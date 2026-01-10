Northern Edition
Investec Champions Cup

Fissler Confidential: Ronan O'Gara on the brink at La Rochelle

La Rochelle's Irish coach Ronan O'Gara looks on during the French Top14 rugby union match between Stade Toulousain Rugby (Toulouse) and Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) at the Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse, south-western France on December 28, 2025. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Ronan O’Gara is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle bosses to decide whether he will leave his job on France’s Atlantic coast this summer or stay for another year to see out the rest of his contract.

O’Gara, who has been in charge at Stade Marcel-Deflandre since 2019 and led the club to three consecutive European Cup finals, has endured a difficult last two years.

He has been linked with the England and Australia jobs and is regarded as the leading contender if Andy Farrell leaves the Ireland job in 2027, and will hold talks with his current employers in the coming weeks to decide his future.

VIDEO

Bath full-back Tom de Glanville, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could snub interest from West Country rivals Exeter Chiefs, who have lost Josh Hodge to Newcastle Red Bulls, to remain at The Rec.

The Chiefs have made a sizeable offer to the former England under-20 international, 26, the son of former England international Phil, who can also operate on either wing, fly-half and inside centre.

De Glanville, ironically, made his debut against the Chiefs in a Premiership Rugby Cup defeat at Sandy Park in September 2019, and full-back is a problem area for the Chiefs, who have been without Tommy Wyatt all season.

Saracens are still locked in talks with Wales international Rhys Carre to stay in north London when his contract runs out at the end of the season, after a move to rebel competition R360 fell through.

Carre has been sounded out by a couple of French Top 14 clubs but would like to stay in north London and is now just ironing out the remaining details before putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Sarries already have a tighthead on their shopping list for next season and could add a loosehead if a deal for Carre, 27, who is in his second spell at the club, falls through at the last minute.

England winger Joe Cokanasiga is set to remain at Gallagher PREM champions Bath next season, with an agreement in place to exercise a one-year option on his current contract at The Rec.

Montpellier failed with a cheeky attempt to lure him to the GGL Stadium last summer, just weeks after helping Bath secure the Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup treble.

Fiji-born flyer Cokanasiga, who began his career with a season at London Irish, moved to Bath in 2018 and scored his 46th try in 123 appearances against Bristol Bears in October, had been linked with Newcastle Red Bulls.

Former Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce could be on his way back to the Gallagher PREM next season, with his former club Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers and Gloucester all in the market to strengthen their second rows.

Bristol-born Joyce, who will be 32 next month, made 104 appearances for the Bears before turning down a three-year extension and a testimonial to move to United Rugby Championship outfit Connacht three years ago.

Joyce, who has played 45 times for Connacht, is whispered to be in talks with a club about a return to the PREM, while Gloucester are rumoured to have secured an agreement with an unnamed player this week.

Exeter Chiefs have sounded out Ospreys fly-half Jack Walsh about returning to Sandy Park from the United Rugby Championship outfit at the end of the season.

Walsh, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida, came through the NSW Waratahs system and made five appearances for the Chiefs after joining them in July 2020.

He departed for the Ospreys two years later and will qualify for Wales on residency grounds shortly before the 2027 World Cup, but the Chiefs are keen to take him back to Devon, which would mean the end of any Welsh hopes.

Harlequins could do worse than look at a new coaching team of Steve Diamond, Nick Easter and Danny Care if they aim to turn fortunes around at the Twickenham Stoop.

Diamond is a master of building teams and running clubs and is looking to return to the game following his departure from Newcastle Red Bulls earlier in the season.

While Easter has been doing impressive work with Chinnor in the Championship and, like Care, who has made the most appearances in club history, has Quins’ blood pumping through his veins.

Northampton Saints have paid a fee to runaway Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders to sign South African loosehead Lefty Zigiriadis after he impressed in two games against the Gallagher PREM outfit.

Highly rated Zigiriadis, who came through the Trailfinders academy system, grew up in Pretoria, attended Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal and was one of the standout performers in last season’s PREM Rugby Cup.

He stood out against Exeter Chiefs and Saracens, gave Saints a major headache in the quarter-final and impressed in a pre-season game, prompting them to move to buy him out of his contract.

Harvey Biljon, who is director of rugby at Rotherham Titans and has been successful at Blackheath, Cornish Pirates and Jersey, is believed to be keen on a move to the Gallagher PREM this summer.

Fissler Confidential understands that the former Wasps scrum-half, who led Jersey to the Championship title before the club went out of business, would consider a head coach or senior assistant role.

The question could be asked why the likes of him and Nick Easter are not getting a chance in the top flight after serving their time and enjoying success in the second tier.

The Bulls are attempting to re-sign Leicester Tigers blindside flanker Hanro Liebenberg when his contract with the Welford Road outfit runs out at the end of the season.

Liebenberg, 30, who can play anywhere across the back row, made 45 appearances for the Bulls and played five times for Stade Français before joining the Tigers seven years ago.

He has played 138 times for the Tigers, is a leading target for the Pretoria-based United Rugby Championship outfit and has been sounded out by the Sharks, but would rather return to the Bulls.

Comments

3 Comments
j
johnz 6 days ago

No mention of NZR in this article, which if NZR were proactive they would at least consider persuing O’Gara to join Razor up until the next WC. He would potentially be a great fit.


But while three other unions circle for his services, NZR are asleep at the wheel, doing yet another review. Yet another process to follow, with a Christmas Break to enjoy in between, no less.


Whatever is concluded, it will have to wait another month, or two, for the board to get together and sign off on anything. By that time, no doubt, O’Gara’s future will probably be well and truly settled; and it won’t be with NZ.


Sooner or later NZR will need to wake up and realise competition for the best coaching talent is extremely competitive. To capture the best talent, whether it be O’Gara, Tony Brown, Schmidt etc; these are men are in demand who need to be head hunted. Otherwise the oposition will hapily take them and upcoming talent, while NZR is busy fluffing around with more reviews, reports and corporate spin.

J
JW 6 days ago

NZR are looking to fill departures now, the review is for existing staff.


Two of the links are historical, and the other for 2028, this will have nothing to do with being able to join the All Blacks for the WC. In fact, only enhance it (it works both ways, Ireland will want a coach with International experience as well, so it’s a good move for his future prospects).

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 4 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 9 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 18 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 19 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 22 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 26 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 27 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
