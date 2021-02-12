All the starting line-ups from Round 2 of the Guinness Six Nations, as England look to get back on track against Italy, Scotland seek to back-up on their Calcutta success and Ireland face the daunting task of a dangerous French side.
Teams for England versus Italy, Twickenham, Saturday, 2.15pm.
England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), C Lawes (Northampton), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).
Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), B Earl (Bristol), J Willis (Wasps), D Robson (Wasps), M Malins (Bristol).
Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), J-I Brex (Benetton), C Canna (Zebre), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); A Lovotti (Zebre), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).
Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Palazzani (Zebre), T Allan (Benetton), F Mori (Calvisano).
Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).
Teams for Scotland versus Wales, Murrayfield, Saturday, 4.45pm.
Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), J Lang (Harlequins), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), B Thomson (Scarlets), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).
Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), S Steele (Harlequins), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow).
Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), O Watkin (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Dragons), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Botham (Cardiff Blues), K Hardy (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).
Referee: Matthew Carley (England).
Teams for Ireland versus France, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, 3pm.
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); B Burns (Ulster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster, capt), R Ruddock (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), E Byrne (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), W Connors (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster).
France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), A Jelonch (Castres), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).
Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), H Kolingar (Racing 92), U Atonio (La Rochelle), R Taofifenua (Toulon), D Cretin (Lyon), B Serin (Toulon), A Bouthier (Montpellier), T Thomas (Racing 92).
Referee: Luke Pearce (England).
