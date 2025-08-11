'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has shared his perspective on New Zealand Rugby signing Richie Mo’unga on an 18-month contract beginning July 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new contract was announced last week, reuniting the 56-cap playmaker with the Crusaders, the Super Rugby club he won seven titles with from 2017-2023, and also opening the door to a reunion between Mo’unga and the coach he won said titles with, now in the All Blacks environment.

Robertson’s promotion to the top job and Mo’unga’s departure for the greener pastures of Tokyo coincided at the end of 2023, meaning the pair haven’t joined forces in the All Blacks after leading the Crusaders to the most successful era in Super Rugby history.

It’s a reunion that’s been on the cards since Robertson assumed his All Blacks duties, with a meeting between the coach, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus club in late 2024 failing to result in an early release, despite all parties expressing willingness to accommodate the idea.

So, a deal has been signed that commences once all three contracted seasons have been completed. Then, with some NPC games for Canterbury as the final box to tick, Mo’unga will reclaim his All Blacks eligibility.

“I think everyone is just really, really pleased. I think New Zealand Rugby is pleased, and in general, rugby supporters, that he’s coming back into our game and is going to be around for a Rugby World Cup,” Robertson reacted on Monday evening, Argentina time.

“He served our country for a long time, and he’s going to come back and do it again.

“One thing we’re really proud of is the retention of all of our players. We’ve got a group of guys that are hugely committed to the All Blacks, and it’s great to have another one back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some pundits have suggested the efforts made to secure Mo’unga’s return reflect poorly on the coaches’ confidence in the current crop of No. 10s, namely Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

Robertson was asked whether there was any need to “put an arm around” the two current 10s to reassure them of their place in the team.

“No. They’re big boys, they know,” the coach replied. “They know the game. That’s the game of professionalism, we’re here to compete.

“The jersey’s bigger than everyone, buddy. Everyone knows that it’s always earned, that’s the exciting thing about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Barrett, who has recovered from a fractured hand, and McKenzie are available for the All Blacks’ opening match of the Rugby Championship this weekend. The Kiwis will be hosted by a Pumas outfit that beat them in the equivalent fixture a year ago.