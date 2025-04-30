Charlotte Caslick among six potential debutants in Wallaroos team for Fiji

HSBC SVNS Series stars Charlotte Caslick and Tia Hinds are among six players in line to debut for the Wallaroos in Saturday’s clash with Fijiana at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium. Caslick and Hinds have both been named on the bench for Australia’s first Test in a World Cup year.

Coach Jo Yapp has given ACT Brumbies backrower Siokapesi Palu the captaincy ahead of the incumbent skipper Michalea Leonard, who has been named in the run-on side. Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney and Lori Cramer are also part of the leadership group in 2025.

NSW Waratahs prop Faliki Pohiva and Brumbies hooker Katalina Amosa will both debut as part of the starting side, while another four uncapped players will come off the bench. Martha Fua and Ashley Fernandez are the other two set to enter the Test arena for the first time.

Loosehead prop Bree-Anna Brone and Chancellor are back in the national team after long-term knee injuries saw them both miss the 2024 Test season, while another sevens convert Bienne Terita will wear a Wallaroos jersey for the first time since the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

“Every player in line for a debut is deserving of their opportunity and this Test match will allow us to see some new combinations,” coach Yapp said in a statement.

“There are plenty of inspiring stories with the new players coming in, as well as some who are returning from long term injury.

“Siokapesi Palu will lead us for this match and the Pacific Four series and the leadership group and players will support her.

“Fijiana will provide us with a huge challenge in their own country. The fan support will be on their side and we look forward to playing them here in Suva for the first time.”

Wests Bulldogs enforcer Browne joins Amosa and Pohiva in the front row, while Leonard and Tiarah Minns are the locking duo. Captain Paku will pack down on one side of the scrum, with Test veteran Ashley Marsters at openside, and Tabua Tuinakauvadra at No. 8.

Layne Morgan has got the nod to start at halfback, with the No. 9 set to partner Faitala Moleka in the halves. 18-Test midfielder Cecila Smith will link up with Terita in the centres, while Waratahs flyers Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart line up on the lines.

Youngster Caitlyn Halse has been named ahead of Caslick in the starting side at fullback. Three-time Olympian Caslick was impressive for the Queensland Reds this season, having opted out of the remainder of the SVNS Series, but will look to provide impact in the No. 23 jumper.

This Test in Suva will kick-off at 3:00 AEST on Saturday.

Wallaroos team to play Fijiana

1. Bree-Anna Browne (#193 – Wests Bulldogs) – 9 caps

2. Katalina Amosa (Southern Districts) – debut

3. Faliki Pohiva (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut

4. Michaela Leonard (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 32 caps

5. Tiarah Minns (#217 – Melbourne University) – 1 cap

6. Siokapesi Palu (c) (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 16 caps

7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Boroondara) – 34 caps

8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Orange Emus) – 11 caps

9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 29 caps

10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 15 caps

11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 12 caps

12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 18 caps

13. Bienne Terita (#195 – Randwick) – 5 caps

14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 16 caps

15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Camden Rams) – 6 caps

Reserves

16. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 19 caps

17. Martha Fua (Blacktown Scorpions) – debut

18. Eva Karpani (#171 – Southern Suburbs) – 31 caps

19. Ashley Fernandez (Uni-North Owls) – debut

20. Emily Chancellor (vc) (#158 – Sydney University) – 23 caps

21. Tia Hinds (Randwick) – debut

22. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 33 caps

23. Charlotte Caslick (Wests Bulldogs) – debut

Unavailable for selection due to injury