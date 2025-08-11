Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
Women's Rugby World Cup

World Rugby to launch 'next phase' of player welfare technology

By Josh Raisey at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions leaves the field for a head injury assessment during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

World Rugby will roll out the “next phase” of smart mouthguard technology at the Women’s World Cup this year, with a flashing LED light signifying suspected concussion incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new technology, trialled in this year’s Major League Rugby, will be used at the World Cup that begins later this month, before being adopted in the elite men’s game for the new season, with the Rugby Championship waiting until 2026.

This is the latest iteration of the smart mouthguard since it was first included in the Head Injury Assessment process in January 2024, and has received a “full opt-in” for the World Cup, according to World Rugby Chief Medical Officer Prof Éanna Falvey.

The new technology will flag moments of high impact within “split seconds,” World Rugby Science and Medical Manager Dr Lindsay Starling said, causing the clear mouthguards to flash red, whereby a referee will immediately stop play in order for the player to be removed.

Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
England Women
13:30
22 Aug 25
USA Women
All Stats and Data

“We’re incredibly excited about it,” Starling said. “It’s a full-circle moment, but it started in the women’s game. The value of the mouthguards, it’s just been exponential over the last year, and now we’re able to introduce the next iteration of the mouthguard, which is for player welfare, very much first and foremost, but also just creating more awareness around such an important topic in the game. Being able to do this in a platform like the Women’s World Cup, it’s just really exciting, and it’s the launch of the next phase.

“From where we were in January 2024 to where we are now is a whole different ball game. Naturally, there is a big learning curve with these mouthguards, especially when previously any form of concussion identification or HIA entry was anything observable, and now, which is the point of the mouthguards, it is to pick up things you cannot see. So sometimes there’s a disconnect and a hard learning to just trust the number that comes out the mouthguard. Of course, we know the research that has gone into it beforehand, we would never have rolled these out if we were not confident in them.”

With the current mouthguards, the slight lag in the Bluetooth connection means it is hard to immediately identify which impact it was that sent the alert to the doctors. Starling likened this to “connecting your phone to your Bluetooth speaker in your house, it can sometimes have a few seconds delay.” As a result, referees have to wait until a stop in play before the medical team can identify the impact and take the player off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LED lights have now made the process more “streamlined,” which speeds up the process and reduces the stoppage time in the match.

“The trials from the LED lights being lit up were pretty uneventful in that the mouthguard just lights up when the player has been hit, and that is it,” Starling said.

“Where it was slightly more interesting is, currently, when there’s been an alert, it gets sent via Bluetooth to the side of the field, which only takes a few seconds, but then they wait for a stoppage in play, and the player gets brought off. Especially when the player seems alright, there are sometimes questions of which event was it acutally that resulted in that impact? Now there is absolutely no delay in the light being lit up.

“It’s definitely made things more streamlined and the players know exactly what event it was that resulted in them being pulled off and it really created more awareness on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s exactly the same as if a referee were the first to identify if a player was not ok on the ground and they stopped play.”

The speed in which the mouthguard will light up now opens the door for referees to be able to identify potential moments of foul play instantly, as opposed to previously receiving the information slightly later.

While this could ensure players’ infringements do not go unnoticed by the officials, Starling warns against becoming over-reliant on the data.

“The thing that’s quite hard is that sometimes small knocks are also bad, but you could easily have a foul play incident that is very much foul play, but has not caused much of a knock,” she said. “What we need to be careful not to do is almost over-rely on the data or put too much power in the hands of the data.

“Data is incredibly powerful, but in this case it doesn’t tell 100 per cent of the picture. I think there is a world where the data from the mouthguards can start to come into play a little bit more with foul play, but what I think everybody needs to understand is in the same play that a player can get concussed and they are very observably not ok but it’s a pretty small head impact, it will be exactly the same case as things like foul play, where it was foul play but it actually the force of the hit was not high enough to register anything.”

Related

Springboks roll out heavy-hitters for Rugby Championship opener

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a powerful matchday 23 for South Africa’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kate Zackary: ‘No Excuses’ as USA target England in World Cup opener

2
2

The three impactful words behind the rise of Scotland tighthead Molly Poolman

3

'We relish pressure': Rosie Galligan targets home World Cup glory

4
4

World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

7
5

World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

3
6

Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

16
7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

38
8

Ruby Tui's response to World Cup omission earns praise of teammates

6

Comments

5 Comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 4 days ago

The iMG 2.0 is a good step as I have had concerns with the Bluetooth Connectivity etc & the whole process of getting a player off whose iMG had registered a (potential) HIA a long time earlier but I’ve just seen a pic of where the LED is that will flash RED but for me the LED is not in enough of a prominent place & it could be easily missed by the Officials. I was hoping the whole iMG would flash RED - not just a tiny LED towards the back of the iMG.


The current thresholds were reported for rotational force are the same for both male and female players at 4,500 radians while an acceleration alert is triggered at 75G for men and 65G for women


So with iMG 3.0, could the LEDs also incorporate a Traffic Light System so that when an iMG registers a threshold of hits just under the current restriction, say a cumulative threshold of 750G of acceleration impacts/alerts, could that be registered with say an Orange LED?


And when/should the thresholds for a HIA are/get changed, does everyone have to buy or be given a new iMG or is each iMG ‘programmable’?


Is each Player’s iMG downloaded after the game, analysed, reported & published?

Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

If it means no more cards for accidental head contact then I’m all for it.

J
JB 5 days ago

Phase 2 - To hold the British Lions to the same laws as everyone else>

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Interesting. All for it.


I wonder how they calibrate these things. I’m imagining rucks lighting up like Christmas trees.

P
Poorfour 5 days ago

They are calibrated to record head accelerations over the level that is associated with potential concussion. That generally doesn’t happen unless there’s direct contact to the head or a “whiplash” type contact in which the contact itself is OK but the player may not have had their neck properly braced for impact or their head hit the turf at speed.


The mouthguards have been in use for long enough that the calibration is well established, and the trials of the latest version will have checked for false positives.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JD 4 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

It’s a backwards hat…

16 Go to comments
S
SB 4 minutes ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

Great to visit this type of comment after the reality of the games that happened.

62 Go to comments
J
JS 4 minutes ago
All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

Agree with all your points

12 Go to comments
J
JD 5 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

I see ‘Rassie’ is your trigger - good to know moving forward.

16 Go to comments
P
PM 5 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I’m not too sure about that, the coaching and playing team have far too much Rugby IQ to allow this to become the new normal.

I expect a change in tactics and players as a result.



...

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 5 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant disappointed with parts of Argentina victory

Yeah, I’m not sure how much more of DMac we need to see, we know what he can bring and what he can't. Would like to see Love at least on the bench with some time at first five for the second test. Parker as well. ALB must have the coaches tearing out their hair. He must have the record for minutes played per yellow cards. What would be a work on for a new player, but for someone in his 80th odd test appearance it’s a shocker. And it’s not like he bringing much else to the table. Proctor needs more time in the saddle, but we need a better alternative, Faingaanuku or Ennor would be my choice.

11 Go to comments
J
JD 9 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

All I said was facts - those things happened. Ignorance implies lack of knowledge or information on my part. Not sure where that factors in really.

You may be surprised, but I think the 7-1 innovation is a brilliant idea which utilises hybrid style players. But it did attract criticism with regards to rugby values and traditions from some corners.



...

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 10 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The RWC winner is nearly always the number one at the end of the tournament (I don’t think that has ever not occurred). If a side was the number one but didn’t win the Rugby Championship or Six Nations they must’ve had a really big lead beforehand, and the winner must’ve been way down the ranks at the start; but would indicate they were on the downward spiral. So, the number one tends to go hand in hand with the winner of big tournaments. Outside of established tournaments the number one has more meaning.

The current situation with the number one seems to be a bit of an aberration; bad loss by the Springboks, not being able to raise their points as the Lions tour was on, and the All Blacks got to beat a weaken France 3-0. I don’t think many genuine rugby watchers think that the Springboks are suddenly worse than Ireland, or that the All Blacks are the best team. I’d say it’s pretty close between the top six at the moment; any side, on their day, could beat anyone. But probably the All Blacks, France (at full strength), and the Springboks are the better three of the six (in alphabetical order 😁)



...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 13 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

So will the springboks ditch this Tony brown stuff and go back to maul n kick footy?





...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 14 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Dude, don’t get the Irish guy started on the sodding rankings.

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 23 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 30 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 33 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 35 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 37 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 40 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 40 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 41 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

18 Go to comments
M
MM 43 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

18 Go to comments
M
MM 45 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

18 Go to comments