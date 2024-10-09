Northampton statement: Tom Pearson contract extension agreed

Tom Pearson has ended speculation about his future by signing an unspecified length contract to stay on with Northampton, the current Gallagher Premiership champions. The one-cap back-rower is currently in England training ahead of the Autumn Nations Series but it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that he will be staying with the Saints for the foreseeable future.

A statement read: “Tom Pearson has committed his future to Northampton Saints, penning a contract extension to remain at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens beyond the current campaign. The 24-year-old back row enjoyed a whirlwind first year, making 21 appearances across the 2023/24 season as Saints lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy and reached the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

“Pearson has added another three appearances to his tally this term, and has scored seven tries so far for Northampton – including a memorable hat-trick against Bayonne last season.

“After signing for London Irish’s academy from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Pearson made 39 appearances for the Exiles during his first two seasons of professional rugby – scooping Irish’s young player of the year award in his debut campaign before being named the Premiership’s breakthrough player of the season and the RPA’s young player of the season in 2022/23.

“Pearson made the switch to Northampton last summer when London Irish were placed into administration, but went straight into England’s Rugby World Cup training squad before arriving at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – earning himself a maiden international cap against Wales.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “We are thrilled that Tom has re-signed with us at Saints and we think we have only really scratched the surface of what he is capable of. His athleticism and skill level are through the roof but so is his conscientiousness, his professionalism, and his desire to achieve great things.

“He is a fantastic part of our group as well and I have a lot of respect for the way he manages himself through a training week to get to the best level of performance at the weekend. Tom is a really intelligent player, who thinks a lot about the decisions he makes on and off the pitch. He was very highly sought-after when he left London Irish, and rightly so, so we were delighted to sign him initially and we’re delighted to be keeping him here now.

“We have spoken to him about leadership, and he is someone who can drive a level for us and lead via his actions and his performances. Tom is definitely a player who the others look to, who will take the fight to anyone, so we can’t wait to see what he achieves in a Saints shirt over the next few years.”

Pearson added: “I feel very settled here in Northampton. Last season was a whirlwind, but Saints is a place I feel I can really push on and develop. It’s a place I’ve learnt loads already and somewhere I’ve really been enjoying playing rugby.

“We have got a very tight-knit bunch, a team that understands how they want to play, and coaching staff that want to support that. It’s very exciting to be a part of this team, we have got a good young group where a lot of guys are a similar age to me with similar aspirations.

“The obvious ambition for us is to go all the way again and repeat our successes of last year, we want to put our name in the hat to win the Premiership again and I’m really excited to be a part of that.

“cinch Stadium is a brilliant place to play, I really enjoy running out here. It’s by far one of the best pitches and the best atmospheres in the league. Saints’ supporters are also amazing – we had some of our best performances at home last season, and that’s no coincidence.

“It was an easy decision for me, to choose to stay somewhere like this, and I’m looking forward to running out at the Gardens in the seasons to come.”