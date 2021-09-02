Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
PRO 14    

Dragons sign former England U20s star Olowofela

By Kim Ekin
Billy Burns of Ulster and Jordan Olowofela of Leicester Tigers during the Champions Cup match between Ulster Rugby and Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

United Rugby Championship side the Dragons have confirmed the signing of winger Jordan Olowofela on a season-long loan for the 2021/2022 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former England U20s star joins the Newport-based side with ‘immediate effect’.

The 23-year-old joins the Men of Gwent from English Gallagher Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers, having spent a loan stint with the Western Force last season.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I would like to thank Leicester and the Dragons for their support of me to come here this season,” Olowofela said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to develop my game further and I can‘t wait to get started and wear that Dragons jersey.”

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “We believe that Jordan can not only continue his development but also contribute to our environment and we would like to thank Leicester for working with us on this occasion.

“He is a different option for us in the back three and we all look forward to working with him.”

Olowofela came through the Tigers Academy and the wing has gone on to make 41 appearances and spent the 2020/2021 season on loan with the Western Force in Australia, making 10 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club said that the Hull-born speedster “is sure to excite Dragons fans with his high-speed attacking style”.

Olowofela is the identical twin brother of Ryan Olowofela, who has played for the England 7s and Northampton Saints.

The Dragons will play the Ospreys on the opening weekend of the new United Rugby Championship competition later this month, which will feature four new South African franchises.

In the new URC format all 16 teams will be ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in an expanded Final Series that includes a full Quarter-final stage, followed by Semi-finals before the best two teams meet in the URC Grand Final in June.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mental battle the biggest danger for weary All Blacks After a period of uncertainty, the All Blacks now face a challenge of the mind as much the body. Justin Marshall Springboks’ not-so-secret weapon a huge test for All Blacks When the All Blacks and Springboks clash, the lineout could decide who emerges victorious. Nick Bishop Unprecedented All Blacks tour will separate boys from men The All Blacks are now engaging in one of the biggest tours of the modern era. Gregor Paul Springboks relish renewed rivalry with All Blacks New Zealand have had a firm grip on the Freedom Cup but South Africa plan to prise their fingers off the silverware Jon Cardinelli Fact-checking Dave Rennie’s plan to beat the All Blacks Dave Rennie made an interesting claim following the Wallabies' loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe II. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
PRO 14    

Dragons sign former England U20s star Olowofela

Search