Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
Women's Rugby World Cup

'I'm ready': Jorja Miller embraces golden edge at first Rugby World Cup

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Jorja Miller #2 of Team New Zealand is challenged by Caroline Crossley #1 of Team Canada during the Women's Rugby Sevens Gold medal match between Team New Zealand and Team Canada on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fresh off an intense pre-World Cup camp with the Black Ferns, SVNS superstar Jorja Miller is leaning on her Olympics experience as she prepares to tackle the biggest stage in the 15-aside game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns open their 2025 Rugby World Cup campaign in just under two weeks, and Miller has team co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu to compete for selection with on the openside flank.

With just two Black Ferns caps under her belt compared to Tukuafu’s 30, the reigning New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year is in a race against time to prove her talent can translate to not just a different format, but do so on the biggest stage in the game.

At least the latter of those challenges is nothing new.

With an Olympic gold medal in her pocket, Miller knows the scale of competition ahead of her will only really hit home when she’s standing under the bright lights of it all.

“It’s pretty weird at the moment, it doesn’t really feel real. I think when we get over to England, there’ll be all the branding and posters and a lot of chat about it over there, and I think then it will sink in,” she told Newstalk ZB‘s Jason Pine.

“But I’m excited, I think being selected for the Olympics and playing in that last year has really prepared me for a moment like this. So, I’m ready.”

A physical force on the SVNS circuit, Miller won’t have it all her own way in the XV game, and that is what she sees as the biggest challenge awaiting her in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a loose forward, it’s probably the physicality of it all. I’m on the smaller side for a flanker, so just using my strengths and manipulating that in a way that I can still dominate in the physicality.”

Related

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

As the RugbyPass Top 50 final ten players are revealed, who other than Portia Woodman-Wickliffe could take the throne?

Read Now

Having excelled in the high-tempo gameplay of SVNS, Miller’s agility and knack for linebreaks meant the return to her familiar loose forward role raised some questions among fans and pundits. She says a position switch was never really on the cards, but she wouldn’t rule it out.

“I love playing openside flanker. If I get too far away from the ball, I don’t enjoy it as much, so I like being around and about.

“But I’d be open to playing in the backs, but flanker is where I am for now.”

When asked what her biggest strengths are, it’s clear she’s built for the six and seven jerseys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Probably just my ability to turnover ball at the breakdown would be one, and then trying to manipulate my way through small gaps on attack. I’m lucky enough to attack on the edge as a flanker, so that allows me to open up and it’s a bit more sevens-like, just with a few more people obviously!”

Recommended

Spain select squad for 2025 Rugby World Cup

BREAKING

Alex Callender and Kate Williams lead Wales World Cup squad

BREAKING

Ireland squad named for the Rugby World Cup

BREAKING

Charlotte Caslick's World Cup dream takes a hit


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kate Zackary: ‘No Excuses’ as USA target England in World Cup opener

2
2

The three impactful words behind the rise of Scotland tighthead Molly Poolman

3

'We relish pressure': Rosie Galligan targets home World Cup glory

4
4

World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

7
5

World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

3
6

Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

16
7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

38
8

Ruby Tui's response to World Cup omission earns praise of teammates

6

Comments

9 Comments
E
EW 4 days ago

They'll squeeze her like a pimple.

C
Chris929 4 days ago

looked very good in the games I did see- still think she would be better in the centres than flanker though. Wil be interesting to see if she has the same impact come semi finals and the big teams- think she will cut loose at will against teams like spain and japan in the pools.

T
TI 5 days ago

Been very impressed with Miller. If that’s what she can do at her age at this stage of familiarity with the 15’s game, the sky’s the limit.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Me too. She is already a super star in the 7s game and rapidly attaining similar status in 15s. Magnificent young player who will provide major headaches for the opposition in the coming world cup and years to come.

B
BC 5 days ago

I haven’t seen her play but she will be an exceptional player if after two matches against lesser teams she can successfully mix it with big guns in world rugby who have spent years developing their nous in the XVs game.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Tukuafu is now officially a bench player.

E
EatBreath7s 5 days ago

Hope she goes well, I just hope that public expectations are unreasonable sometimes the game doesn't quite go “your” way consequently you have a quiet day at the office.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 19 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 26 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 29 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 33 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 36 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 37 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 39 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 41 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 42 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 47 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 47 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 53 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 54 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 55 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 58 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 59 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments