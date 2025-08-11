Springboks roll out heavy-hitters for Rugby Championship opener
Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a powerful matchday 23 for South Africa’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.
No fewer than 18 Rugby World Cup winners are included.
The Boks are targeting a fifth consecutive victory over the Wallabies, having beaten them in both meetings in Australia last season and once each in 2023 and 2022.
Eben Etzebeth who will extend his record as South Africa’s most capped player to 134 Tests.
The giant Sharks enforcer will see him move from joint-11th to joint-10th on the all-time list alongside former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins.
Erasmus has gone with a back-three of Aphelele Fassi, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Van der Merwe, with Jesse Kriel partnering Andre Esterhuizen in midfield following a back niggle for Damian de Allende. Manie Libbok and Grant Williams start at halfback.
Captain Siya Kolisi will wear the No.8 jersey for the first time in a Test. He joins Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in the loose forwards.
Etzebeth partners Lood de Jager in the second row, behind a front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw.
The bench features a five-three split, with Bongi Mbonambi, Wessels and Ntlabakanye as the replacement front row, Mostert and Kwagga Smith covering the rest of the pack, and Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse named as backline cover.
Only one player, prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, made his Test debut during last month’s Castle Lager Incoming Series. Three players in total have five caps or fewer: Ntlabakanye, utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels and wing Edwill van der Merwe.
“We’ve been experimenting with player combinations during the Castle Lager Incoming Series and at our conditioning camp in the last two weeks, and we believe this team will allow us to play the type of rugby we want to play against Australia,” said Erasmus.
“All of the starters except for Edwill have faced them before, and we are confident that he is ready for this challenge.”
Erasmus added that Cheslin Kolbe had recovered from a niggle but would be given more time before returning to action.
Australia arrive in Johannesburg following a 22-12 win over the British & Irish Lions in the final Test of the the series and Erasmus expects a physical contest against a side chasing their first-ever win at Ellis Park.
“They are a physical and well-coached team, and we’ll certainly not underestimate how much those performances, combined with their motivation to bounce back strongly against us, will inspire them.”
Springbok team to face Australia in Johannesburg:
15 Aphelele Fassi
14 Edwill van der Merwe
13 Jesse Kriel
12 Andre Esterhuizen
11 Kurt-Lee Arendse
10 Manie Libbok
9 Grant Williams
8 Siya Kolisi (captain)
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit
6 Marco van Staden
5 Lood de Jager
4 Eben Etzebeth
3 Wilco Louw
2 Malcolm Marx
1 Ox Nche
Replacements:
16 Bongi Mbonambi
17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels
18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye
19 Franco Mostert
20 Kwagga Smith
21 Cobus Reinach
22 Canan Moodie
23 Damian Willemse
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
What was the team Rassie said he would change to dependent on the Australian team named?
These days they really need to include bracketed combinations/players in the team name for the alternate sides that might play instead. Some sort of asterix system.
How underdone is this team (if at all) compared to that Incoming series? This is not Springboks most happy hunting ground is it? I can see an upset here unless SA are a lot better than they were last RC.
I think the question is what have they hit that is big lately. The Aussies are match hardened, the biks are not! It will be interesting to see.
The gloves are now off and the Boks for the first time are revealing their top players. At home at Ellis park they should comfortably dispose of an already battered Aissie side by 20+. Most interest will be to see what injuries will affect both teams thereafter
Aussie by 12
They’ll get done by more than 12, it’ll be closer to 15-20.
That team and bench are against the spirit of the game.
Which is all about the breakdowns/gainline/set pieces, pressurizing the inside channels on attack, and shutting down the 9 and 10 as much as possible.
Australia took on the Lions up front, and prevented their backs from playing. We’re likely to see a similar plan, with Nic White being key to their success.
Yeah it was great listening to Rassies permutations and the changes he will make after the Aussie team gets named as well. Wish Razor could be as languid.
Aussie might have pack size over South Africa, it’s going to be great to see how they react. People are predicting they aren’t going to allow it to happen again (how Aussie got away with it in Lions) but I don’t SA are that poor, they will largely knuckle down and ignore Australia. All their talking will be in their tackling.
I doubt Nic White is getting much gametime. More likely to be Tate McDermott to start.
I do wonder when Bongi, Siya, Sous, Reinach and Lood are going to be shown the door. These games are precious experience for players with sub 10/15 caps. maybe Siya will make it but jeez I think it’s a stretch.
No time soon let’s hope.
Rassie going for the bonus points with that backline ….. good! …. somehow I would love to see more test time for the likes of Roos, Hooker, Tshituka and Hanekom (the latter being currently injured I guess)
In DR Rassie we trust
Team selection a bit of bait and switch, Wallabies expecting a power Springbok pack and end up getting a F1 backline.
Wallabies have nothing to match the speed of the Springbok backline-
Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse & Grant Williams.
Add to that Jan-Hendrik Wessels who would probably smoke 2/3’s of the Wallabies backline players over 100m.
Good luck chasing that backline at 1,753 meters above sea level over 80 minutes.
Rassie has said he’ll change his lineup Thursday if Aussie got for power too.
If you think the Wallabies haven’t got speed in their backline then you haven’t been paying attention Wayne….
Max Jorgensen? …. but then again he’s playing in RSA for the 1st time, so let’s see …..
This was probably the strongest ever 36 Rassie has had and this is a very strong 23, whilst also holding back Thomas Du Toit, Snyman, Wiese, Pollard, De Allende & Kolbe. That will be an incredible squad of 23 when he plays his strongest team - they are stacked with talent throughout.
Cool team. Love the bench. Esterhuisen covering flank.
Siya’s playing 8 regularly for the sharks paying some dividends. Providing versatility.
Stoked for Asenathi. Taking Koch’s spot as TH off the bench. He’ll be a handful for 30 minutes. Playing at home.
Also stoked to see Fassi keeping his place. Damian off the bench is reassuring. May need him if kicks become important.
Wouldn’t mind seeing Damian at 12 alongside Manie if it becomes necessary. Esterhuisen moving to the bench as cover for the forwards and backs. Unless Fassi has a mare. And DW comes in at 15.
Manie will be under the spotlight for his kicking with no one else on the field (really) to kick. Fassi? Boks seem intent to attack and score tries, not points by penalties, which is just fine by me.
You think they are finally better now that some of the old brigade is being phased out?
I would have thought the pervious era would have been peak, but it’s a nicer balance at the mo isn’t it.
Thought Manie has been looking really good in his kicking form and rhythm, I would expect him to suddenly revert to his previous yips.
Hmm, good time, generally speaking.
Not too crazy about Van Staden & Bongi in the 23. And I’d rather have DW starting, instead of Fassi.
But Rassie knows more than I do & I’ll be in front of the TV Saturday, cheering the boys on.
You roll out THAT team without Pollard, De Allende, Kolbe, Snyman & Wiese, then you have “Fans” doubting the depth the Boks are building
Yean van der Merwe is a real find, whered he come from, out of left field or through the ranks?
Is this a sign that Fassi is the first choice fullback though?
The Boks are very impressive and no doubt the best team in the world at the moment. However, I think having a clear top 23 is important. I remember back in 2007 when my team (the ABs) had two complete sides. It was ok generally but in the tight games it was not and the result was a QF exit in 2007. Maybe the Boks are in danger of this approach, we will see as injuries are such a big thing now days maybe the two full teams is a good idea. Jury is out on that, can’t wait for the RC. Good luck to the Boks and Wallabies for their opener.
Hankeom , Elright, Roos, Juarno and that’s just the no.8s on the right side of 30…
it’s rather average age than depth being a slight concern ….. but then again, I fully trust Rassie knowing what’s he’s doing
Don’t forget about Thomas Du Toit, it’s a crazy level of talent Rassie has at his disposal and at some stage he will name his 1st choice 23 that will be potentially his strongest team to date. They remain the team for everyone to beat.