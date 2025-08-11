All Blacks injury update: Two in, two out for Rugby Championship opener

The All Blacks‘ injury list has eased slightly ahead of The Rugby Championship opener against Los Pumas in Corboda, but a couple of big names remain sidelined for round 1.

While Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Caleb Clarke stayed in New Zealand to rehab their respective injuries, there were a few players whose recovery timeframes made them possible inclusions in the Argentina Tests.

Of the travelling rehabbers, both Beauden and Scott Barrett have been cleared as available for game 1. As for the others, fans will have to wait at least one more week.

“Wallace (Sititi) is still not available for the first Test,” Robertson told reporters on Monday evening local time.

“And Tamaiti Williams has still got another week of full training with us before he becomes available for the second Test as well.” Argentina New Zealand All Stats and Data Tupou Vaa’i, who missed the third and final Test against France in July with a concussion, is also cleared to play for the coming weekend’s contest. Robertson went on to confirm that the trio of players who arrived in Argentina late were also available for selection. “The boys off the plane who played NPC, Simon Parker, Peter Lakai, and Josh Lord, made it pretty well. They travelled with us today and they were great.”

The late contingent stayed in New Zealand for another run in the NPC, having each recently overcome injuries and therefore lacking in recent gametime.

The number of injuries the team has suffered over the past two months has led Robertson to adopt a more fluid selection strategy.

“What I have learned in the last three Tests is that you are never guaranteed it’s going to be the same (players available),” Robertson said.

“We play rugby, and it is a game of brutality, and that is a beautiful part of it.

“Guys have to play well. It is a competitive squad and we will look to have some continuity, and if people perform and we need to build some depth, there could be a couple of changes.”