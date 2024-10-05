Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Northampton label latest win as 'far too exciting for our liking'

By PA
Rory Hutchinson celebrates Northampton's Friday night win with Fin Smith (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson saw his side come through a typically tense encounter against Harlequins as they eventually ran out 33-29 winners. In a match where nine tries were scored, Quins placed the defending Gallagher Premiership champions’ year-long unbeaten record at home in jeopardy as they led 22-14 at the break at Franklin’s Gardens.

However, a penalty try – and subsequent yellow card for Harlequins winger Nick David – kickstarted a comeback that made it 17 home wins in a row for the hosts. Dowson said: “We were very poor in the first half, the second half was much more like us.

“Obviously, never perfect, but I was really happy with our response that we had. Whenever we play Quins, because they are such a good side and they are such a bold attacking side and score so many points, we always say we don’t want it to become a shoot-out.

“That was far too exciting for our liking – we would rather just give ourselves some breathing room and once again, it’s a one-score game and everyone’s nervous. There is a lot of experience in (the changing room), so they know fundamentally what is up, so it’s basically making sure those messages are as simple as possible and as clear as possible.

“The key message was we need to get going forward and get physical to win collisions more because we didn’t win many in the first half.”

Attack

161
Passes
152
127
Ball Carries
97
186m
Post Contact Metres
168m
4
Line Breaks
6

Two Marcus Smith tries and one from Titi Lamositele placed Harlequins in a great position at half-time, with Emmanuel Iyogun and Ollie Sleightholme replying for Northampton. Saints moved back within one point through a penalty try before scores by Sam Graham and Sleightholme put them in front, with Will Porter’s effort for Quins bringing about a tense finish.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson said: “The lead should have been more than eight points at half-time. We worked really hard against a decent defence, a good side, to score our points and then handed them opportunities straight off the very next kick-off where we didn’t deal with the kick-off or deal with the exit.

“We gave Northampton field position and they obviously took their opportunities. We went in and said we are in a good place here in terms of when we have got the ball in their half, I felt we were going really well, but we’ve got to stop handing them some simple opportunities.

“We tried to fix that but then the first 20 minutes (of the second half) and the yellow card killed us because we are then with 14 men against a very good attack and it was just wave after wave. The biggest effect was the drain on our batteries.”

