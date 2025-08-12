Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms
In 2012, the SANZAAR partners ushered in a new era of Southern Hemisphere rugby with the addition of Argentina to the previously-named Tri-Nations tournament.
Los Pumas joined the great rivals of the South, the All Blacks, Wallabies, and Springboks for the annual Rugby Championship competition in what was a landmark move. The 2025 season will mark the start of the end of this era, after 14 years of competition.
Due to the one-sided dominance by the All Blacks for most of its existence, the Rugby Championship hasn’t garnered the attention or jeopardy of the Six Nations, which seems to throw up a new champion every year.
In the 25-year history of the expanded Six Nations since 2000, no team has ever won three titles in a row. New Zealand has achieved the feat three times since the inaugural TRC in 2012.
The travel and different time zones make for a disjointed watching experience, and the effort behind the promotion of the tournament has also been far below that of its European cousin.
Perhaps it could have become a more loved competition. It certainly has produced memorable moments and classic Test matches. But for whatever reason, it doesn’t capture the fans’ imagination in the way it should.
The competition has two of the biggest drawcards in world rugby. The Springboks play the All Blacks at Eden Park in a blockbuster clash, but the Rugby Championship ramifications are almost secondary.
In 2022, after losing to the Springboks in Mbombela, which extended the team’s losing run to three in a row, one New Zealand reporter asked then-captain Sam Cane if he felt like there was nothing left to play for, to which he had to explain that the Freedom Cup and Rugby Championship points were at stake in the second Test.
Perhaps that’s why the two unions have decided to break away and go alone. They know that their individual brands are bigger than the competition currently.
The future of the Rugby Championship is very much in doubt. How often it will be held, what format it will take, and who will be in it are all up in the air. This year’s tournament will be the last full-sized tournament until 2029, if reports from The Roar are correct. That will be a four-year hiatus before we see another one.
Instead, the annual calendar will see the return of old-school tours, driven by New Zealand and South Africa, who have a desire to play each other more.
In 2026, the first All Blacks tour of South Africa will commence instead of the Rugby Championship, with the Springboks returning the favour in 2030, touring New Zealand. Australia and Argentina have been left to figure something else out.
Due to the Rugby World Cup in 2027, the Rugby Championship will be the condensed version we usually see during that important year.
In 2028, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh told The Roar that traditional three-Test tours are being considered again between the rivals.
So that means in the next five years, there will be just one full-sized Rugby Championship competition, in 2029. At some point down the line, it might be questioned why hold it at all.
If the new touring model proves to be more lucrative across August-October, it could be abandoned altogether. Because what is the point in continuing this competition if it isn’t for annual silverware?
From 2026, the Nations Championship will offer up a biennial world title to compete for, drastically changing the July and November touring windows. It follows reason that a world title is more prestigious than a southern hemisphere title, particularly if it is played for more regularly.
Credit must be given for the shake-up in the Test rugby calendar. It is the crown jewel of the sport, and risks are set to be taken in finding a more meaningful use of the international calendar.
As a consequence, it seems that the Rugby Championship is destined to fade away over the next decade. Enjoy what could be the last real Rugby Championship this year.
Why is the home advantage rigged in South Africa’s favour when they play New Zealand?
Of the last 10 tests between the two countries, only 1 was played in NZ, 4 in South Africa, 5 at neutral sites.
This year’s 2 tests will be played in NZ. Then 3 tests in SA in 2026.
Making it 20% of games in NZ, 46.66% in SA. 33.33% at neutral venues.
It’s pretty sad that the boks need this help just to keep them competitive.
Because the TV viewership in SA is so much bigger than NZ. All about money. Haven’t you worked that out yet? And because the games are played at familiar times for Europe there is in addition to the SA viewership a substantial European viewership. Not rocket science.
I love the idea of National tours again. A country comes over for 4 weeks at a time. Easier viewing less haphazard timefranes than the RC format. They rotate every yr. Hoping that SA and NZ still want to tour to us. Surely the bledisloe continues. That wouldn't be a loss at all IMO. Just like the old days.
well why cant australia do at tour of argentina and canada at the same time
I call BS, how can the SH tournament be eliminated while the NH tournament goes on? Clearly in my opinion its due to the fact that SH teams have dominated RWC tournaments and only ever once have a NH team won the RWC title wich is understandable no boubt but i just cant see TRC just being dropped like that, I Say let us keep our tournament but also impliment the tours but include AUS and ARG and also lets have SARU return to SR also Lets have a global 6 nations tournament wich would include SA,NZ,AUS vs ENG,IRE and FRANCE and there after the SH teams year end tour to the NH but the change will be only that SCOT,ITA,WALES would then be toured and it will be 2 matches each
You have no idea how much more enjoyable playing in the URC is for both South African players and fans. This is reflected in the TV viewership which has soared since SA joined the URC. What we find so deferent is the different character of the teams and the insanely varying styles of rugby played in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and SA. In the old Super rugby you could swap NZ franchise jerseys and not be able go tell which team was playing.They all play exactly the same way. Oz a little bit different to each other but not much. And the kickoff times are so much more convenient and geared for enjoyment. Who the he’ll wants to get up at five o’clock to watch a rugby game when you can rather watch at 5pm.
I think World Rugby is making a big mistake allowing this to happen. Argentina and Australia will be left in the cold and this nations cup will just water down the World Cup. Terrible idea. Great for Springboks and AB’s but bad for world rugby
Nah, The Argies and the Aussies do the same thing, they tour each other’s country also.
Simples!
Yes you have to wonder how the plan is going to be as good for them.
Matt Williams, is that you 😂😂😂
But then there will be no winter tests in nz next year. Just an autumn tour from the north. So the fans won’t get to see live games. Does that matter? Who knows. On a fraction of audiences watch live.
As for tests, tge movement of players is blurring the idea that you are a national. Look at how the Irish and yes our all blacks are full of foreign born players. National teams are now becoming glorified clubs.
Yes, it’s obviously reciprocal, and just something different to get used to, but it certainly has the same vibes as the push to have the team player more overseas where it can generate more revenue.
They are still having a home Bledisloe match, and could fill it in others if time allowed, but for istance they are going to Chicago again before the Nov tour, and have gone through Japan more recently.
I could say there are plenty of other rep teams who could play here instead, but I honestly wouldn’t want them taking away from the NPC. So guess I’m happy just having that.
No loss. A single round TRC will have more intensity, will take place every year, and will be supplemented by tours between the four nations. I grew in an era when NZ and Australia took turns touring every two years. They were genuinely great series that stick long in the memory, long after just another anonymous TRC has disappeared down the memory hole.
Wouldn't be surprised in an AB tour of OZ in 2028 is announced fairly soon. Oz alone made $120m from the Lions tour. No reason why at least half that much can't be made for NZ and Oz as a joint venture in 2028.
Frankly, I have no idea why NZ don't insist on being free to arrange its own EOYT in Lions years, given the 6N offer nothing of substance that year. A three test, 8 game tour of Ireland or England would be massive.
You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.
Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.
I think it’s fine for each team to place its own meaning and importance behind whatever label works for them, it’s just important that we all work as one for the betterment of all.
I think i’m having a nightmare. I agree on having nations tours and all that, but come on!
Why does the shake-up has to affect one region (southern) and not the other (Northern)?
I foresee a strategy here. The less one plays a stronger opponent the weaker you become. Let’s take a look with SR ommission of the Saru teams. It affected both All Blacks and the Wallabies. By including the Pumas to RC it improved the Argentinians. Argentina has been finishing quite comfortably on RWC positions. So my take is by lowering the playing times between the rugby playing nation on the southern hemisphere and making sure the northern keep improving and getting stronger.
6 nations work because all participants are from one part of Europe. Small travel distance, same time zone, lots of fans, big money.
Rugby championship is a nightmare to organize in comparison.
Strange take. We don’t know what the structure will be, but the two best teams will be playing each other next year, so it would more like the SH will dominate the NH even more?
Also ABs had been stagnant since 2018, and Aussie has improved since SARU left SR. Argentina were also 3rd/4th place WC finishers on their own, consistent play together in SR might have helped though.
“Credit must be given for the shake-up in the Test rugby calendar. It is the crown jewel of the sport, and risks are set to be taken in finding a more meaningful use of the international calendar.”
Away and take your face for a shyte!
Zero risk. Just utter greed and not even the scantest of mentions from WR around developing tier 2 nations.
The rugby championship has always been too small. It was massive when Australia were good and the Boks and NZ were there too and those nations made up the top 3 in its early years. Then when the Wallabies became weaker and the Springboks took a step back in 2015 and 16 the and the comp lost its relevance. Then COVID struck and it became even less relevant. Then with it having truncated versions during world cup years it really became irrelevant. Now with super rugby gone the rugby championship rivalries are no longer stronger than the individual rivalries. Tours are more relevant. It makes sense for the comp to die now.
There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.
Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.
I agree with you Ben the Bok , All black long tours are the pinnacle of rugby - perhaps only behind Bok vs All black World Cup finals , and you can bet we will see a good few more of those in the future. Good to see some positive southern hem writing from you at long last
I am all for extended tours. I watched the last test of the last NZ tour to South Africa at Loftus in 1996. It was gripping stuff. With 3 or 4 tests in an extended tour, the tension, intensity and drama goes through the roof. Add in the midweek games against the local franchises. For our younger fans, it is really something special.
Can’t wait for the AB's to tour South Africa in 2026
I would like to see the SRC retained in non World Cup seasons but all games played in one country and a format similar to a World Cup pool where each team plays each other once initially. Top 2 teams then meet in a grand final and bottom 2 for 3rd/4th place. Much travel for participants would be avoided and all games could be played at the same venue over 4 weekends. A total of 4 matches per team instead of the current 8 which may lessen the strain on teams. Only drawback is that the host nation has a home advantage but over a 4 year period would balance out.
The perennial problem remains. By far the biggest TV viewership is in SA but the inconvenient time differences between NZ/Australia and SA literally halve those viewerships and that’s where the money lies.
Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns by following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by securing fewer wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?
But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.
TRC will go on despite the SB’s / AB’s tours.
Its only in the tour years that it might not take place at all or in a shortened format like RWC years.
Bring on the 7 Nations
It won’t happen. Very single home union plus Ireland and France have all said they won’t play six nations outside Europe.
No no no! A Sh team cannot be champions of Europe. The Sh have taken all the world cups and now you want to take the champions of Europe title from them too? That is just cruel.
Bring on the legit tours. And a TRC every 4 years might be a freshen up. Or not.