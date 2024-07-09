Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

By Liam Heagney
Spain's Javier Guillermo tackles New Zealand's Cooper Grant (Photo by Nic Bothma/World Rugby)

Defending champions France will play New Zealand next Sunday in the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship just 10 days after they dramatically lost a pool match to the Baby Blacks with the last kick. Meanwhile, England will take on Ireland in the other semi-final following the outcome of match day three at the tournament in South Africa.

The French, who are looking to win their fourth World Championship in succession, knew that a bonus-point win over Wales would be enough to qualify them for the last-four as the sole best runner-up from the three tournament pools. They duly delivered in the 4:30pm Athlone kick-off, defeating Wales 29-11 in a Pool A match where they had the four-try bonus point in the bag with a 44th-minute score from No8 Mathis Castro-Ferreira.

That left them waiting on the outcome of the 7pm kick-offs to learn who they would play in the semi-finals and it turned out to be their pool rivals New Zealand, who last week beat them 27-26 with an 80th-minute Rico Simpson penalty kick in Stellenbosch.

The Kiwis had the four-try bonus point registered as early as the 20th-minute against Spain. The match was abandoned at half-time with the score at 52-12, leaving New Zealand to secure the Pool A top spot and also earn the No1 semi-final seeding as England’s late, late win over the Junior Boks came without a four-try bonus.

England’s match in Athlone was set to end in a draw, which would still have been enough for them to finish as Pool C winners, but they showed incredible patience to score an 86th-minute try through sub James Isaacs to grab the 17-12 win that left them seeded second for the semi-finals.

They will now take on third seed Ireland, who were confirmed as Pool B winners without having to kick a ball. Their scheduled 2pm match versus top-spot rivals Australia was cancelled due to the pitch being declared unplayable at that time following a terrible morning of winter weather in the Cape Town region.

With the game off, both teams were awarded two match points each and that left Ireland on top of the pool with 11 points and the Australians finishing second with eight. Tuesday’s other Pool B result was Georgia 28 Italy 17, while the remaining game in Pool C ended Argentina 52 Fiji 12.

World Rugby U20 Championship match day four schedule – Sunday, June 14
Championship semi-finals: New Zealand (1) vs France (4) – Cape Town Stadium, 7pm; England (2) vs Ireland (3) – Cape Town Stadium, 4:30pm;

Fifth to eighth place semi-finals: Argentina (5) vs South Africa (8) – Cape Town Stadium, 2pm; Australia (6) vs Wales (7) – Stellenbosch, 7pm;

Ninth to 12th place semi-finals: Georgia (9) vs Fiji (12) – Stellenbosch, 4:30pm; Italy (10) vs Spain (11) – Stellenbosch, 2pm.

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

