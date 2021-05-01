9:12am, 01 May 2021

The Brumbies have booked their place in another Super Rugby AU title decider with a tense and drama-charged 21-9 qualifying final triumph over the Western Force in Canberra. The defending champions will play the Queensland Reds in a rematch of last year’s final after being forced to pull out all stops to end the Force’s Cindarella run on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making their long-awaited maiden finals appearance 16 years after entering Super Rugby, the Force had winger Toni Pulu red-carded after the half-time siren for a shoulder to the head of Brumbies centre Irae Simone.

The flashpoint no-arms tackle appeared totally unnecessary, with Simone already wrapped up by two other Force defenders. Referee Nic Berry had no choice but to send Pulu off, leaving the Force a man short for 20 minutes.

Dan McKellar’s preview of the Super Rugby AU semi-final

But rather than fold, after Tom Banks swiftly punished the Force with a try from the resultant penalty to give the home side a 12-3 lead at the break, the underdogs dug deep to make the Brumbies sweat. A second penalty goal from fly-half Domingo Miotti to reduce the deficit to 12-6 was the only other scoring play while the Force toiled with only 14 men until midway through the second half.

Having swept into the finals on the back of successive wins over the Melbourne Rebels, NSW Waratahs and the table-topping Reds, the inspired Force had a clear game plan to disrupt the Brumbies’ set-piece at every opportunity. It worked a treat.

FULL TIME: @BrumbiesRugby too good on the night! They will now face the Reds in Brisbane for a shot at glory!#BRUvFOR #SuperRugbyAU pic.twitter.com/YfpF3h9B3s — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) May 1, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite dominating territory and possession in the first half, the Brumbies were either bustled into error on attack or spurning penalty goal attempts in pursuit of tries. Wallabies winger Tom Wright finally crossed for the Brumbies in the 36th minute, after Miotti had opened the scoring a minute earlier with his first penalty, before Pulu’s brain snap.

But not until replacement fly-half Ryan Lonergan slotted a penalty goal seven minutes from full-time did the Brumbies’ slender lead ever look safe. The Brumbies won last year’s final 28-23 over Queensland but will head into next Saturday’s decider in Brisbane having lost both times they played the Reds this season.

The RugbyPass Network will join the wider rugby community by taking part in a social media blackout from 15.00 GMT on Friday 30 April to 23.59 GMT on Monday 3 May in a show of solidarity against online abuse. Racism, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oP0Rzp5nNo — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 30, 2021