10:49am, 07 January 2021

Duncan Weir believes the signing of Duhan van der Merwe is a major coup for Worcester Warriors ahead of next season, but remains unsure whether he’ll link up with his Scotland colleague as talks continue about a possible return to Glasgow Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weir linked up with van der Merwe on international duty during the Autumn Nations Cup, and got a first-hand glimpse of his attacking prowess.

The stand-off said: “He’s a quality player and he’s the type of X-Factor player that can win a game single-handedly.

Finn Russell spoke to Jim Hamilton last summer:

“He’s a freak athlete that can change a game and hopefully he can replicate what he’s been doing at Edinburgh, and with Scotland.”

Weir admitted he discussed the club with the South African wing during their time together with Scotland, as he has with prop Rory Sutherland – another player linked with a move from Edinburgh to Sixways this summer.

“I knew there were links but I didn’t know if it was that serious, but it was probably when I came back down to Worcester, the boys here knew more than I did.

“It was just general chit-chat about the club and about life down here, it wasn’t laying anything on the table.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at his own future, Weir – who joined Worcester in 2018 after two seasons with Edinburgh – spent eight years at Glasgow, helping them to the 2015 Pro12 title and insists he wants to be able to ‘chew their hand off’ but any potential return would have to tick the boxes for Weir on the pitch and for his wife and family.

“I want to go for the right reasons and make sure I go back to play a part at the club if I do go back.”

If he is to swap Sixways for Scotstoun, the 30-year-old believes he’ll return north of the Border a better player.

“I feel like I’m seeing the game better and reading things better on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a good age now, I’ve got lots of experience and I feel like my best rugby is around the corner.

“The Premiership is arguably the hardest league in the world to play in and the level of competition down here means if you hold your own, it stands you in good stead going into Test rugby.

“When you look at each team’s squad, there are English superstars but there’s a sprinkle of international world-class there as well.”

With two young children to look after, Weir lauded the support of his wife Nicola and insisted his family are happy where they are, and he’s in discussions with Worcester about extending his time at Sixways.

“We’ve got a nice bubble of friends down here and we’ve bought a house here as well, so we’re really happy here and I’m under no pressure from my family to jump at any opportunity to move home.

“My wife is by herself looking after the kids when I’m at training, so I’ve probably got an easier job. I’ve got her full support, and we know home will always be there post-rugby whenever that time comes.”

Weir admits he has been “blown away” by the support of his fundraiser for Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has raised more than £16,000 for the charity.

“I think just because of how mental my hair was, it got people’s support.

“It’s breath-taking how people got behind it.”