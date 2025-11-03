Northern Edition
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

High-value signing targets for Super Rugby Pacific squads

Will Cole of New Zealand in action during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 match between New Zealand and Georgia at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella on July 04, 2025 in Viadana, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

A number of highly touted young players have announced commitments with Super Rugby squads so far, with Waikato-product Oli Mathis the latest to ink a contract with the Crusaders.

The gain of Mathis will help the Crusaders offset the loss of hooker Eli Oudenryn, the Super Rugby U20 player of the tournament, and centre James Cameron who are both headed to the Blues.

Auckland winger Xavier Tito-Harris is expected to be the latest outside back to head south to join the Highlanders, following in the foot steps of Caleb Tangitau and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

With the expanded 12 wider training group squad positions available, here are some of the top potential roster moves that the New Zealand clubs could make ahead of the 2026 squad announcements.

Will Cole, first five-eighth
Clubs in need: Hurricanes, Crusaders

The Hurricanes depth at 10 was severely tested last season after going all-in on Harry Godfrey. They had already lost Brett Cameron to injury before the 2025 season and said goodbye to Aidan Morgan. Although Cameron is expected to be back, they have lost Godfrey for the season after he suffered an ACL injury playing for Hawkes Bay.

New Zealand U20 playmaker Cole is from the Hurricanes region and has come through their system. Although he didn’t play a game for Hawkes Bay in the Bunnings NPC, he is the future and an exciting prospect at the 10 position. With the Highlanders signing away Stanley Solomon, the Hurricanes should lock in Cole long-term.

Cole can sit behind Cameron and Callum Harkin as the third option at first five in 2026 and have time to learn his trade.

Cooper Roberts, centre 
Club in need: Crusaders, Chiefs

Roberts is a Crusaders product, coming through Tasman. He formed a great partnership with James Cameron, off to the Blues, for the Crusaders U20 and they both cracked the New Zealand U20s. The 20-year-old showed for the Tasman Makos this season he is player for the future, with multiple solo tries breaking open the defence.

After losing Cameron, Roberts is a must-keep for the Crusaders. The midfield stocks include 21-year-old Aki Tuivalala from Waikato, and the experienced group of Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor and David Havilli. Veteran Levi Aumua departed the Crusaders following the end of the 2025 season, heading to Japan with the Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Roberts is the perfect candidate for a WTG contract to add depth in the midfield. He will be ready for Super Rugby Pacific within one or two seasons.

Kyan Rangitutia, wing
Club in need: Blues

Otago’s Rangitutia was a stand out for Highlanders U20 despite not making the final cut for New Zealand U20. He’s featured sparingly in NPC but the 6 foot 4 power wing has size, power and speed, making him a unique prospect.

With Auckland continually losing prospects to the Highlanders, it’s time for the Blues to get one back. Rangitutia is that guy.

Rieko Ioane is on sabbatical with Leinster next year removing one wing option, while they have lost Mark Tele’a to Toyota Verblitz. Caleb Clarke remains the only wing.

The Blues also have Harlyn Saunoa in their system, the New Zealand U20 wing with a similar game to Rangitutia. However, why not sign both?

It would also make sense for the Blues to sign All Blacks Sevens star Cody Va’i, who played NPC for Auckland after making the switch from the Bay. That move indicates perhaps Va’i is looking to play Super Rugby.

Tayne Harvey, centre
Club in need: Chiefs

The Chiefs need midfielders in 2026. They have signed Kyren Taumoefolau who will play fullback/wing, but lost fullback Shaun Stevenson and centre Gideon Wrampling to Japan, Manasa Mataele to the Drua. Anton Lienert-Brown is on sabbatical in 2026 with the Kobe Steelers.

As it stands, Daniel Rona and Quinn Tupaea are the midfielders along with the newly announced signing of ex-Waratah Lalakai Foketi.

They should go out of their way to sign Tayne Harvey from the Highlanders. He’s a blockbusting No.12, with a hard running style. No doubt the Highlanders would like to retain him, he’s come through their academy, but he’s a good fit for the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 9 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 23 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 36 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 46 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
