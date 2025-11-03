High-value signing targets for Super Rugby Pacific squads

A number of highly touted young players have announced commitments with Super Rugby squads so far, with Waikato-product Oli Mathis the latest to ink a contract with the Crusaders.

The gain of Mathis will help the Crusaders offset the loss of hooker Eli Oudenryn, the Super Rugby U20 player of the tournament, and centre James Cameron who are both headed to the Blues.

Auckland winger Xavier Tito-Harris is expected to be the latest outside back to head south to join the Highlanders, following in the foot steps of Caleb Tangitau and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

With the expanded 12 wider training group squad positions available, here are some of the top potential roster moves that the New Zealand clubs could make ahead of the 2026 squad announcements.

Will Cole, first five-eighth

Clubs in need: Hurricanes, Crusaders

The Hurricanes depth at 10 was severely tested last season after going all-in on Harry Godfrey. They had already lost Brett Cameron to injury before the 2025 season and said goodbye to Aidan Morgan. Although Cameron is expected to be back, they have lost Godfrey for the season after he suffered an ACL injury playing for Hawkes Bay.

New Zealand U20 playmaker Cole is from the Hurricanes region and has come through their system. Although he didn’t play a game for Hawkes Bay in the Bunnings NPC, he is the future and an exciting prospect at the 10 position. With the Highlanders signing away Stanley Solomon, the Hurricanes should lock in Cole long-term.

Cole can sit behind Cameron and Callum Harkin as the third option at first five in 2026 and have time to learn his trade.

Cooper Roberts, centre

Club in need: Crusaders, Chiefs

Roberts is a Crusaders product, coming through Tasman. He formed a great partnership with James Cameron, off to the Blues, for the Crusaders U20 and they both cracked the New Zealand U20s. The 20-year-old showed for the Tasman Makos this season he is player for the future, with multiple solo tries breaking open the defence.

After losing Cameron, Roberts is a must-keep for the Crusaders. The midfield stocks include 21-year-old Aki Tuivalala from Waikato, and the experienced group of Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor and David Havilli. Veteran Levi Aumua departed the Crusaders following the end of the 2025 season, heading to Japan with the Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Roberts is the perfect candidate for a WTG contract to add depth in the midfield. He will be ready for Super Rugby Pacific within one or two seasons.

Kyan Rangitutia, wing

Club in need: Blues

Otago’s Rangitutia was a stand out for Highlanders U20 despite not making the final cut for New Zealand U20. He’s featured sparingly in NPC but the 6 foot 4 power wing has size, power and speed, making him a unique prospect.

With Auckland continually losing prospects to the Highlanders, it’s time for the Blues to get one back. Rangitutia is that guy.

Rieko Ioane is on sabbatical with Leinster next year removing one wing option, while they have lost Mark Tele’a to Toyota Verblitz. Caleb Clarke remains the only wing.

The Blues also have Harlyn Saunoa in their system, the New Zealand U20 wing with a similar game to Rangitutia. However, why not sign both?

It would also make sense for the Blues to sign All Blacks Sevens star Cody Va’i, who played NPC for Auckland after making the switch from the Bay. That move indicates perhaps Va’i is looking to play Super Rugby.

Tayne Harvey, centre

Club in need: Chiefs

The Chiefs need midfielders in 2026. They have signed Kyren Taumoefolau who will play fullback/wing, but lost fullback Shaun Stevenson and centre Gideon Wrampling to Japan, Manasa Mataele to the Drua. Anton Lienert-Brown is on sabbatical in 2026 with the Kobe Steelers.

As it stands, Daniel Rona and Quinn Tupaea are the midfielders along with the newly announced signing of ex-Waratah Lalakai Foketi.

They should go out of their way to sign Tayne Harvey from the Highlanders. He’s a blockbusting No.12, with a hard running style. No doubt the Highlanders would like to retain him, he’s come through their academy, but he’s a good fit for the Chiefs.