Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Clermont | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

Glasgow Warriors player ratings: Glasgow made it three from three in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday with a 33-21 victory over ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

What looked to be a comfortable afternoon for Franco Smith’s side, leading 26-7 at the break, ended up being a shaky affair for the visitors.

They came through, nevertheless, and here’s how the players rated:

15 Kyle Rowe – 8

Came close to scoring the third try of the match after chasing down a Huw Jones kick – all that field position originally came from a long clearing kick from deep in his 22. Put Jack Dempsey in for the fourth try of the match in what was a well-worked tap move. Handled everything that was thrown at him aerially too, and held Harry Plummer up over the line on the stroke of half time. A complete display either side of the ball.

14 Kyle Steyn – 8

Assisted the opening try from the front of the lineout (you read that correctly) as part of an intricate set move, and scored the third try himself after being on hand to support Rowe. Even when Glasgow’s game became a bit more turgid, he still chased kicks well. Scored in the corner to ensure Glasgow fly back to Scotland victorious.

13 Huw Jones – 8

It may have been the first appearance of the season for the Lion, but there were absolutely no signs of rust, as he was eating up ground with almost every carry. A smart line saw him extend Glasgow’s lead in the opening quarter with a try, and a few minutes later he was putting a probing chip through which resulted in a Steyn try.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 5 2 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 131 Carries 128 2 Line Breaks 8 15 Turnovers Lost 10 4 Turnovers Won 6

12 Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5

Manages the Glasgow backline with world-class skill and decision-making, and pulled the strings to perfection in the first half.

11 Jamie Dobie – 7

A testing surge at the edge of the ruck gave the Warriors the momentum to score their second try, but his influence with ball in hand dwindled as the match went on. Proved how valuable he is by slotting in at scrum-half while George Horne was sin-binned.

10 Dan Lancaster – 7

The former England U20 international’s relationship with Tuipulotu is blossoming with every game and they really stretched and tested the Clermont defence together. It was his link-up with Jones, however, which produced Glasgow’s second try of the match. His influence diminished as Glasgow tightened up their game in the second half and kept the ball in the forwards. Frequently had George Moala running full steam down his channel, and stood up to the challenge well.

9 George Horne – 6.5

Dictated play and operated at a pace that Clermont simply could not keep up with in the first half. But his intentional knock-on, which resulted in a sin-binning and penalty try, just typified the Warriors’ implosion after the break.

1 Patrick Schickerling – 7

Had some big carries in there, as well as handling errors, but was nevertheless a reliable option around the breakdown and secured two turnovers at the ruck as well to go with his 16 tackles. Yellow carded in the second half when Glasgow were under increasing pressure – the victim of an accumulation of penalties.

2 Gregor Hiddleston – 6.5

Perfect lineout display in the first half. Faltered marginally after half time, but still largely solid. A few missed tackles in there, but got through a tonne of work defensively.

3 Zander Fagerson – 7

Made a statement at scrum time in the opening exchanges and didn’t let up as the match developed, though the new Clermont front-row got the better of him and his discipline started to creak in the loose.

4 Alex Craig – 7

A combined 21 tackles and carries in a 45-minute shift was a good return, and he can look back on the match and say Glasgow were on top while he was on the field.

5 Scott Cummings – 7.5

Got through a lot of unseen work as Glasgow made a blistering start, hitting rucks hard, and contributed in all areas, being the Warriors’ chief lineout option.

6 Euan Ferrie – 8.5

Barrelled over for the first try of the match after a slick lineout move. One of a few early interventions, including a rip in a tackle and some subtle touches with the ball. Massive intervention early in the second stanza too, winning a penalty just five metres from his own line. 17 tackles, two turnovers, a wonderful hour on the field.

7 Matt Fagerson – 7

Roamed in the wider channels to provide a two-pronged carrying threat alongside Jack Dempsey. His decision to take a quick tap, and then get held up over the line a few phases later, when Glasgow could have extended the score beyond one score has to be questioned, though it was not costly.

8 Jack Dempsey – 8

Ran an unstoppable line to secure his side’s bonus-point try in the first half, and carried hard throughout. His defensive effort shone brightest though, racking up 21 tackles.

Replacements

16 Seb Stephen – 6

17 Rory Sutherland – 7

18 Sam Talakai – 7

19 Max Williamson – 7.5

20 Gregor Brown – 7.5

21 Ally Miller – N/A

22 Stafford McDowall – N/A

23 Ben Afshar – N/A

