'Coaching at that level is very different to what most people think'
A coaching guru with experience in end-of-year reviews and helping organisations through change has discussed whether the All Blacks‘ rumoured coaching strategy is out of the ordinary in professional sport, following a claim that Scott Robertson has delegated head coaching responsibilities to his assistant, Scott Hansen.
In just two years as All Blacks head coach, Robertson has had two assistants leave the coaching staff to pursue other opportunities, leaving only his three former Crusaders coaches with him heading into 2026.
Former Blues head coach Leon MacDonald left his role as All Blacks assistant and attack coach during the first year of Robertson’s tenure, while former Hurricanes coach Jason Holland announced he wouldn’t be re-applying for his job as assistant and dedicated “strike coach”, meaning it’s only Scott Hansen, Tamati Ellison, and Jason Ryan left in the main coaching roles.
Many people around the world have reacted to an article in the New Zealand Herald from late last month, which made the following claim.
“As Robertson confirmed to the Herald this week in Cardiff, it is his assistant, Scott Hansen, who effectively operates in the role most would recognise as the head coach,” the piece read.
Someone who has been in a number of reviews in different sporting organisations is coaching guru Wayne Goldsmith, who explained to Millsy & Guy on Sport Nation that although he doesn’t know Razor personally, his supposed delegation coaching strategy isn’t that uncommon nowadays in professional sport.
“I don’t know Razor at all, apart from what I read in the papers, but coaching at that level is very different to what most people think. It certainly has changed for a long time. Sports Science, Sports Medicine, media, sponsorship, leadership, all those things get in your way,” Goldsmith said on Sport Nation.
“Now, having said that, most people’s impression when I say coach, they imagine a rugby coach out in the middle of the field on a Tuesday night, down in Rotorua going, come on guys, six more of those, work harder, go into the ruck.
“That’s what most people’s perception are the coaches, the coach that they had when they were a kid, or what they see their kids at school being coached by or in clubs when you’re working with elite level guys, it’s really common.
“When I’ve seen the best coaches, they coach to get the best out of the individuals, while the assistant coaches run the technical elements. That’s not uncommon. I don’t know the way the Razor has set it up, but it’s not uncommon to do it the way that it sounds like is at least trying to do.
Goldsmith does admit that some of New Zealand may not want a coach who doesn’t actually run the hands-on drills, but he believes that it is a viable strategy if done correctly.
“And I know that sounds like a shock, because the model that most people think of, or maybe want to see it, is at the court of public opinion. Maybe majority of New Zealand Rugby fans want to see him out the front, running backwards and forwards, being in the D line, yelling out of players, maybe that’s what they want to see.
“But if he’s trying to develop a one to one, inspire every individual to be the best that they can be, what he’s doing is not that uncommon around the world at elite level.”
So the head coach delegates to his assistants and now it is a problem? That is what they are there for. Any professional setup will work the same.
Whether Razor you think razor is doing a good job or not, and considering delegation mentioned is necessary in any complex endeavour, as mentioned in the article.
The following should have been the case:
- Robertson should have been called “culture coach” or “director of rugby” or whatever from the start
- The role Hansen has should have been called “Head Coach” whenever he stopped being just defence coach like he was hired to be.
- A coach with both head coaching and international experience should have been hired as “head coach”. (Hansen has none of the former and very little of the latter, confirmed by Robertson’s learning on the job comments)
- NZR shouldn’t have made coaches apply with a team of assistants pitting groups of coaches against each other. (Because of this we missed out on experienced assistants going elsewhere (Tony Brown) while the All Blacks got assistants with either little experience or dubious Club coaching records: Holland.
This doesn’t need to be 100% rigid but it was done the way school girls select their sleepovers…you’re professionals, you work with the people your employer thinks are best.)
- NZR shouldn’t have rushed to hire Robertson mid world cup cycle. (Application for the positions should have been open once Foster declined reapplying and left open the remainder of the cycle. The plethora of highly skilled kiwi (or non kiwi) assistants from around the world would have had time to consider making themselves available with contracts etc. Think Nick Evans, ROG, Dave Rennie, Bleyendal, Jamie Joseph, Brad Thorn etc)
Rant over
Yes to add to SCs point of course Hansen was supposedly under this ‘Razor’ framework at the Crusaders, so was the “Head Coach” there.
Agreed, but again, they don’t. The assistants aren’t pitted against each other, the exact same group of assistant could be part of all the prospective coaches teams, and are only prospective as in “these are the guys I want”.
For instance Tony Brown followed Jamie Joseph in resigning with Japan in 2019 because NZR delayed the interview process. Even Foster wanted both JJ and TB while JJ hat was in the mix himself! So the whole process is actually quite flexible.
So the whole process is actually quite flexible, Robinson himself said after appointing Razor that they want to look at the assistants themselves later to ensure theyre worthy.
This is the kicker; What was thought to be a factor last time, in 2019
Lol. Here I suppose we have the exact reason that Hansen doubled up his Super job with an international spot under JJ!
Did they make a mistake in thinking that was enough? Seen as how they signed the team anyway, and how quickly Ryan helped (actually he went to Fiji first didn’t he) did they make a mistake in thinking it was a factor then? We certainly had an article from Razor saying it’s all or nothing in regards to him not wanting to join the ABs first as an assistant, so I guess he shipped Hansen off?
So back to flexibility anyway, NZR f$cked around in 2019, so this time they decided they needed to go early (personally it should be done more than a year out from a WC imo though) in 2023, fair enough. Problem is Razor probably had to come up with a team quickly in 2022, and at the time made sense to switch in MacDonald for Tony Brown (given he wouldn’t leave Japan/JJ), and as he says Razor is a loyal guy, so stuck with this group he formed instead of now being able to negotiate with high profile options for 2024 (remember anyone joining him in August 2022 would have needed to exit their current role). It’s reasonable to remedy the key factor in why we had to deal with problems in Fosters reign, but that incident created another problem (and if they try anything midway through again JJ won’t have his righthand man either, another calamity) for this cycle they might have been a bit naive in not predicting.
So I have to disagree with your last point as well, I think you’ll find most high profile jobs are down well out. I just think NZR were cramped for time and they would have liked to also advertise earlier, so that everyones not scrambling for a job in the next 8 months. This does not inhibit their options in the same way you suggest. Sure not everyone (like a Schimdt) would want to commit to another job 12-14 months out but I think yuo’ll be able to get most aspiring AB coaches to, and if the current head coach isn’t doing well enough in those first three yeaers, tough luck buddy you can’t rely on a saving your job by winning one thing at the end of your four year period.
If you are going to rant, try to get your facts correct first.
Scott Hansen was an assistant coach for Japan under Jamie Joseph (with Tony Brown) for 4 years (2020-2023) including the 2023 RWC in France. Hansen worked with Crusaders under Razor from January to June and then switched to Japan from July to November.
So despite all the ridiculously inaccurate whining from NZ media that no one on Razor’s coaching staff has international experience, Hansen has 4 years of international coaching experience, in addition to Jason Ryan’s 2 years under Foster and Joe Schmidt.
The only genuine coach who spoke up and took full responsibility for his groups poor performances was Jason Ryan…
One thing is certain, he'll figure it out and get his Forward pack selections to peak at the right time…
He certainly still has the ire of many though B!
Can’t help it so I’m going to add my 5c to this subject.
All these woke Kiwis should get off their high horses and back to reality.
Razor with his team of specialist coaches is how professional team sports work all over the world.
NFL football franchise has a head coach and 12 to 15 assistant/specialist coaches!!!
People are also quick to forget that Razor inherited the mess that was 8 years in the making he did not create it, won’t fix it overnight & it will take time.
Are these people so blinded by their wokeness that they don’t see Rassie Erasmus operates exactly the same way. It also took Rassie 7 years to get the Springboks to where they are so have a bit of faith people, more importantly some respect, this is the All Blacks we are talking about not the England rugby team…
They have assistants but still have varying degrees of involvement in each level. Compare Bill Belichick/Andy Reid, both of whom directly call plays and set game plans for all of these assistants to someone like Dan Campbell who relies a lot on his assistants to the point where it’s very noticeable when he started calling the plays. Razor has seemed more like the latter than the former.
Rassie Erasmus does not operate in anything like the same way. He is the most hands on coach. He pops in to Doodles in Blouberg when he is staying back in his Blouberg home and he chats with all and sundry over a beer, and he says he tells his coaches what he wants to achieve and his broad strategy then they come up with plans to implement it. He brought Brown in because he had devised a plan of how he wanted to expand the attacking game - he already had the use of hybrids in mind with the 7/1 split and Quagga. That was pure Rassie no one else, as was the mid field lineout. So Wayneo your five cents worth is not on the money.
Where does woke come into it?
Very cool use of the term ‘woke’ here….. makes heaps of sense, especially in this context! It is very woke to be stuck in the past and not realise this is a pretty normal coaching arrangement in high performance sport!
ABz level you should have people there who have been a head coach
It’s not clear but my guess is Hansen as been in this role for the last 4 years (before ABs I mean).
The problem’s not the hands on part, more just questions about how much say he has over actual gameday tactics and game plans. If he delegates that too much then it puts into question how brilliant he is as a head coach.
Why? What’s your idea of what needs to be done by a head coach?
Lets think logically here (try to) for a second. Can we say the HC (Hansen) has a hands on role? If you have someone facing the team at training (and obviously Razor does this, weve seen videos of him and they need hands on deck most of the time) trying to get them doing the right thing, shouldn’t that be the guy that knows what he wants them to do?
High performances is about effeciency right, it’s always a race against time. There is always limited time. It seems ineffecient to me to have an intermediatory in the process. It creates errors, “why is the team doing this Hansen” “oh I thoughts that what you wanted”. I see no need for it. Big guy tells the mastermind what he wants outta the team, and mastermind goes away and brings it to life?
Agree, the issue seems to be that the people Robertson delegates to are not up to International level.
Either Robertson does not see this, or is hoping that they will ‘come right’; both are unacceptable at international level.
It doesn’t matter what the structure of the staff is, the results and the performances on the pitch speak volumes. This separation of the assistant coaches from the head coach is weird to me, the man at the top should take responsibility.
I think we’re trying to find out who should go.