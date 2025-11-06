Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

By PA
Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe/ PA

Gregor Townsend revealed joint-record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe has been dropped for Scotland’s showdown with New Zealand on Saturday because of the “consistently strong form” of wing rival Kyle Steyn.

Edinburgh pair Darcy Graham and Van der Merwe have generally always got the nod to start for the national team when fit.

But Glasgow wing Steyn – an able deputy whenever called upon in recent seasons – has been selected ahead of two-time British and Irish Lions tourist Van der Merwe for the visit of the All Blacks to Murrayfield.

“It’s really rewarding Kyle’s form this season, and probably since he came back from injury after the Six Nations,” said Townsend.

“He was very good in the summer tour, but really it’s about this season. Not all of our players have been able to play a number of games leading into this tournament, but Kyle’s been consistently strong in all aspects of his game so he’s earned this opportunity.”

Internationals
Scotland
17 - 25
Full-time
New Zealand
Van der Merwe, who scored a double in last weekend’s 85-0 rout of the United States, is not in the 23, with versatile back duo Tom Jordan and Jamie Dobie preferred on the bench.

“He was actually okay,” Townsend said when asked how Van der Merwe took news of his omission. “It’s the first time Duhan has been dropped from the Scotland team, the first time I’ve had to drop him. I get on really well with Duhan.

“It was a brilliant occasion last week for him with his 50th cap, you could see how emotional he was with that. He’s really connected with the staff and the players.

“Of course he’d be disappointed but he’s trained well this week and that’s all you ask for players, to park the disappointment and get behind the team that’s selected at the weekend.”

Former captain Jamie Ritchie, who enjoyed a strong Six Nations, was also left out of the 23 after a tough start to the season with Perpignan.

“Jamie was very, very good last year, then got injured in that Fiji game (in the summer),” said Townsend, who opted instead for the “cohesion” of the Glasgow back-row trio Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey.

“It’s been difficult for him in Perpignan. They’ve lost every game, but he’s actually done a lot of good things for Perpignan. We just felt he misses out this week because other guys are playing better.”

Influential prop Zander Fagerson was unable to win his battle for fitness after being sidelined since April, with Edinburgh’s D’Arcy Rae handed only his second start at tighthead.

“This time last week, I thought Zander would be available because he trained on the Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Townsend. “But his knee just wasn’t 100 per cent right.

“We still believe he’ll play some part in this series, but not this weekend.”

Asked about the challenge Scotland face as they bid to defeat the All Blacks for the first time, Townsend said: “One of the biggest you get in rugby right now.

“They’re a form side, they’re a cohesive side. They’ve picked, I believe, the strongest team available to them.

“We’re playing the number two team in the world. We’ve just got to deliver close to our best performance this weekend.”

Comments

2 Comments
D
DC 9 days ago

Was the reason, he found a better South African?

T
TI 10 days ago

I guess, that the real explanation is, that while Steyn doesn’t have vdM’s top end finishing ability, he’s better in the air, better defensively, and more versatile player overall.

