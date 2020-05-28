7:53am, 28 May 2020

Ealing Trailfinders have snapped up Angus Kernohan, the 21-year-old released earlier this month by Ulster, and they have also secured a contract extension with Steven Shingler, the former Wales prospect. Irish winger Kernohan was one of three players let go by Dan McFarland when he unveiled his squad for the 2020/21.

He has now resurfaced at Ealing, signing a two-year deal with the Championship club. “I’m really excited to join a great squad who are going from strength to strength. Watching from my home in Ballymena since I signed I’ve been really impressed,” said Kernohan.

“I hope I can bring something to the squad on and off the field as soon as our current situation settles down and we are allowed to train safely.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward added: “Angus is a brilliant winger who has a very bright future. He has played at the top level of club rugby with Ulster, so at such a young age we feel that he will flourish with game time here.

“His pace and power will be a massive asset to our back-three and we are looking forward to having him in our squad.”

Kernohan made 21 appearances for the Belfast-based Irish club after graduating from their academy, including seven starts in the PRO14 and two appearances in the Heineken Champions Cup. He also played a part in Ireland’s Six Nations Under-20s Grand Slam win in 2019.

Aside from the signature of Kernohan, Ealing have also agreed on contract extensions with Steven Shingler (two years), Kieran Murphy (one year) and Craig Hampson.

Called up for senior Wales tours to Japan and South Africa in 2013 and 2014, ex-Scarlets and Cardiff Blues out-half Shingler, who also coaches at London Welsh, said: “I believe the club is in a great place and the ambitions are still very much the same as when I joined.

“The only difference is I didn’t realise I would enjoy it so much. I genuinely look forward to going into training every day and doing something I enjoy. Me and the wife are very much enjoying life in London and Ealing.”