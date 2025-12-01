A coaching guru with experience in end-of-year reviews and helping organisations through change has discussed whether the All Blacks‘ rumoured coaching strategy is out of the ordinary in professional sport, following a claim that Scott Robertson has delegated head coaching responsibilities to his assistant, Scott Hansen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just two years as All Blacks head coach, Robertson has had two assistants leave the coaching staff to pursue other opportunities, leaving only his three former Crusaders coaches with him heading into 2026.

Former Blues head coach Leon MacDonald left his role as All Blacks assistant and attack coach during the first year of Robertson’s tenure, while former Hurricanes coach Jason Holland announced he wouldn’t be re-applying for his job as assistant and dedicated “strike coach”, meaning it’s only Scott Hansen, Tamati Ellison, and Jason Ryan left in the main coaching roles.

VIDEO

Many people around the world have reacted to an article in the New Zealand Herald from late last month, which made the following claim.

“As Robertson confirmed to the Herald this week in Cardiff, it is his assistant, Scott Hansen, who effectively operates in the role most would recognise as the head coach,” the piece read.

Someone who has been in a number of reviews in different sporting organisations is coaching guru Wayne Goldsmith, who explained to Millsy & Guy on Sport Nation that although he doesn’t know Razor personally, his supposed delegation coaching strategy isn’t that uncommon nowadays in professional sport.

Related World Rugby Men's Rankings winners and losers in 2025 The World Rugby Rankings have taken on added importance this year given their role in devising the seedings for the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw, which can be watched live from Sydney on RugbyPass TV this Wednesday (09:00 GMT). Read Now

“I don’t know Razor at all, apart from what I read in the papers, but coaching at that level is very different to what most people think. It certainly has changed for a long time. Sports Science, Sports Medicine, media, sponsorship, leadership, all those things get in your way,” Goldsmith said on Sport Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, having said that, most people’s impression when I say coach, they imagine a rugby coach out in the middle of the field on a Tuesday night, down in Rotorua going, come on guys, six more of those, work harder, go into the ruck.

“That’s what most people’s perception are the coaches, the coach that they had when they were a kid, or what they see their kids at school being coached by or in clubs when you’re working with elite level guys, it’s really common.

“When I’ve seen the best coaches, they coach to get the best out of the individuals, while the assistant coaches run the technical elements. That’s not uncommon. I don’t know the way the Razor has set it up, but it’s not uncommon to do it the way that it sounds like is at least trying to do.

Goldsmith does admit that some of New Zealand may not want a coach who doesn’t actually run the hands-on drills, but he believes that it is a viable strategy if done correctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I know that sounds like a shock, because the model that most people think of, or maybe want to see it, is at the court of public opinion. Maybe majority of New Zealand Rugby fans want to see him out the front, running backwards and forwards, being in the D line, yelling out of players, maybe that’s what they want to see.

“But if he’s trying to develop a one to one, inspire every individual to be the best that they can be, what he’s doing is not that uncommon around the world at elite level.”