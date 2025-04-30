Northern Edition

Fiji Women

Charlotte Caslick among six potential debutants in Wallaroos team for Fiji

Charlotte Caslick of the Reds passes during the round four Super Rugby Women's match between ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds at Viking Park on March 22, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

HSBC SVNS Series stars Charlotte Caslick and Tia Hinds are among six players in line to debut for the Wallaroos in Saturday’s clash with Fijiana at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium. Caslick and Hinds have both been named on the bench for Australia’s first Test in a World Cup year.

Coach Jo Yapp has given ACT Brumbies backrower Siokapesi Palu the captaincy ahead of the incumbent skipper Michalea Leonard, who has been named in the run-on side. Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney and Lori Cramer are also part of the leadership group in 2025.

NSW Waratahs prop Faliki Pohiva and Brumbies hooker Katalina Amosa will both debut as part of the starting side, while another four uncapped players will come off the bench. Martha Fua and Ashley Fernandez are the other two set to enter the Test arena for the first time.

Loosehead prop Bree-Anna Brone and Chancellor are back in the national team after long-term knee injuries saw them both miss the 2024 Test season, while another sevens convert Bienne Terita will wear a Wallaroos jersey for the first time since the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

“Every player in line for a debut is deserving of their opportunity and this Test match will allow us to see some new combinations,” coach Yapp said in a statement.

“There are plenty of inspiring stories with the new players coming in, as well as some who are returning from long term injury.

“Siokapesi Palu will lead us for this match and the Pacific Four series and the leadership group and players will support her.

“Fijiana will provide us with a huge challenge in their own country. The fan support will be on their side and we look forward to playing them here in Suva for the first time.”

Wests Bulldogs enforcer Browne joins Amosa and Pohiva in the front row, while Leonard and Tiarah Minns are the locking duo. Captain Paku will pack down on one side of the scrum, with Test veteran Ashley Marsters at openside, and Tabua Tuinakauvadra at No. 8.

Layne Morgan has got the nod to start at halfback, with the No. 9 set to partner Faitala Moleka in the halves. 18-Test midfielder Cecila Smith will link up with Terita in the centres, while Waratahs flyers Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart line up on the lines.

Youngster Caitlyn Halse has been named ahead of Caslick in the starting side at fullback. Three-time Olympian Caslick was impressive for the Queensland Reds this season, having opted out of the remainder of the SVNS Series, but will look to provide impact in the No. 23 jumper.

This Test in Suva will kick-off at 3:00 AEST on Saturday.

Wallaroos team to play Fijiana

1. Bree-Anna Browne (#193 – Wests Bulldogs) – 9 caps
2. Katalina Amosa (Southern Districts) – debut
3. Faliki Pohiva (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut
4. Michaela Leonard (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 32 caps
5. Tiarah Minns (#217 – Melbourne University) – 1 cap
6. Siokapesi Palu (c) (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 16 caps
7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Boroondara) – 34 caps
8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Orange Emus) – 11 caps
9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 29 caps
10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 15 caps
11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 12 caps
12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 18 caps
13. Bienne Terita (#195 – Randwick) – 5 caps
14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 16 caps
15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Camden Rams) – 6 caps

Reserves

16. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 19 caps
17. Martha Fua (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut
18. Eva Karpani (#171 – Southern Suburbs) – 31 caps
19. Ashley Fernandez (Uni-North Owls) – debut
20. Emily Chancellor (vc) (#158 – Sydney University) – 23 caps
21. Tia Hinds (Randwick) – debut
22. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 33 caps
23. Charlotte Caslick (Wests Bulldogs) – debut

Unavailable for selection due to injury

  • Piper Duck (shoulder)
  • Brianna Hoy (knee)
  • Georgina Friedrichs (finger)
  • Atasi Lafai (knee)
  • Leilani Nathan (knee)
  • Adiana Talakai (personal reasons)
  • Samantha Wood (back)

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
