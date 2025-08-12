Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

As you may have seen with the RugbyPass Top 50, choosing a list of players from a never ending talent flow which occupies the women’s game is not an easy task.

Plus, what about the players who are just breaking onto the scene and perhaps haven’t had a chance to showcase everything in their locker on the international stage yet? Or players coming back from significant injury who have only recently been reintroduced to the game?

Or the players who are eye-catching on the field but perhaps their biggest contribution has been off the pitch promoting the women’s game, whilst sharing incredible messages of body positivity and why it’s cool to be authentically yourself?

With all this in mind, with the World Cup only ten days away, and off the back of the Top 50 campaign, we have put together an ‘Honourable Mentions’ list.

Here is a countdown of the 12 players we believe deserve a mention despite not making it into the RugbyPass Top 50, but perhaps on any other day would have.

12. Iroha Nagata- Japan

At only 17 -years-old, Iroha Nagata earned her first cap for Japan in a qualification match for the 2017 Rugby World Cup. Since then the 26-year-old has become a shining light for her country as captain and one of their most valuable players.

If you wonder why Japan, at a certain moment in a game, was able to turn the tables, then your best guess would be Nagata who has been gifted with game-changing power.

Be it by pilfering the ball, making a crunch tackle that knocks the ball out of the opposition’s hands or powering through the advantage line, the back row can solve problems and empower her team to reach a higher level.

She is a shining light for Japan who may surprise their pool opponents come the World Cup. FI

11. Claudia Peña- Spain

Hugely impressive this season in the PWR for Harlequins, the rugby world can expect great things from Claudia Peña when the World Cup kicks off.

The utility back was quick to earn her first caps for Spain in sevens and 15s, becoming a one-of-a-kind can opener for her nation and club- the elusive back has twisted defences as many times as a Catalonian churro.

At only 20 years of age she has already amassed 25 tries since her 15s debut. We got to see a sneak peak of what she’s capable of on the international stage when Las Leonas played England in their World cup warm up, gliding through the Red Roses’ defence and racing over to score.

Spain captain Laura Delgado said: “Claudia has the ability to turn the world upside down when she mixes her unique skills. Her vibrant joyfulness, combined with the will to withstand pain and to work non-stop allows her to put on a truly amazing show. FI

10. Ayesha Leti-I’iga- New Zealand

One of the most prolific try scorers for the Black Ferns, Ayesha Leti-I’iga faced remarkable competition from fellow wingers for a place in the RugbyPass’ Top 50.

Only just losing out to Australia wings Maya Stewart and Desiree Miller, the Kiwi speedster will no doubt showcase why she deserved to be in and among the best 50 players in the world come this summer’s World Cup.

Deceptively strong and gifted with searing speed, Leti-I’iga scored the final try in the 2022 World Cup final against England which effectively put the game to bed, and has continued to terrorise opponents with her strength and ability to get over the whitewash.

9. Alex Callender – Wales

Only just coming back from injury the Wales co-captain scared us when she left the field in Wales’ second World Cup warm up and returned to the sidelines on crutches.

However, the back row has been included in Wales’ World Cup squad, and we wish her a speedy recovery ahead of their first pool game against familiar foe, Scotland on Saturday 23rd August.

Wales’ stand out player in the forwards Callender makes a huge difference for her country when she’s on the pitch. Whether that be causing havoc at the breakdown, tackling or making turnovers, she’s a workhorse in defence whilst always getting over the gain line in attack.

The Top 50 is missing any representation from Wales, and Callender had she been fit and firing in the first half of the year, was a close call.

8. Beibhinn Parsons- Ireland

What a player, and what a presence she has on the pitch. Another sevens convert to only recently return from injury. A player who seems to have been around for ages, but is still only 23.

She missed the Six Nations due to the broken leg she sustained last December, but returned to the pitch for Ireland’s World Cup warm up matches and made an impact from the off. She most recently scored two tries against Canada, including a fantastic solo effort which saw her race over unopposed.

The winger has pace to burn and is as hard to bring down as a tank travelling at speed.

This World Cup she will no doubt provide go forward for Ireland whenever the ball reaches her hands, and had she more game time in 2025 could have pushed for Top 50 inclusion alongside fellow compatriots Neve Jones, Aoife Wafer, Erin King and Aoife Dalton.

7. Kate Zackary- USA

A leader through and through, Kate Zackary is a captain players will go to the well for. The intelligent American oozes composure and calm.

Not a flashy player, but reliable and consistent, she’ll finish an 80-minute arm wrestle barely looking like she’s broken into a sweat.

Having led the USA since 2018, she has a huge amount of leadership experience going into her third Rugby World Cup.

Her knowledge of many international players having played with or against them in the PWR for the past five years will be invaluable.

A versatile player regularly switching from back-row forward to centre, she has a knack for getting over the try line and will be integral to the USA at this World Cup.

Do you agree with the three Americans who did make the Top 50– Alev Kelter, Rachel Johnson and Hope Rogers?

6. Jakkie Cilliers, South Africa

Jakkie Cilliers has had a mesmeric rise to international rugby. The goal-kicking, centre-wing hybrid is a three time Women’s Premier Division winner with the Bulls Daisies and has shown season after season why she is one of the best players in South Africa.

In 2023, at the end of her first full provincial season, she was named her club’s Player of the Year and signed a professional contract.

She then went on to break the record for points scored in a single season and was crowned South Africa’s 2025 Provincial Women’s Player of the Year. Some return for a player who only started playing the sport four years ago.

Playing for a Springbok team which looks to be on the rise heading into this year’s World Cup after beating the Black Ferns XV only a few weeks ago- Cilliers was close to being South Africa’s sole representative on the Top 50 list.

5. Silvia Turani- Italy

There’s no better way to define Silvia Turani than ‘doesn’t take no for an answer’, resilient, determined and a thorn in the side of opposition defences.

With her distinctive mop of curly dark hair on top of her head, she’s not easy to miss on the pitch, but it is her performances which really catch the eye.

A fantastic ball carrier, she is one of the most technical and physical players in the Italian scrum. The charismatic prop has become one of Italy’s main voices and their most consistent performer, being named in this year’s Six Nations Championship Dream Team.

Unlucky to miss out on a Top 50 spot, she will be among those to keep an eye on, alongside fellow Italians who made the list – full back Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and wing Aura Muzzo- as Italy compete in Pool D at the World Cup. FI

4. Braxton Sorensen-McGee- New Zealand

At only 18 years of age, Braxton Sorensen-McGee is predicted to be the next big thing in women’s rugby.

New Zealand has a history of producing mercurial outside backs just in time for Rugby World Cups, and Braxton Sorensen-McGee looks to be the next cab off that ultra-talented rank.

At just 18 years of age, the breakthrough Blues star has taken the leap to professional rugby in her stride, collecting two Super Rugby titles in her rookie season after influential showings in both the Aupiki and Champions Final.

A run-it-from-anywhere fullback, with three tries in three games for the Black Ferns, Sorensen-McGee is the quintessential Kiwi superstar in the making, and is yet to look overawed by any stage she’s stepped in. NL

3. Sophie De Goede- Canada

The Canadian all-rounder is back and the game is better off for it. Having been out for the past year with a significant knee injury, the goal kicking lock made her long-awaited return in July against South Africa. She knocked over six conversions and scored a try in Canada’s win over Ireland in their final World Cup warm up, and has a dizzying array of talents in her tool box.

After transitioning over from basketball, the forward is always getting her hands free for an offload and does the unseen dog work at the break down.

She’s modest and wise and has been a driving force in her Canadian team reaching number two in the world. Named in the 2024 World Rugby Dream Team, her injury lay-off cost her a spot in the RugbyPass Top 50, but come the World Cup, she’ll no doubt prove she thoroughly deserved to be recognised among the best in the world.

2. Jorja Miller- New Zealand

Jorja Miller’s list of accomplishments at just 21 is nothing short of remarkable. From World SVNS titles and Olympic gold medals through to Player of the Year honours, the trophy cabinet is almost full.

Almost—because one major prize still eludes her: a Rugby World Cup in the 15s format. And so, here she is.

Joining the Black Ferns as a dynamic, hard-hitting flanker, Miller has already made her mark in the traditional game. With two standout Test performances heading into this World Cup, she’s shown that her talent extends far beyond the sevens circuit.

The fact the 21-year-old has been named in the loose forwards and not just plonked on the wing for her speed signifies her understanding of the game, her strength and physicality and how much of a multi-talented player she is.

RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 number one player Portia Woodman-Wickliffe said: “She is a breath of fresh air, she is a beast on the field, her footwork, her hips!

“I’ve had to try and tackle her so many times in training, and it’s impossible, she just runs away from you, her hips- she’s there, and then she’s gone.

“Watch out for her within the next five to ten years, she’s going to be absolute beast of the game and a legend of women’s rugby.”

We’re yet to see her consistently in a Black Ferns 15s jersey, but if her sevens career is anything to go by, she is one to watch very closely come the World Cup. NL

1. Ilona Maher- USA

Many may have been surprised not to have seen Ilona Maher in the RugbyPass Top 50 list, and you could argue she deserves to be.

It’s been coined the ‘Maher effect’ and the American Olympic sevens bronze medallist has her own phrase for a reason.

The most followed rugby union player in the world has translated her social following into benefits for the game and on the pitch.

When she joined the PWR with Bristol Bears in January, demand was so high for tickets to her first game that the club had to relocate the match to a bigger stadium where a new league attendance record was set.

Her Bristol team mates only had good things to say about the American superstar. England’s Sarah Bern told The New York Times: “We are a growing sport and people can be relatively shy. Ilona is here to promote not just rugby, but women as a whole and to believe in ourselves — that we can achieve anything we want to achieve.

“That’s a really powerful legacy to leave behind here and also to inspire a whole rugby team and community in England to do the same is phenomenal.”

She is the type of personality the game needs- she offers humour, relatability and is taking the sport to new audiences every day via her creativity, charm and ability to run through brick walls on the pitch.

Her transition to 15s has seen her appear on the wing and in the centres for both Bristol and the USA, most recently appearing at 13 in the World Cup warm up game against Canada in Ottawa, forming a centre partnership with fellow Olympic medallist Alev Kelter.

Always one to break the gain line, her size and strength to bounce off would-be tacklers or hand off opponents in the most brutal way makes her the game’s biggest show-stopping talents.

Having made a lasting impact in the sevens arena, and leaving a legacy off the field, will Maher’s reputation in 15s reach the same heights at the upcoming World Cup?

