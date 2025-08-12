Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

In 2012, the SANZAAR partners ushered in a new era of Southern Hemisphere rugby with the addition of Argentina to the previously-named Tri-Nations tournament.

Los Pumas joined the great rivals of the South, the All Blacks, Wallabies, and Springboks for the annual Rugby Championship competition in what was a landmark move. The 2025 season will mark the start of the end of this era, after 14 years of competition.

Due to the one-sided dominance by the All Blacks for most of its existence, the Rugby Championship hasn’t garnered the attention or jeopardy of the Six Nations, which seems to throw up a new champion every year.

In the 25-year history of the expanded Six Nations since 2000, no team has ever won three titles in a row. New Zealand has achieved the feat three times since the inaugural TRC in 2012.

The travel and different time zones make for a disjointed watching experience, and the effort behind the promotion of the tournament has also been far below that of its European cousin.

Perhaps it could have become a more loved competition. It certainly has produced memorable moments and classic Test matches. But for whatever reason, it doesn’t capture the fans’ imagination in the way it should.

The competition has two of the biggest drawcards in world rugby. The Springboks play the All Blacks at Eden Park in a blockbuster clash, but the Rugby Championship ramifications are almost secondary.

In 2022, after losing to the Springboks in Mbombela, which extended the team’s losing run to three in a row, one New Zealand reporter asked then-captain Sam Cane if he felt like there was nothing left to play for, to which he had to explain that the Freedom Cup and Rugby Championship points were at stake in the second Test.

Perhaps that’s why the two unions have decided to break away and go alone. They know that their individual brands are bigger than the competition currently.

The future of the Rugby Championship is very much in doubt. How often it will be held, what format it will take, and who will be in it are all up in the air. This year’s tournament will be the last full-sized tournament until 2029, if reports from The Roar are correct. That will be a four-year hiatus before we see another one.

Instead, the annual calendar will see the return of old-school tours, driven by New Zealand and South Africa, who have a desire to play each other more.

In 2026, the first All Blacks tour of South Africa will commence instead of the Rugby Championship, with the Springboks returning the favour in 2030, touring New Zealand. Australia and Argentina have been left to figure something else out.

Due to the Rugby World Cup in 2027, the Rugby Championship will be the condensed version we usually see during that important year.

In 2028, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh told The Roar that traditional three-Test tours are being considered again between the rivals.

So that means in the next five years, there will be just one full-sized Rugby Championship competition, in 2029. At some point down the line, it might be questioned why hold it at all.

If the new touring model proves to be more lucrative across August-October, it could be abandoned altogether. Because what is the point in continuing this competition if it isn’t for annual silverware?

From 2026, the Nations Championship will offer up a biennial world title to compete for, drastically changing the July and November touring windows. It follows reason that a world title is more prestigious than a southern hemisphere title, particularly if it is played for more regularly.

Credit must be given for the shake-up in the Test rugby calendar. It is the crown jewel of the sport, and risks are set to be taken in finding a more meaningful use of the international calendar.

As a consequence, it seems that the Rugby Championship is destined to fade away over the next decade. Enjoy what could be the last real Rugby Championship this year.