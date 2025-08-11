Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
International

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand looks on with team mate Damian McKenzie during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Parc Olympique on October 5, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has shared his perspective on New Zealand Rugby signing Richie Mo’unga on an 18-month contract beginning July 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new contract was announced last week, reuniting the 56-cap playmaker with the Crusaders, the Super Rugby club he won seven titles with from 2017-2023, and also opening the door to a reunion between Mo’unga and the coach he won said titles with, now in the All Blacks environment.

Robertson’s promotion to the top job and Mo’unga’s departure for the greener pastures of Tokyo coincided at the end of 2023, meaning the pair haven’t joined forces in the All Blacks after leading the Crusaders to the most successful era in Super Rugby history.

It’s a reunion that’s been on the cards since Robertson assumed his All Blacks duties, with a meeting between the coach, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus club in late 2024 failing to result in an early release, despite all parties expressing willingness to accommodate the idea.

So, a deal has been signed that commences once all three contracted seasons have been completed. Then, with some NPC games for Canterbury as the final box to tick, Mo’unga will reclaim his All Blacks eligibility.

“I think everyone is just really, really pleased. I think New Zealand Rugby is pleased, and in general, rugby supporters, that he’s coming back into our game and is going to be around for a Rugby World Cup,” Robertson reacted on Monday evening, Argentina time.

“He served our country for a long time, and he’s going to come back and do it again.

“One thing we’re really proud of is the retention of all of our players. We’ve got a group of guys that are hugely committed to the All Blacks, and it’s great to have another one back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

All Blacks injury update: Two in, two out for Rugby Championship opener

The strain on the All Blacks' injury ward has eased slightly ahead of The Rugby Championship opener against Los Pumas in Corboda, but a couple of big names remain sidelined for round 1.

Read Now

Some pundits have suggested the efforts made to secure Mo’unga’s return reflect poorly on the coaches’ confidence in the current crop of No. 10s, namely Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

Robertson was asked whether there was any need to “put an arm around” the two current 10s to reassure them of their place in the team.

“No. They’re big boys, they know,” the coach replied. “They know the game. That’s the game of professionalism, we’re here to compete.

“The jersey’s bigger than everyone, buddy. Everyone knows that it’s always earned, that’s the exciting thing about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Barrett, who has recovered from a fractured hand, and McKenzie are available for the All Blacks’ opening match of the Rugby Championship this weekend. The Kiwis will be hosted by a Pumas outfit that beat them in the equivalent fixture a year ago.

Recommended

'I'm ready': Jorja Miller embraces golden edge at first Rugby World Cup

World Rugby to launch 'next phase' of player welfare technology

BREAKING

Springboks roll out heavy-hitters for Rugby Championship opener

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

EXCLUSIVE


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers sign giant 143kg 'late to rugby' USA international

1
2

Fissler Confidential: Newcastle Red Bulls line up next signing

3
3

Exeter bolster front-row ranks with addition of Sharks prop

4

Springboks call-up late replacement as Wessels withdrawn

4
5

'I signed for Rob Andrew at Newcastle when I stank of cow shit'

6

Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

11
7

'Really proud' ex-England star says Samoa Test debut 'amazing'

8

Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

4

Comments

34 Comments
B
BleedRed&Black 4 days ago

It'll be interesting to see how tolerant Robertson is of Barrett if things start going wrong. Went through the stats, and it got a bit ugly. From 2020 to 2024 when starting 10 Barrett is 2/8 against the AB's top 3 opponents and 6/13 against the AB's top 6 opponents. [Rankings taken from EOY World Rugby ranking]. Which is worse than I thought.


Having said that, up until 2024 McKenzie had never been starting 10 against a top 6 team, let alone a top 3. In 2024 he's 1/3 Top 3, 4/7 Top 6, so marginally better. Maybe Love is closer than I thought.

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

They have the ‘luxury’ of just focusing on getting #10 and the benching options right.


Most other positions pick themselves with decent depth. They even had the bonus with Holland in getting their lock depth sorted for the next decade.


SA, IRE, ENG, ARG, AUS have particular dynamics around their 9/10 axis. Tends to be club related too.


AB and FRA are different.

Dupont is a wizard and made Ramos look decent at #10. Roigard - injury woes aside - is an utterly exceptional talent.


Him and Richie could tear it up even with just a season together before the RWC.


Let's be honest, no ABs fan wants them peaking this year or next.

T
Tk 4 days ago

I'm just not sure which part of playing in Japan shows that Mounga is really committed to the ABs? That is Razor’s quite above.

S
SS 4 days ago

“the jersey has to be earned” unless you’re Mo’unga it seems

J
JW 4 days ago

Know that it’s time to leave? Good on ya Razor, put your foot in it lol

S
SC 4 days ago

Bottom line is one of three things happen:


1 One of Barrett or McKenzie lead the All Blacks to a clean sweep of the Springboks in September and win the Rugby Championship and the All Blacks regain the world’s #1 ranking. Whichever 10 does will secure their spot as the starting 10 despite Mo’unga’s return in 2026.


2 The All Blacks and Springbok split the series and South Africa retain the #1 ranking which will leave doubt that the All Blacks can win a series vs Springboks in South Africa in 2026 and opens the door for Mo’unga to be given an exception by new CEO and he will be a contender to start at 10 and the situation is as muddled as it is today.


3 The Springboks sweep the All Blacks in NZ and both Barrett and McKenzie’s position in the squad are in great jeopardy and Mo’unga will start on South Africa tour, along with a younger 10 brought on November tour this year.

p
pc 4 days ago

Or the result from the RC won’t be relevant to who starts at 10. We are 2 years out and mounga remains our no 1 10. He has been involved in title wins here and in Japan and was 1 point off a world cup winner. 10 is the key role on the field and we need his skillset, espc tactical kicking.

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

4. They could draw both tests? 🤷‍♂️

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

Three. THREE!


I pick 3!!

J
JW 4 days ago

Way too simplistic SC.


There are two Rugby Championships to go, a blockbuster November tour, a Beldisloe, and Nations Championship games.


We are going to, hopefully, use three, successful 10s in that time.

B
BleedRed&Black 4 days ago

That pretty much sums it up. Unfortunately I think 3 is more likely that 1.


Hopefully Barrett 3.0 has learnt how to run a team against the best there is, though there was no sign of it in Paris against France, and he was subbed off against England in London when it was really ugly. The one impressive performance by an AB 10 last year was McKenzie in Dublin, when he throttled Ireland.


But then McKenzie disappeared in the tight games for the Chiefs, non-existent against the Blues and the Crusaders. Not that Barrett was any better against the Chiefs and Crusaders. Both were completely outclassed by Reihana. So who knows.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Now that the “top secret” back up plan is secured for 2026/2027, how about using the next 12-18 months finding a ten who can genuinely compete with Mo’unga for the 10 jersey.


Since the jersey is bigger than any one…


BB and DMac aside - must be shite for any other 10s in the system to know they have close to zero chance of making it to the World Cup.


Unless they leave now and play for Scotland rather. Etc.


Discuss.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

Hows about we find a 10 that can compete with BB and Dmac at 10. Mounga doesn’t come close. The stats don’t lie.

J
JW 4 days ago

How many more do you want competing?

B
BleedRed&Black 4 days ago

Robertson cocked up in more than a few places last year, all of which he is fixing this year. Except 10. And that screw up may be the one that destroys him.


I don't wish injury on anyone, but I really hope Barrett and McKenzie are both unavailable at some point and Love is forced into 10. And succeeds. And then Robertson has to bring in Reihana.


A winning lotto ticket would be nice to.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JD 2 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

It’s a backwards hat…

16 Go to comments
S
SB 2 minutes ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

Great to visit this type of comment after the reality of the games that happened.

62 Go to comments
J
JS 3 minutes ago
All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

Agree with all your points

12 Go to comments
J
JD 3 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

I see ‘Rassie’ is your trigger - good to know moving forward.

16 Go to comments
P
PM 3 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I’m not too sure about that, the coaching and playing team have far too much Rugby IQ to allow this to become the new normal.

I expect a change in tactics and players as a result.



...

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 3 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant disappointed with parts of Argentina victory

Yeah, I’m not sure how much more of DMac we need to see, we know what he can bring and what he can't. Would like to see Love at least on the bench with some time at first five for the second test. Parker as well. ALB must have the coaches tearing out their hair. He must have the record for minutes played per yellow cards. What would be a work on for a new player, but for someone in his 80th odd test appearance it’s a shocker. And it’s not like he bringing much else to the table. Proctor needs more time in the saddle, but we need a better alternative, Faingaanuku or Ennor would be my choice.

11 Go to comments
J
JD 7 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

All I said was facts - those things happened. Ignorance implies lack of knowledge or information on my part. Not sure where that factors in really.

You may be surprised, but I think the 7-1 innovation is a brilliant idea which utilises hybrid style players. But it did attract criticism with regards to rugby values and traditions from some corners.



...

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 9 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The RWC winner is nearly always the number one at the end of the tournament (I don’t think that has ever not occurred). If a side was the number one but didn’t win the Rugby Championship or Six Nations they must’ve had a really big lead beforehand, and the winner must’ve been way down the ranks at the start; but would indicate they were on the downward spiral. So, the number one tends to go hand in hand with the winner of big tournaments. Outside of established tournaments the number one has more meaning.

The current situation with the number one seems to be a bit of an aberration; bad loss by the Springboks, not being able to raise their points as the Lions tour was on, and the All Blacks got to beat a weaken France 3-0. I don’t think many genuine rugby watchers think that the Springboks are suddenly worse than Ireland, or that the All Blacks are the best team. I’d say it’s pretty close between the top six at the moment; any side, on their day, could beat anyone. But probably the All Blacks, France (at full strength), and the Springboks are the better three of the six (in alphabetical order 😁)



...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 12 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

So will the springboks ditch this Tony brown stuff and go back to maul n kick footy?





...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 13 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Dude, don’t get the Irish guy started on the sodding rankings.

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 21 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 28 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 31 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 33 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 35 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 38 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 39 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 40 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

18 Go to comments
M
MM 42 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

18 Go to comments
M
MM 44 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

18 Go to comments