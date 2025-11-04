Crusaders secure services of starting Baby Blacks centre Cooper Roberts

One day after announcing All Blacks Sevens and New Zealand U20 star Oli Mathis’ signing, the Crusaders have revealed fellow Baby Black Cooper Roberts will be joining the club for the next three years.

The Tasman Mako centre’s signing comes after an impressive season in the No. 13 jersey for New Zealand’s U20 side, which defended its Rugby Championship U20 crown before earning silver at the World Rugby U20 Championships.

Roberts went on to claim the starting centre jersey for the Tasman Mako after Leicester Fainga’anuku was called into the All Blacks squad, turning heads with seven tries in the process.

With the newly announced deal, Roberts will own a spot in the Crusaders’ wider training group in 2026, before earning a place in the official squad over the following two seasons. The youngster came through the famous Crusaders Academy after attending Malborough Boys’ College.

The Crusaders will name their complete 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad on Thursday at 3:00, with the complete wider training group announced on Friday.

Roberts is set to join a stacked midfield unit in Christchurch, with Fainga’anuku rejoining the club for 2026, where he’ll work alongside a trio currently in the All Blacks XV squad in David Havili, Dallas McLeod, and Braydon Ennor.

Crusaders Head Coach Rob Penney was pleased to see another promising talent emerge from the club’s age-grade system.

“Cooper is a quality product of the Crusaders region and our pathway, coming through the Academy, excelling at NPC and NZ U20 level. His athleticism, vision, and versatility mean he fits perfectly into our plans.

“We’re excited to bring him into our Wider Training Group in 2026 and see him develop into a top-class Super Rugby player in 2027 and beyond.”

Roberts added that signing for his hometown team is a dream come true.

“Growing up in Marlborough, the Crusaders were always my benchmark. To be part of the Academy and now signing for 2027–28 is a huge honour. I’m eager to learn from the senior players, push myself in training, and earn my way onto the field. I’m ready to work hard and represent the Crusaders with pride.”