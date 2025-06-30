Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
12 - 52
FT
35 - 21
FT
U20
34 - 24
FT
U20
38 - 19
FT
U20
22 - 32
FT
U20
16 - 18
FT
U20
33 - 30
FT
U20
24 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
10 - 21
FT
42 - 24
FT
5 - 34
FT
12 - 35
FT
21 - 18
FT
Wednesday
05:00
Wednesday
08:30
U20
Wednesday
08:30
U20
Wednesday
11:00
U20
Wednesday
11:00
U20
Wednesday
13:30
U20
Wednesday
13:30
U20
British & Irish Lions 2025

Former All Black Ngani Laumape one of two added to AUNZ squad for Lions

By Finn Morton reporting from Brisbane
(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Former All Black Ngani Laumape and Blues front-rower Joshua Fusitu’a will get the chance to tackle the British & Irish Lions next month, joining another four New Zealanders in the AUNZ Invitational XV squad for the match on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby Australia announced the first four players from New Zealand who had committed to play for the AUNZ, with Crusaders captain David Havili headlining that group. Former All Blacks Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson and Folau Fakatava have also joined the side.

This will be the first time since the late 1980s that Australia and New Zealand have combined forces on the rugby field, and it’ll be the last match for the Lions before they face the Wallabies in the first Test at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Video Spacer

Les Kiss & Matt Faessler Reds presser

Video Spacer

Les Kiss & Matt Faessler Reds presser

Laumape scored eight tries in 15 Tests for the All Blacks and was named in the World XV in 2013. At club level, Laumape has crossed for a staggering 59 tries in 134 games across stints with the Hurricanes, Stade Francais and Kobelco Steelers.

The 32-year-old will be back in Super Rugby next season, putting pen to paper with Moana Pasifika under coach Tana Umaga. Moana have announced that 15 players are leaving the club, including winger Kyren Taumoefolau, and Ardie Savea is also off to Japan on sabbatical.

Fusitu’a is another big-name inclusion for the AUNZ, with some talking about the Blues prop as a bolter All Blacks bolter before their first squad of 2025 was named. The 24-year-old has played 37 games for the Blues and was part of the title-winning side last season.

While the Blues fall short in their quest for back-to-back championships, it was still a season to remember for Fusitu’a, who was recently named the Blues’ 2025 Player of the Year – having started 12 of 16 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is plenty of excitement about this fixture, and that’s been demonstrated by the number of quality international players eager to be involved,” Rugby Australia Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, said in a statement after the first four New Zealanders were announced.

“We are delighted with the quality of the New Zealand contingent announced today and look forward to naming more players as the squad comes together.

“We want this team to entertain the big Adelaide crowd and provide the Lions with a tough contest as they head into their three-Test series with the Wallabies.

“The last time the Lions played a combined Australia-New Zealand side, it went right down to the wire – and we’re hoping to deliver another competitive contest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 66 All Blacks caps between the first four New Zealanders that were named on Monday, with Laumape’s increasing that tally to more than 80. While Fusitu’a is uncapped at Test level, many would consider the front-rower to be an All Black-in-waiting.

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss will take charge of the team, while former All Blacks mentor Ian Foster serves as one of the assistant coaches. Western Force’s Simon Cron and Zane Hilton from the Queensland Reds were also work under Kiss.

Recommended

Two former All Blacks and another Kiwi among six leaving Western Force

Wingers released from Wallabies squad, won't play Fiji

Scott Robertson reacts to losing 'probably the best loosehead in the world'

Jock Campbell re-signs before captaining Reds against Lions


News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 1st Test

2

England player ratings vs Argentina | July 2025

3

Erasmus threatens to rip up Boks selection plan after 'very frustrating' win

4

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series

5

Waratahs accused of deliberate pitch tampering to hinder Lions

6

British & Irish Lions players ratings vs NSW Waratahs | 2025 Lions series

7

Lions: Henry Pollock pulled from Waratahs game

8

Breakaway prop group roaming Lions' team hotel like ‘migrating bison’

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Ben Kay: 'The return of Owen Farrell will ruffle feathers, but not amongst the players. He drives standards.'

The injury to Elliot Daly is a serious blow but the call-up of Owen Farrell does strengthen the squad in many areas

LONG READ

Only one Irish front-rower can be confident as Furlong and Porter fight for Test spots

Tadhg Furlong is still searching for fitness and form while team-mate Andrew Porter faces a battle for the No.1 jersey.

LONG READ

Tomas Albornoz: ‘There's always something special about Argentina playing England’

The in-form Los Pumas playmaker is looking forward to seeing his colleagues taking on England in their own lair

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Top16 12 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

C'est vrai, on s'emballe face aux commentaires ultras partisans. Surtout quand il s'agit de journalistes à la vue étroite. Ils doivent à mon sens avoir un peu plus de recul dans leurs commentaires. Comme par exemple comparer une équipe avec un grand vécu et un entraîneur qu'ils pratiquent depuis 1 saison et une équipe qui à 3 semaines et 1 match dans les jambes. Du coup, même s'il y a toujours une part de chance dans un résultat sportif, laquelle est la plus surclassé? L'équipe A ou la B, C ou D on ne sait plus à force.

Mais je suis désolé, je m'emballe. Je suis un simple fan de rugby qui apprécie les valeurs de ce sport qu'elle que soit le clubs, la nation ou l'hémisphère !!

Le courage et la vaillance sur un terrain méritent le respect, même si le résultat peu paraître chanceux. C'est mon humble avis😇

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 22 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

They’ll be checking previous halves soon.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 23 minutes ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

Pretty shite that Fiji should be pleasibg for teams to play them in their home stadia.


Tier 1 countries need to play ball.

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 32 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Nothing is a given. And don’t call me Shirley.

3 Go to comments
B
BM 40 minutes ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

It really is embarrassing.

Laziest attempt to “support” some point is to find a random person on social media saying something.

3 Go to comments
J
JJ 1 hour ago
Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire

It’s supposed to be 2 phases that the TMO can go back, except for foul play, which is unlimited. The TMOs are killing the game. I’d rather do away with them and put up with the odd mistake. Given how often the TMOs get it wrong, there may even be less mistakes!

3 Go to comments
S
SD 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series

I know that it is heresy to question Rassie’s decision making, but allow me to go out on a limb. Something like 16 or 17 of the match day players were 30 or older. Only JH Wessels was under 25.

Now individually all these players are worthy of selection, but putting them all together might just expose some unexpected vulnerabilities.

A marginal but collective loss in power, speed and energy could be enough for some motivated opponent to exploit.

We need younger players coming through, and I don’t see enough of them

36 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Who is telling the truth about France's tour of New Zealand?

I thought Ntamack was injured?

524 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Not sure Bealham is inked in yet, Beirne definitely off the pace but Chessum hasn’t fired either, Pollock doesn’t start over Morgan but JGP likely does. Bench likely has Pollock, Mitchell and Fin coming on. Apart from that, spot on…

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

No, he wasn’t right on these points and it’s a poor look that he wouldn’t own it too!

75 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
'Odd...unusal': Many make same point over 'baffling' Ireland call in Tbilisi

Can you stop posting what random people on X have to say about things and filing it under journalism please ?

3 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

I’m not saying your wrong on any of that but more pointing out that top 14 benefits with quality of depth from international players

243 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Bath's Johann van Graan part of 3-man Bulls shortlist

Yes, agree Franco would be a very shrewd move for the Bulls here and timing might just be good.

5 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Guys guys. This is an English website. Please have some respect. Or else I’m going to start communicating in Afrikaans.


Die hond blaf…

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

All Blacks should easily beat the boks at Eden park. Easy game.

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

What if there’s a clear knock on before a try though? That only the TMO sees with the benefit of slow motion replays and multiple camera angles?

75 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

Sage advice. And another very good point Carlos.


I did make it clear - if she “had testicles”. Sadly she only has one now. From an above average 3 in her prime.


That’s a tale for another day.

75 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

Fair enough mate

He was a little lost I think

He was ok - I can only go on those metrics

Top for line breaks for both sides

Second for metres both sides

No missed tackles


But yeah it seemed like he wasn’t there so I get you


Of the backs I don’t think any of them were that great TBH


Beauden was pretty good so he wasn’t the pick

Roigard had moments


DMAC was ok but seems very hesitant currently

243 Go to comments
G
GC 2 hours ago
How the British & Irish Lions Test XV looks after 4 games

Morgan outclassing Pollock at the moment. Pollock has impact off the bench. And Beirne has been off the boil, I expect chessum or curry at 6. Aside from his try, Mitchell was guff against the Tahs, JGP is the class act.

2 Go to comments
t
torwald 2 hours ago
France push All Blacks to 80th minute in narrow Dunedin defeat

The clubs have these players because they pay them…and the clubs have barely no compensations when their players miss games to play with their national team, or because they were injured playing international games. It's not the same system than in NZ or Ireland. Of course your system is better for the national team, but ours is better for the clubs and the economy ofour rugby.

243 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 1st Test All Blacks player ratings vs France
Search