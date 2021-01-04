11:50am, 04 January 2021

In a move rumoured for weeks, Worcester Warriors have confirmed the recruitment of Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe from Edinburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6ft 4in tall and 16-and-a-half stone strike-runner will join Warriors having made a try-scoring debut for Scotland against Georgia at Murrayfield in October after completing a three-year residential qualification at Edinburgh following a move from Montpellier.

He also touched down in the Autumn Nations Cup appointments with Italy and Ireland, and will join Worcester for next season.

Ryan Wilson on claims Scotland are delusional:

Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said: “It is absolutely brilliant news for the club that Duhan has decided to join us.

“Duhan is an X-factor player, who has now established himself at international level.

“He is an exceptional talent and, I believe, will have a huge impact on the team. He has pace and power and is a world-class finisher.”

“He is a player who puts bums on seats and our fans are certainly in for a treat. He is also a first class bloke and team man and will fit in well here at Sixways. We all look forward to his arrival.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Van der Merwe, 25, joined Edinburgh in 2017 and has scored 31 tries in 64 appearances.

He becomes the latest Scotland international to join a Gallagher Premiership club, following the likes of Exeter pair Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray, while Glasgow fly-half Adam Hastings will play for Gloucester next term.

“I’m very excited to be joining Worcester Warriors. As a club they play an exciting brand of rugby and that is something I cannot wait to be a part of,” said van der Merwe.

Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach, Richard Cockerill said: “We’ll be disappointed to see Duhan go – he’s a quality player – however his performances have attracted a lot of attention this season and we’ve had to cut our cloth accordingly to stay competitive across the squad, with good news on that front coming soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll wish him all the best at his new club when the time comes but he’s an Edinburgh player for a few more months yet and he’ll be here to help us push up the table in the Guinness PRO14 and continue to compete on the Heineken Champions Cup.”