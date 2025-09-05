France announce side for South Africa: 'We’re going to take this team very seriously'

France backrow Axelle Berthoumieu will make her first Women’s Rugby World Cup start after two outings off the bench as Les Bleues look to complete a perfect pool phase run against South Africa in Northampton on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time this match kicks off in Northampton, the final whistle will have blown in the decisive Pool C game between New Zealand and Ireland in Brighton, leaving France and South Africa to complete the quarter-final line-up.

The winner at Franklin’s Gardens will face the side that came off second-best at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, and vice versa.

Top 50 Women’s Rugby Players – montage We’ve picked the world’s Top 50 women’s rugby players for 2025! View the list now View Top 50 Now Top 50 Women’s Rugby Players – montage We’ve picked the world’s Top 50 women’s rugby players for 2025! View the list now

France coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have made six changes to the starting line-up from the side that beat Brazil in Exeter last Sunday, as France aim to overtake the Springbok Women and qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool D table-toppers.

Manae Feleu and Madoussou Fall Raclot return to the second row, with Brazil engine room starters Hina Ikahehegi and Taïna Maka on the bench; while Berthoumieu comes in at six for Séraphine Okemba, and Charlotte Escudero becomes the third France player to wear the number eight shirt in as many outings.

Loosehead prop Yllana Brosseau, who had to withdraw shortly from last Sunday’s match shortly before kick-off, has regained her place on the left of the front row, alongside hooker Rose Bernadou and tighthead Rose Bernadou.

Joanna Grisez is the only personnel change among the backs from last weekend’s try-fest, coming in for Kelly Arbey for the Pool D decider despite picking up a minor thigh injury in training. Co-captain Marine Ménager has switched wings to accommodate the Stade Bordelais’ flyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

France Women South Africa Women All Stats and Data

Pauline Bourdon Sansus and Toulouse team-mate Lina Queyroi continue their halfback partnership, Gabrielle Vernier and Nassira Konde are reunited in midfield, and Emilie Boulard retains the 15 shirt.

France have won four of their last five meetings against South Africa over a period dating back to a 17-17 draw in 2009. But the two sides have not faced one another in competition since Les Bleues’ 40-5 win in October 2022. Mignot, Ortiz and their players are well aware that this South Africa side is very different and much more ambitious than the one they met nearly three years ago.

“It’s historic for [South Africa] to qualify for the quarter-finals,” Mignot said, emphasising the scale of the challenge ahead. “They won’t hold back [against us], so we’re on alert, very focused, and we’re going to take this team very seriously.

“Our goal is to finish first in the group. We have to treat this game as a knockout match.”

The two sides trained together during the 2025 Six Nations at French rugby headquarters at Marcoussis. South Africa, it’s fair to say, made some impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw it when we prepared the training session with their staff.” Mignot said this week. “Right from the start, it was clear they weren’t here just to make up numbers and that they were going to show us that they had goals for this World Cup.

Related Springbok Women shuffle pack for Pool D decider v France Babalwa Latsha will captain South Africa for the first time at a Women's Rugby World Cup, while fly-half Mary Zulu is set to make her tournament debut when the Springbok Women take on France on Sunday. Read Now

“The last time we played, we won by a large margin. But we knew that for this World Cup, they wouldn’t be the same team we played in 2022.

When we heard they were coming to France, we thought it was a great opportunity to show our players that South Africa had progressed and not to be stuck with a false image.”

Backrow Escudero added. “They made an impression on us, especially up front! At least we know what to expect.”

France squad v South Africa

1 Yllana Brosseau

2 Agathe Gérin

3 Rose Bernadou

4 Manae Feleu (co-captain)

5 Madoussou Fall Raclot

6 Axelle Berthoumieu

7 Léa Champon

8 Charlotte Escudero

9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus

10 Lina Queyroi

11 Marine Ménager (co-captain)

12 Gabrielle Vernier

13 Nassira Konde

14 Joanna Grisez

15 Emilie Boulard

Replacements

16 Elisa Riffonneau

17 Annaëlle Deshaye

18 Assia Khalfaoui

19 Hina Ikahehegi

20 Taïna Maka

21 Séraphine Okemba

22 Alexandra Chambon

23 Morgane Bourgeois