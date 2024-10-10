Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Dowson’s delight at re-signing 'game-breaker' Tommy Freeman

By Jon Newcombe
Northampton's Tommy Freeman (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Twenty-four hours after RugbyPass exclusively broke the story, Northampton have confirmed that England back Tommy Freeman has re-signed with the Gallagher Premiership club. The news come hot on the heels of the announcement that back row forward Tom Pearson had put pen-to-paper on a new deal and Phil Dowson, the Saints director of rugby, couldn’t be happier at getting another big piece of recruitment done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tommy Freeman is a really good example of our recruitment policy from an academy point of view. He showed very quickly what he is capable of, he made his debut at 19,” Dowson told RugbyPass. “He is somebody who goes from strength to strength; he has undoubted game-breaking abilities and can pull a rabbit out of a hat, so we are delighted to keep both of those Toms.”

Did Dowson have to pull a rabbit of a hat himself, to keep two such highly-sought after stars? “It is tricky because when you are successful people are playing well and when they are playing well they want to be rewarded. And when they want to be rewarded there is only so much that can go around, so you have to make some tough decisions,” he admitted.

“But we felt those two guys were performing very well and we wanted to keep hold of them. With what happened to London Irish, which was very sad, all the clubs were interested in TP because of his quality and he hasn’t disappointed. He has come in and I think he has got better. I think he has shown what he is capable of and we are excited about where he could go.”

Freeman, who made his England Test debut against Australia in 2022 and appeared in all three games on this summer’s tour to Japan and New Zealand, is also delighted to remain in the black, green and gold having come through the ranks at Saints.

“Staying on for more time at Saints was really a no-brainer for me,” said 23-year-old Freeman, who has 11 caps for his country and 83 appearances behind him for Saints. “This club has been my home for the last six years, and I feel really settled here in Northampton. The fans are unbelievable week in, week out, and make cinch Stadium the best place in the league to play rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coaching set-up at the club is brilliant as well. I feel like I’m always improving here, all my skills are developing all the time, and every coach here is trying to make you a better player every day you come in. That’s only going to help me and the team moving forwards, so I know this is the right place for me to stay and achieve all my goals.

“I love the lads within our group; last season was obviously an incredible time for all of us, but we’re a really young squad so I’m excited to see what lies ahead, and what we can achieve together over the next few years in Northampton.”

Freeman moved into Saints’ academy set-up while in sixth form at Moulton College having previously represented Wymondham RFC and Leicester Tigers academy. The strapping flyer has since gone on to score a try every other game for his one and only club and showed his worth to the team in last season’s Premiership-winning campaign by playing across the backline, on the wing, at full-back, and in the centres.

Dowson added: “Tommy’s an incredible player whose improvement over the last few years has been remarkable. We saw throughout last season, and also on the New Zealand tour with England, how good he can be. As well as having a ton of X-factor, Tommy has got a lot of resilience and has shown that over the last year or so in his behaviours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has got an inner steel; he didn’t make the World Cup squad but came roaring back and proved a point with his performances, working on all the elements of his game that he needed to earn another shot with England. He has taken that with both hands now and that is a credit to him and his personality.

“He can make a massive difference for us – he is a genuine gamebreaker – and we are delighted to keep him on board at Saints.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 5 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

There's definitely a case for broadcasters paying more money for quality over quantity JM, it's not such a done deal as you make out money wise. Would be very interesting to find out where French culture fits in around that but you seem to suggest their is a picture being presented their that there is a lack of 'worth' when the stars aren't involved.

410 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It was weird that one thing I noticed looking at player minutes was that English clubs/players tanked the european part in favour of the Premiership but the French players numbers all heavily favoured the european games.


As that something that is commonly picked up or experienced?

410 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I wonder if Mario Itoje will get in trouble for going over 2500 minutes by being on the park for the entirety of the recent England series.


As you say theres a lot to it but it can easily come down to one thing for the other party. Respect. The All Blacks could easily value their own local competition over playing France too, but the don't.

410 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think you'd have to look at the writer who wrote that.


As I mentioned elsewhere though, they must have had some assurances because the did send someone a "please explain" didn't they. So you'd think not happy. I wonder if they are now.

410 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They'll be going in 2026 (though you're point about a 3 match tour is of course more relevant than my ref to the just played 2 match tour).

410 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They'd have to go back a long way in history to know what it was like to have reciprocal tours?


Imagine not being able to have you're own version of the Ashes. Um, perhaps that's a bad reference. Imagine never knowing what you're version of the Tour de France feels like.

410 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They can still pick it really, you don't think some will be having thoughts like "do I really want to win this semi final?"

410 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

He said their B or C team were better than the team you're calling the A team.


Did France have Dupont in Paris against SA or not really?😜

410 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have a few tracked. They use their names, just without a flare or whatever, non of this business you're going on about.

410 Go to comments
J
JW 45 minutes ago
Will Jordan’s frank take when asked to explain All Blacks’ selection call

Tore them up. He basically made them look like they were Australia at Mt Smart last year.


It's not all him of course, you need the team working well to generate the space (Cully had the best).

11 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 50 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Ireland were exploitable and exploited from the backfield (NZ '23, England '24) but that has been shored up and a reason to play Barrett at 15 against Ireland removed.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

400!


Whoops, 401. But I'm starting at the top..

410 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

Good to see that there's 14 available All Blacks playing for their respective provinces this weekend.


For mine its Wellington vs Counties on friday with the Lions having home advantage a major plus for their cause and with that in mind, should steal it..or not.


Looking forward to watching some excellent rugby from other parts of the country and I'm certain that every fringe player will see for themselves what it takes to earn selection for an All Blacks jersey and give them some extra motivation.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

What a blockbuster list of finals.


1 v 8 playing for the rematch of Jonah Tali Lomu's trophy (hope the kids get to go to this one too) where 8 smashed the top seed just 2 weeks ago.


Battle for the Bay.


Chiefs derby between Taranaki and Waikato.


Crusaders derby between Canterbury and the Mako.


You could wish for a better weekend of games.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

League style? How so?

92 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

A good start would be to stop trying to play a League style game in Rugby Union with players that are not good enough to play in the NRL.

92 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Nick, true that it is the best place for development but, realistically speaking, I doubt it will make any difference for the Wallabies who will come up against a golden generation BIL squad all battle hardened and a season more experienced playing in NH competitions and against SA opposition.

Jake White summed up the structural issues in Australia nicely in his RP article a few weeks ago 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper', issues that won't be sorted out by the ARU any time soon.

92 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Sad but quite accurate. Clarke over KLA, and Taylor over Montoya for sure, and Vaa'i had an outstanding tournament so I would put him in ahead of Nortje but I'm biased.


I don't know where Kriel has come from. It seemed like his international career was drawing to an end after the last Rugby Championship, but he has discovered the best version of his game at 30. He wouldn't suit every team but he is a critical part of this SA team.

10 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Was improving each season so clearly....and then gone for good

92 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Probably skelton and kerevi are the top 2. Can't remember if marika is injured and whether they need him as much with his form

92 Go to comments
