'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has shared his perspective on New Zealand Rugby signing Richie Mo’unga on an 18-month contract beginning July 2026.
The new contract was announced last week, reuniting the 56-cap playmaker with the Crusaders, the Super Rugby club he won seven titles with from 2017-2023, and also opening the door to a reunion between Mo’unga and the coach he won said titles with, now in the All Blacks environment.
Robertson’s promotion to the top job and Mo’unga’s departure for the greener pastures of Tokyo coincided at the end of 2023, meaning the pair haven’t joined forces in the All Blacks after leading the Crusaders to the most successful era in Super Rugby history.
It’s a reunion that’s been on the cards since Robertson assumed his All Blacks duties, with a meeting between the coach, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus club in late 2024 failing to result in an early release, despite all parties expressing willingness to accommodate the idea.
So, a deal has been signed that commences once all three contracted seasons have been completed. Then, with some NPC games for Canterbury as the final box to tick, Mo’unga will reclaim his All Blacks eligibility.
“I think everyone is just really, really pleased. I think New Zealand Rugby is pleased, and in general, rugby supporters, that he’s coming back into our game and is going to be around for a Rugby World Cup,” Robertson reacted on Monday evening, Argentina time.
“He served our country for a long time, and he’s going to come back and do it again.
“One thing we’re really proud of is the retention of all of our players. We’ve got a group of guys that are hugely committed to the All Blacks, and it’s great to have another one back.”
Some pundits have suggested the efforts made to secure Mo’unga’s return reflect poorly on the coaches’ confidence in the current crop of No. 10s, namely Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.
Robertson was asked whether there was any need to “put an arm around” the two current 10s to reassure them of their place in the team.
“No. They’re big boys, they know,” the coach replied. “They know the game. That’s the game of professionalism, we’re here to compete.
“The jersey’s bigger than everyone, buddy. Everyone knows that it’s always earned, that’s the exciting thing about it.”
Both Barrett, who has recovered from a fractured hand, and McKenzie are available for the All Blacks’ opening match of the Rugby Championship this weekend. The Kiwis will be hosted by a Pumas outfit that beat them in the equivalent fixture a year ago.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
It'll be interesting to see how tolerant Robertson is of Barrett if things start going wrong. Went through the stats, and it got a bit ugly. From 2020 to 2024 when starting 10 Barrett is 2/8 against the AB's top 3 opponents and 6/13 against the AB's top 6 opponents. [Rankings taken from EOY World Rugby ranking]. Which is worse than I thought.
Having said that, up until 2024 McKenzie had never been starting 10 against a top 6 team, let alone a top 3. In 2024 he's 1/3 Top 3, 4/7 Top 6, so marginally better. Maybe Love is closer than I thought.
They have the ‘luxury’ of just focusing on getting #10 and the benching options right.
Most other positions pick themselves with decent depth. They even had the bonus with Holland in getting their lock depth sorted for the next decade.
SA, IRE, ENG, ARG, AUS have particular dynamics around their 9/10 axis. Tends to be club related too.
AB and FRA are different.
Dupont is a wizard and made Ramos look decent at #10. Roigard - injury woes aside - is an utterly exceptional talent.
Him and Richie could tear it up even with just a season together before the RWC.
Let's be honest, no ABs fan wants them peaking this year or next.
I'm just not sure which part of playing in Japan shows that Mounga is really committed to the ABs? That is Razor’s quite above.
“the jersey has to be earned” unless you’re Mo’unga it seems
Know that it’s time to leave? Good on ya Razor, put your foot in it lol
Bottom line is one of three things happen:
1 One of Barrett or McKenzie lead the All Blacks to a clean sweep of the Springboks in September and win the Rugby Championship and the All Blacks regain the world’s #1 ranking. Whichever 10 does will secure their spot as the starting 10 despite Mo’unga’s return in 2026.
2 The All Blacks and Springbok split the series and South Africa retain the #1 ranking which will leave doubt that the All Blacks can win a series vs Springboks in South Africa in 2026 and opens the door for Mo’unga to be given an exception by new CEO and he will be a contender to start at 10 and the situation is as muddled as it is today.
3 The Springboks sweep the All Blacks in NZ and both Barrett and McKenzie’s position in the squad are in great jeopardy and Mo’unga will start on South Africa tour, along with a younger 10 brought on November tour this year.
Or the result from the RC won’t be relevant to who starts at 10. We are 2 years out and mounga remains our no 1 10. He has been involved in title wins here and in Japan and was 1 point off a world cup winner. 10 is the key role on the field and we need his skillset, espc tactical kicking.
4. They could draw both tests? 🤷♂️
Three. THREE!
I pick 3!!
Way too simplistic SC.
There are two Rugby Championships to go, a blockbuster November tour, a Beldisloe, and Nations Championship games.
We are going to, hopefully, use three, successful 10s in that time.
That pretty much sums it up. Unfortunately I think 3 is more likely that 1.
Hopefully Barrett 3.0 has learnt how to run a team against the best there is, though there was no sign of it in Paris against France, and he was subbed off against England in London when it was really ugly. The one impressive performance by an AB 10 last year was McKenzie in Dublin, when he throttled Ireland.
But then McKenzie disappeared in the tight games for the Chiefs, non-existent against the Blues and the Crusaders. Not that Barrett was any better against the Chiefs and Crusaders. Both were completely outclassed by Reihana. So who knows.
Now that the “top secret” back up plan is secured for 2026/2027, how about using the next 12-18 months finding a ten who can genuinely compete with Mo’unga for the 10 jersey.
Since the jersey is bigger than any one…
BB and DMac aside - must be shite for any other 10s in the system to know they have close to zero chance of making it to the World Cup.
Unless they leave now and play for Scotland rather. Etc.
Discuss.
Hows about we find a 10 that can compete with BB and Dmac at 10. Mounga doesn’t come close. The stats don’t lie.
How many more do you want competing?
Robertson cocked up in more than a few places last year, all of which he is fixing this year. Except 10. And that screw up may be the one that destroys him.
I don't wish injury on anyone, but I really hope Barrett and McKenzie are both unavailable at some point and Love is forced into 10. And succeeds. And then Robertson has to bring in Reihana.
A winning lotto ticket would be nice to.