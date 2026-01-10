Fissler Confidential: Ronan O'Gara on the brink at La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle bosses to decide whether he will leave his job on France’s Atlantic coast this summer or stay for another year to see out the rest of his contract.

O’Gara, who has been in charge at Stade Marcel-Deflandre since 2019 and led the club to three consecutive European Cup finals, has endured a difficult last two years.

He has been linked with the England and Australia jobs and is regarded as the leading contender if Andy Farrell leaves the Ireland job in 2027, and will hold talks with his current employers in the coming weeks to decide his future.

Bath full-back Tom de Glanville, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could snub interest from West Country rivals Exeter Chiefs, who have lost Josh Hodge to Newcastle Red Bulls, to remain at The Rec.

The Chiefs have made a sizeable offer to the former England under-20 international, 26, the son of former England international Phil, who can also operate on either wing, fly-half and inside centre.

De Glanville, ironically, made his debut against the Chiefs in a Premiership Rugby Cup defeat at Sandy Park in September 2019, and full-back is a problem area for the Chiefs, who have been without Tommy Wyatt all season.

Saracens are still locked in talks with Wales international Rhys Carre to stay in north London when his contract runs out at the end of the season, after a move to rebel competition R360 fell through.

Carre has been sounded out by a couple of French Top 14 clubs but would like to stay in north London and is now just ironing out the remaining details before putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Sarries already have a tighthead on their shopping list for next season and could add a loosehead if a deal for Carre, 27, who is in his second spell at the club, falls through at the last minute.

England winger Joe Cokanasiga is set to remain at Gallagher PREM champions Bath next season, with an agreement in place to exercise a one-year option on his current contract at The Rec.

Montpellier failed with a cheeky attempt to lure him to the GGL Stadium last summer, just weeks after helping Bath secure the Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup treble.

Fiji-born flyer Cokanasiga, who began his career with a season at London Irish, moved to Bath in 2018 and scored his 46th try in 123 appearances against Bristol Bears in October, had been linked with Newcastle Red Bulls.

Former Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce could be on his way back to the Gallagher PREM next season, with his former club Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers and Gloucester all in the market to strengthen their second rows.

Bristol-born Joyce, who will be 32 next month, made 104 appearances for the Bears before turning down a three-year extension and a testimonial to move to United Rugby Championship outfit Connacht three years ago.

Joyce, who has played 45 times for Connacht, is whispered to be in talks with a club about a return to the PREM, while Gloucester are rumoured to have secured an agreement with an unnamed player this week.

Exeter Chiefs have sounded out Ospreys fly-half Jack Walsh about returning to Sandy Park from the United Rugby Championship outfit at the end of the season.

Walsh, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida, came through the NSW Waratahs system and made five appearances for the Chiefs after joining them in July 2020.

He departed for the Ospreys two years later and will qualify for Wales on residency grounds shortly before the 2027 World Cup, but the Chiefs are keen to take him back to Devon, which would mean the end of any Welsh hopes.

Harlequins could do worse than look at a new coaching team of Steve Diamond, Nick Easter and Danny Care if they aim to turn fortunes around at the Twickenham Stoop.

Diamond is a master of building teams and running clubs and is looking to return to the game following his departure from Newcastle Red Bulls earlier in the season.

While Easter has been doing impressive work with Chinnor in the Championship and, like Care, who has made the most appearances in club history, has Quins’ blood pumping through his veins.

Northampton Saints have paid a fee to runaway Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders to sign South African loosehead Lefty Zigiriadis after he impressed in two games against the Gallagher PREM outfit.

Highly rated Zigiriadis, who came through the Trailfinders academy system, grew up in Pretoria, attended Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal and was one of the standout performers in last season’s PREM Rugby Cup.

He stood out against Exeter Chiefs and Saracens, gave Saints a major headache in the quarter-final and impressed in a pre-season game, prompting them to move to buy him out of his contract.

Harvey Biljon, who is director of rugby at Rotherham Titans and has been successful at Blackheath, Cornish Pirates and Jersey, is believed to be keen on a move to the Gallagher PREM this summer.

Fissler Confidential understands that the former Wasps scrum-half, who led Jersey to the Championship title before the club went out of business, would consider a head coach or senior assistant role.

The question could be asked why the likes of him and Nick Easter are not getting a chance in the top flight after serving their time and enjoying success in the second tier.

The Bulls are attempting to re-sign Leicester Tigers blindside flanker Hanro Liebenberg when his contract with the Welford Road outfit runs out at the end of the season.

Liebenberg, 30, who can play anywhere across the back row, made 45 appearances for the Bulls and played five times for Stade Français before joining the Tigers seven years ago.

He has played 138 times for the Tigers, is a leading target for the Pretoria-based United Rugby Championship outfit and has been sounded out by the Sharks, but would rather return to the Bulls.