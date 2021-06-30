Ealing add three Lions forwards and an Irish hooker for next season

4:46am, 30 June 2021

Ambitious Ealing have taken their first steps towards netting next year’s promotion to a 14-team Gallagher Premiership by unveiling three former Lions Super Rugby forwards and an Ireland age-grade hooker as new signings as they pick up the pieces following their recent Championship final drubbing by Saracens.

Trailfinders were hammered by an aggregate of 117 to 15 in the two-legged final against star-studded Saracens and with the RFU having since voted through changes that will see no promotion in 2023 and a playoff against the Premiership’s bottom club in 2024, Ealing realise it is now or potentially never next season if they are to reach the top flight.

Bolstering that ambition will be three forwards with Lions connections. Loosehead Dylan Smith, 27, played 52 Super Rugby games for the Johannesburg franchise that reached consecutive finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before a recent short-term deal with Stade Francais.

Back-rower Len Massyn, 24, has made 16 Super Rugby appearances while hooker Jan-Henning Campher, 24, has 29 Lions appearances. Ealing’s recruitment burst is completed by Tadhg McElroy, the ex-Saracens academy hooker who spent the last three months of the recent Premiership season on trial at Bristol.

Ealing boss Ben Ward told the club website: “Dylan is somebody that we have been looking at with keen interest for some time now. He is a very physical and hardworking prop who we think can add a lot to our already strong front row.

“Len is going to be a great addition to our squad. He is an athletic player who carries well and hits good lines. He is a good lineout option and can play at both six and eight. He is ambitious and wants to help us get into the Premiership. Jan-Henning is a talented hooker, who is physical around the pitch in attack and defence, has a good work ethic and is a strong scrummager.

“Tadgh joins us after a twelve-week spell with Bristol where he has impressed the coaches. We have been looking at him for some time now and he brings great physicality to his game and is a threat across the pitch as well as his accuracy at the lineout.”