All the starting line-ups from Round 2 of the Guinness Six Nations, as England look to get back on track against Italy, Scotland seek to back-up on their Calcutta success and Ireland face the daunting task of a dangerous French side.

Teams for England versus Italy, Twickenham, Saturday, 2.15pm.

England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), C Lawes (Northampton), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), B Earl (Bristol), J Willis (Wasps), D Robson (Wasps), M Malins (Bristol).

Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), J-I Brex (Benetton), C Canna (Zebre), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); A Lovotti (Zebre), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).

Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Palazzani (Zebre), T Allan (Benetton), F Mori (Calvisano).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

Teams for Scotland versus Wales, Murrayfield, Saturday, 4.45pm.

Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), J Lang (Harlequins), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), B Thomson (Scarlets), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), S Steele (Harlequins), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow).

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), O Watkin (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Dragons), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Botham (Cardiff Blues), K Hardy (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

:: ::

Teams for Ireland versus France, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, 3pm.

Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); B Burns (Ulster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster, capt), R Ruddock (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), E Byrne (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), W Connors (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster).

France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), A Jelonch (Castres), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), H Kolingar (Racing 92), U Atonio (La Rochelle), R Taofifenua (Toulon), D Cretin (Lyon), B Serin (Toulon), A Bouthier (Montpellier), T Thomas (Racing 92).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

“I saw that Aaron Smith actually just came out and said openly he’s watching Dupont, what’s he’s done for Toulouse and this French side." #IREvFRA #sixnations https://t.co/djhxHJDUUr

Premium feature exclusive to TheXV.Rugby - Free Trial

Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe

Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe

Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry