9:20am, 15 June 2020

Former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika is being lined up for the vacant head coach role at Gloucester. The Premiership club are on the hunt for a new boss after both head coach Johann Ackermann and director of rugby David Humphreys left the club last month.

Gloucester had indicated that they were hopeful of announcing new appointments in early July.

And Cheika is said to be high on their list of suitors, according to reports.

Since leaving the Wallabies job after last year’s Rugby World Cup, Cheika has worked with NRL side Sydney Roosters.

However he could now be set for a return to rugby union, with Gloucester reportedly interested in securing the services of the former World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Cheika hasn’t worked in the northern hemisphere since leaving Stade Francais in 2012.

He also enjoyed a successful five-year stint with Leinster from 2005-2010, winning a Celtic League title in 2008 before helping the club land a first Heineken Cup the following year.

Cheika is just one of a number of high-profile coaches to have been linked with the club recently.

Former Wales coach Rob Howley, Dai Young, Richard Cockerill and Stuart Lancaster have all also been linked with the position.