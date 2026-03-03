Faf de Klerk transfer saga nears completion with deal almost signed

Faf De Klerk is on the verge of completing a sensational move back to South Africa to join the Cheetahs after snubbing a return to his former club, Gallagher PREM outfit Sale Sharks.

Sources in South Africa have told RugbyPass that the Springboks scrum-half is finalising what is believed to be a two-year deal to join the Free State side when his contract with Japanese club Yokohama Canon Eagles ends in June.

De Klerk, who has been part of the Springboks side that have won back-to-back World Cups, became a cult figure among Sharks fans, making over 100 appearances in a five-year stint before moving to Japan four years ago.

He also had talks with Top 14 strugglers Perpignan about a move there in the summer, but they moved on to former Ireland international Luke McGrath after failing to agree on personal terms.

De Klerk, who will be 35 in October, had set his heart on a return to South Africa to be closer to the family of his wife, Miné, who have a farm in Postmasburg and close friends in Bloemfontein.

The Cheetahs, who have returned to financial stability under a consortium of local businessmen, have put together a strong offer even though De Klerk could have earned more money by returning to Sale.

De Klerk could have played his last game for the Japan Rugby League One club after being de-registered following an ankle injury suffered while tackling Shizuoka Blue Revs wing Valynce Te Whare in December.

And his decision will send Alex Sanderson back to the drawing board as he looks to replace England international Raffi Quirke, who is moving to the North East next season to join Newcastle Red Bulls.

Sanderson has been busy in the transfer market, making seven new signings ahead of next season, and De Klerk’s return would have been welcomed both on and off the pitch.