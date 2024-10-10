Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

England camp 'massively disruptive' to derby preparations

By Jon Newcombe
The polished Fin Smith goes on the attack for Northampton versus Exeter (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton Director of Rugby Phil Dowson has spoken about how his team’s preparations for this Saturday’s 254th East Midlands derby against Leicester have been impinged by England’s Autumn Nations Series training camp.

The Gallagher Premiership champions had seven players away for the first three days of this week, the most of any club, and would have had one more absent had Alex Coles not been injured.

Saints’ England contingent amongst Steve Borthwick’s 36-strong ensemble included forwards Trevor Davison and Tom Pearson and backs Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith.

Dowson admits the timing and length of the camp was not ideal ahead of such a big weekend of fixtures.

“It has a massive disruption. It makes it very difficult to prepare for a derby week. The fact is that we have this big derby weekend and all the players from all the clubs, not just us, have been away for three days, not two days. That has been difficult and to be honest it is the first time it has happened, the first time we have had three-day camps as opposed to two-day camps.

“So it will be interesting to see how we adapt to that and get what we want on Saturday. It has been disruptive, it has been tricky. But a lot of the guys we have had missing are really experienced and have a critical mass of experience under their belts so we are hoping that they can slot back in, and we are confident they can slot back in and get the job done.”

Premiership Rugby have been playing the derby weekend up all week, with Gloucester’s West Country arm-wrestle with Bath, which precedes the East Midlands showdown, one of the other mouth-watering match-ups. However, the marquee players who could have helped drum up interest have been at Pennyhill Park.

Dowson believes it is unfortunate and hopes such “teething problems” will be ironed out once the new Professional Rugby Partnership agreement has had time to bed in.

“I think this camp was probably organised prior to when the fixture list came out and this was going to be a derby weekend. The fact that the two clash isn’t ideal. Even for the nuts and bolts of it, all the lads are away today. On media day, if you wanted to speak to Fin (Smith) you’d have to go down to Pennyhill Park. It is a little bit bizarre,” he said.

“But I think also the new relationship is positive and wants to do the right thing for rugby and it wants to be much more aligned. There are going to be teething issues, I do think this is probably one of them. The clubs that lose a lot of players are massively disrupted for what they are trying to build up in the press for the PRL as the big derby weekend.”

Related

Dowson’s delight at re-signing 'game-breaker' Tommy Freeman

The news come hot on the heels of the announcement that back row forward Tom Pearson had put pen-to-paper on a new deal and Phil Dowson, the Saints director of rugby, couldn't be happier at getting another big piece of recruitment done.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

Latest Features

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BC 52 minutes ago
Abby Dow to sit out England's WXV 1 decider

For Abby Dow, the best winger in the world, not to play she must be injured. Most other positions are interchangeable, and at least all the main contenders are getting valuable competitive game time and experience. It is essential for Red Roses continued success to see others coming up behind them after the 2025 WC. I can see several big international retirements thereafter, M Packer, Scarratt, Hunt and even perhaps Alex Matthews, and there will be some further down the line who won't make the 2029 WC

1 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Agree. For me even if Mo'unga returns, and I also pray that he does, we're going to need a backup. I'd be fine with BB or DMac covering first five and full back from the bench, but terrified if they had to start at #10 against Ireland, South Africa , France or even England in a must win game. Jacomb looks the best of the fresh crop, for me. With Cameron out of Super Rugby next year it'll be interesting who plays 10 for the Hurricanes. I've heard Ruben Love wants to play there , but another fullback to first five? No thanks

53 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Wow 30 years ago France won 2 test matches in NZ ..awesome seeing as they have played each other in NZ 31 tests ..4 wins for France..u can guess how many for NZ

448 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Wasting your time GD, some people just won’t be told…

448 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Willie Le Roux is sensational for the Bulls. His experience and tactical nouse is just amazing. That type of experience can't be lost and Rassie is exploiting the experienced players to the max in how he manages his players and games. The youngsters learn a lot from them.

53 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Nice analysis.

53 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 3 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I enjoy the URC. It's going from strength to strength every season. 3 different winners from 3 different countries in 3 seasons, 4 if the truncated Rainbow Cup gets included where Benetton beat the Bulls in the final. All the ratings would drop if SA teams gets dropped. The Currie Cup is dead. It was dead the moment Super Rugby started. There is contracts, so it won't be as easy as people think to drop SA and Italy from the URC. It won't be financially viable to the URC and it's sponsors like CVC. I might be wrong, but the URC is already seen as the best competition except for the Top 14 and the Champions Cup.

2 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They can have these thoughts, but Brennus remains the graal for the club which pays them, so I am not sure they would like to jeopardize that. There were some discussions about this in June as a lot of players could have accessed to their first cap this summer in case of semi-final defeat, but the consensus remains focusing on the club performance first.

Besides, a poor show in semi-final would not encourage the staff to select them for the tour.

448 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True that, at least the tour replicates the situation of a team isolated in an unusual environment, albeit for a shorter period.


Regarding the top 14 comparison, I believe the results are a bit biased as teams tend to regularly send a B squad - or at best a mixed team - which partly explains the poor performance away. Toulouse's excellent season last year was built upon the unexpectedly good results of their second string players.

But indeed that means the main players are not used to play away, except for 6 nations.

448 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

And who cares anyway with 5 other international players having scored more tries in their career (and for their respective teams) - and a few others pretty likely to overtake him at some point.


A pointless article.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Thanks. I’m not here for your respect nor adoration.

448 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

To a featured comment?

448 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I knew it.

448 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don’t like you either, nor respect you.

448 Go to comments
R
RugCs 3 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I wish that this would happen. Let the insolvent English clubs merge with the dirt poor Welsh regions so that they can be thumped weekly by Irish and Scottish provincial teams.


Finally SARU will be forced to reinvest into a 10 or 12 team Currie Cup and its happy days again when there were 60 000 people showing up for tribal rivalries. Alas this may only happen after 2030 when the planets align for CVC.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Who wouldn't pay to see Atonio v the little Ox and Meafou v Etzebeth?

448 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree - I can see why they wanted to give Cane a good send-off [rather than the sent-off at the RWC] but I don't really understand why he's on the EOYT unless they want to add him to the coaching staff?

448 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Edging ever closer Bull!

448 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😂

448 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I'm sure Kerevi must still have 'it', just outta view playing in Japan league 2...

97 Go to comments
