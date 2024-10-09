Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Tommy Freeman the latest England player to agree new Northampton deal

By Neil Fissler
Northampton and England winger Tommy Freeman (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton Saints are set for another boost after agreeing a new contract with winger Tommy Freeman, taking him through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup with England. The Oxford-born 23-year-old was released from the Leicester Tigers academy when he was 16 and moved across the East Midlands to join Saints in 2018, making his first-team debut the following season.

He was Saints’ top try scorer in 2022/23 with 12 tries and has scored 43 in 84 games, including one in last season’s Premiership final victory over Bath at Twickenham.

The 11-cap Freeman, who has also played at full-back and outside centre, has been away with England this week, taking part in a 36-man training camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series which starts on November 2 versus New Zealand.

Unlike some other members of Steve Borthwick’s squad, who are dragging their heels about signing new deals until they hear about enhanced EPS contracts, Freeman was keen to commit to his future to Saints.

It is more good news for the Saints, who confirmed earlier on Wednesday morning the news that RugbyPass broke on Monday – that back-rower Tom Pearson had rejected Gloucester in favour of penning a new Franklin’s Gardens deal.

Freeman only admitted last month that Saints’ success against Bath in the Premiership final has made him hungry to win more honours at home and in Europe. “It’s all good doing it once, but real champions do it back-to-back, and they keep winning,” he said.

“Saracens were a good example of Europe winning multiple Premierships. We will definitely be looking to do that. We did very well in Europe last year (losing only to Leinster in the semi-finals) and hopefully we can push on to a final and give ourselves a chance there. It is a young squad, but it’s a hungry group that just wants to keep going forward.”

