Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 45
FT
20 - 15
FT
22 - 7
FT
18 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
46 - 22
FT
24 - 26
FT
45 - 36
FT
63 - 10
FT
35 - 12
FT
LIVE
50'
LIVE
52'
LIVE
53'
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Investec Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Clermont | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

Glasgow's Scotland flanker Jack Dempsey celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the European Champions Cup first round, day 3, pool 1, rugby union match between ASM Clermont Auvergne and Glasgow Warriors at the Marcel-Michelin Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

Glasgow Warriors player ratings: Glasgow made it three from three in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday with a 33-21 victory over ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

ADVERTISEMENT

What looked to be a comfortable afternoon for Franco Smith’s side, leading 26-7 at the break, ended up being a shaky affair for the visitors.

They came through, nevertheless, and here’s how the players rated:

15 Kyle Rowe – 8
Came close to scoring the third try of the match after chasing down a Huw Jones kick – all that field position originally came from a long clearing kick from deep in his 22. Put Jack Dempsey in for the fourth try of the match in what was a well-worked tap move. Handled everything that was thrown at him aerially too, and held Harry Plummer up over the line on the stroke of half time. A complete display either side of the ball.

VIDEO

14 Kyle Steyn – 8
Assisted the opening try from the front of the lineout (you read that correctly) as part of an intricate set move, and scored the third try himself after being on hand to support Rowe. Even when Glasgow’s game became a bit more turgid, he still chased kicks well. Scored in the corner to ensure Glasgow fly back to Scotland victorious.

13 Huw Jones – 8
It may have been the first appearance of the season for the Lion, but there were absolutely no signs of rust, as he was eating up ground with almost every carry. A smart line saw him extend Glasgow’s lead in the opening quarter with a try, and a few minutes later he was putting a probing chip through which resulted in a Steyn try.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
5
2
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
131
Carries
128
2
Line Breaks
8
15
Turnovers Lost
10
4
Turnovers Won
6

12 Sione Tuipulotu – 7.5
Manages the Glasgow backline with world-class skill and decision-making, and pulled the strings to perfection in the first half.

11 Jamie Dobie – 7
A testing surge at the edge of the ruck gave the Warriors the momentum to score their second try, but his influence with ball in hand dwindled as the match went on. Proved how valuable he is by slotting in at scrum-half while George Horne was sin-binned.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Dan Lancaster – 7
The former England U20 international’s relationship with Tuipulotu is blossoming with every game and they really stretched and tested the Clermont defence together. It was his link-up with Jones, however, which produced Glasgow’s second try of the match. His influence diminished as Glasgow tightened up their game in the second half and kept the ball in the forwards. Frequently had George Moala running full steam down his channel, and stood up to the challenge well.

9 George Horne – 6.5
Dictated play and operated at a pace that Clermont simply could not keep up with in the first half. But his intentional knock-on, which resulted in a sin-binning and penalty try, just typified the Warriors’ implosion after the break.

1 Patrick Schickerling – 7
Had some big carries in there, as well as handling errors, but was nevertheless a reliable option around the breakdown and secured two turnovers at the ruck as well to go with his 16 tackles. Yellow carded in the second half when Glasgow were under increasing pressure – the victim of an accumulation of penalties.

2 Gregor Hiddleston – 6.5
Perfect lineout display in the first half. Faltered marginally after half time, but still largely solid. A few missed tackles in there, but got through a tonne of work defensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 Zander Fagerson – 7
Made a statement at scrum time in the opening exchanges and didn’t let up as the match developed, though the new Clermont front-row got the better of him and his discipline started to creak in the loose.

4 Alex Craig – 7
A combined 21 tackles and carries in a 45-minute shift was a good return, and he can look back on the match and say Glasgow were on top while he was on the field.

5 Scott Cummings – 7.5
Got through a lot of unseen work as Glasgow made a blistering start, hitting rucks hard, and contributed in all areas, being the Warriors’ chief lineout option.

6 Euan Ferrie – 8.5
Barrelled over for the first try of the match after a slick lineout move. One of a few early interventions, including a rip in a tackle and some subtle touches with the ball. Massive intervention early in the second stanza too, winning a penalty just five metres from his own line. 17 tackles, two turnovers, a wonderful hour on the field.

7 Matt Fagerson – 7
Roamed in the wider channels to provide a two-pronged carrying threat alongside Jack Dempsey. His decision to take a quick tap, and then get held up over the line a few phases later, when Glasgow could have extended the score beyond one score has to be questioned, though it was not costly.

8 Jack Dempsey – 8
Ran an unstoppable line to secure his side’s bonus-point try in the first half, and carried hard throughout. His defensive effort shone brightest though, racking up 21 tackles.

Replacements
16 Seb Stephen – 6
17 Rory Sutherland – 7
18 Sam Talakai – 7
19 Max Williamson – 7.5
20 Gregor Brown – 7.5
21 Ally Miller – N/A
22 Stafford McDowall – N/A
23 Ben Afshar – N/A

Related

Fissler Confidential: Ronan O'Gara on the brink at La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle bosses to decide whether he will leave his job on France’s Atlantic coast this summer or stay for another year to see out the rest of his contract.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

29
2

URC lining up non-English club to replace axed Welsh region

2
3

What Robertson exit tells us about where NZ rugby is at - Andy Goode

30
4

Former All Blacks captain says team were in 'disarray', needed change

11
5

Ex-All Blacks weigh in on New Zealand Rugby's big Jamie Joseph question

2
6

Are Jamie Joseph's All Blacks credentials truly up to scratch?

28
7

Springboks fans are saying the same thing after Scott Robertson exit

55
8

David Kirk speaks out on Ardie Savea rumours after Robertson's exit

48

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

481

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 4 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 19 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 19 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 23 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 24 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 27 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 28 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 32 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT