Super Rugby Pacific

Brumbies secure in takeover but games could still be taken elsewhere

By AAP
Noah Lolesio of the Brumbies scores in the corner. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The ACT Brumbies’ future in Canberra has been secured, but Super Rugby Pacific home games could still be taken elsewhere as the governing body’s centralisation efforts ramp up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country’s most successful Super Rugby Pacific outfit agreed on Tuesday to transfer operational control to Rugby Australia (RA).

There was widespread pushback from clubs when the prospect was first floated more than a year ago.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But the Brumbies have now followed the lead of the NSW Waratahs, who handed over the keys at the start of the year.

The financially strapped Melbourne Rebels were axed from the competition for next season, while the Queensland Reds and Western Force remain independent of RA.

Queensland Rugby Union has stated a position of support for high-performance alignment, but not commercial or corporate functions.

The Brumbies, the two-time champions and only Australian team in this year’s semi-finals, fought hard for assurances the club would remain in Canberra before agreeing to the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a critical element,” RA chief executive Phil Waugh said on Tuesday.

But Melbourne, set to host Saturday’s second Wallabies Test against Wales, is now without a men’s team, and Waugh left the door open for some Brumbies games to be moved away from the nation’s capital.

“I think we’ve got (to keep) an open mind,” Waugh said.

“We need to ensure that we’re supporting rugby around the country.

“We’ve got an open mind around most things in rugby in Australia at the moment.”

Despite their success, the Brumbies have struggled to generate match-day revenue through ticketing, while RA’s funding decrease and failure to secure additional private deals led to the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertainty ahead of RA’s next broadcast deal from 2026 was also a factor, Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs said.

“There’s a number of uncertainties still out there,” he said.

“The big one is the next broadcast deal and what that’s going to look like and what the number will be.

“As an organisation, as a board, we’re pretty optimistic that number should exceed the current deal with what’s on the landscape.”

Meanwhile in Melbourne, the Wallabies will be seeking consecutive victories for the first time since a five-game winning streak was halted in 2021.

“You think back to old Wallabies teams, we haven’t won back-to-back games that many times,” Brumbies star, Victorian product and reigning John Eales Medallist Rob Valetini said on Tuesday.

Australia beat Wales 25-16 in Sydney last week, the side’s first Test under new coach Joe Schmidt.

“In our third week together, knowing we can put a performance like that builds confidence,” Valetini said.

“I’ve played here (in Melbourne) a couple of times in the gold jersey and get a lot of confidence out of it, knowing I was born and bred here and have a lot of family in the crowd.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Only a second win from 13 Tests in Sydney was a solid benchmark to kick-start the new coach's reign.

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Flankly 15 minutes ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Two stories in the game: 1) Irish ruck shenanigans combined with Luke Pearce laxity, resulting in farcical ruck contests, and 2) a newfound Bok attack featuring wide distribution and loose forwards in the tramlines. Hoping for a more orthodox reffing performance this week, for the Boks to double down on the new attacking model, and for Ireland to ditch the spoiling and niggle, to play some rugby.

19 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 18 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

Christie has had plenty of chances. Never dynamic enough for an All Black half back. Can’t see or seize opportunities to run and very weak at the breakdown and quite slow to pass. Top half backs score tries, he doesn’t. Half backs pick themselves. 1.ROIGARD 23 years - Provincial 17 games 4 tries Professional Hurricanes 32 games 12 Tries All Blacks 6 games 4 tries 2.HOTHAM 21 years Provincial Tasman 16 games 10 tries OR Professional Crusaders 9 games 4 tries 2.RATIMA 23 years Provincial 38 games 9 tries Professional Chiefs 42 games 16 tries CHRISTIE 29 years Provincial 53 games 8 tries Professional Blues 77 15 tries All Blacks 22 games 1 try FAKATAVA 24 YEARS Provincial Hawkes Bay 45 games 9 tries Professional Highlanders 52 games 12 tries All Blacks 4 games 1 try PERENARA 32 YEARS Provincial Wellington 31 games 6 tries Professional Hurricanes 163 games 65 tries NZ Under 20 5 games 3 tries All Blacks 81 games 17 tries

11 Go to comments
B
Barry 58 minutes ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Quite the few days for this squad. If you've no leaders in your squad, you at least need minimum standards. Who is even in charge? I remember hearing about Aaron Smith frolicking with a groupie in airport toilets. No scandal, no cops. He still got put on the naughty step for the next few games. And his escapades were consensual acts.

5 Go to comments
R
Ruby 1 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I'm not sure why South Africa is hosting 2 years in a row but the results are making it look like a good decision to overlook them for the RWC.

6 Go to comments
R
Ruby 1 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I guess the rain's down in Africa.

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

KEEP UP THOSE RELENTLESS pOST TACKLE METRES TOO KIWIS AND WE’LL WIN AGAIN KIWIS!!!

6 Go to comments
M
Mr 1 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

So the Au-Ire game is cancelled but the other 2 go ahead, easy to see why the coach has reacted like this.

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 hours ago
World Rugby statement: The Ireland-Australia U20s match cancellation

If I was Australian, Id be filthy over this. What kind of a ground is it that is deemed fit to be hosting international matches yet has such crappy drainage a match cant be played?

1 Go to comments
S
Stephen 2 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Should have been playing on the High Veldt. Rugby conditions are perfect there at this time of year.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
An 86th-minute try clinches England U20s the win over South Africa

I think the referee was going to keep giving england penalties until they did score!

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Ireland got smashed, as expected. But it will be even worse next game…!

19 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

The swimming around in the maul is so unnecessary, it makes a mess of a once beautiful part of the game. I also hate the rule, “taken in”. Yes if it’s a back running into forwards and it becomes a maul, but the taken in rule encourages negative play from the opposing team. Often the ball is about to come out and then the defender goes and lies on the ball.

19 Go to comments
B
Brian 3 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Surely SA have some better pitches than this. Reminded me of my schooldays when we often played in a quagmire. I remember one game it got hard to tell which team was which. Finished 0-0, everyone had a great time.

9 Go to comments
R
Richard 4 hours ago
Hamilton Boys farewell one of the great coaches in New Zealand schoolboy rugby

Nigel played a great game of Touch, as did his wife, both representing NZ and their provinces in the 80s & 90s. I believe Nigel also coached a NZ secondary schools team (or NZU21 ) to a Touch World Cup title back in the late 90s. He left a legacy at Kelston and HBHS reaped the rewards. Humble guy, remarkable family…

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 4 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Quinlan has always been a whinger

74 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

Common sense. Kickers will just have to adjust to kicking with thousands of people counting down the seconds for them.

6 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

“England kept things exceptionally tight in their 15-16 defeat to the All Blacks in Dunedin, moving just 3% of their possession 20 metres or more away from the ruck” Thats what you get with Marcus Smith! Hes not doing a bad job, but we would really benefit from Ford being fit, or from Fin Smith developing into an international player.

19 Go to comments
C
Charlie 5 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Nathan Gray - cry some more. You were a cheating thug when you played (just ask the Lions and Richard Hill). Karma is a wonderful thing.

9 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 5 hours ago
An 86th-minute try clinches England U20s the win over South Africa

The England U20s are continuing to grind out wins. Let’s hope the seniors take note!

2 Go to comments
B
Brian 5 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

The pitches in South Africa for this WC are a disgrace. We have bad weather in the UK but the pitches are now largely first class.

6 Go to comments
