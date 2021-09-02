Dragons sign former England U20s star Olowofela

6:50am, 02 September 2021

United Rugby Championship side the Dragons have confirmed the signing of winger Jordan Olowofela on a season-long loan for the 2021/2022 campaign.

The former England U20s star joins the Newport-based side with ‘immediate effect’.

The 23-year-old joins the Men of Gwent from English Gallagher Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers, having spent a loan stint with the Western Force last season.

“I would like to thank Leicester and the Dragons for their support of me to come here this season,” Olowofela said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to develop my game further and I can‘t wait to get started and wear that Dragons jersey.”

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We believe that Jordan can not only continue his development but also contribute to our environment and we would like to thank Leicester for working with us on this occasion.

“He is a different option for us in the back three and we all look forward to working with him.”

Olowofela came through the Tigers Academy and the wing has gone on to make 41 appearances and spent the 2020/2021 season on loan with the Western Force in Australia, making 10 appearances.

The club said that the Hull-born speedster “is sure to excite Dragons fans with his high-speed attacking style”.

Olowofela is the identical twin brother of Ryan Olowofela, who has played for the England 7s and Northampton Saints.

The Dragons will play the Ospreys on the opening weekend of the new United Rugby Championship competition later this month, which will feature four new South African franchises.

In the new URC format all 16 teams will be ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in an expanded Final Series that includes a full Quarter-final stage, followed by Semi-finals before the best two teams meet in the URC Grand Final in June.

