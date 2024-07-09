Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

An 86th-minute try clinches England U20s the win over South Africa

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

England have qualified for their second successive World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final with a late, late 17-12 win over South Africa at wintery Athlone. The score was deadlocked at 12-all when an arm-wrestle contest entered its final play.

Repeated infringing from the Junior Boks, which included the yellow carding of Divan Fuller, meant the match continued level until its 86th minute.

It was then that sub James Isaacs was driven over off a lineout maul to grab the unconverted try that left Mark Mapletoft’s side finishing on top of Pool C and progressing to a semi-final next Sunday versus age-grade Six Nations rivals Ireland, the Pool B winners.

A draw would have sufficed to qualify England as pool winners but they will be delighted that they battled it out to nail their third victory of the pool.

It had been a terrible day of weather in the Cape Town region, the opening match at Athlone between Ireland and Australia getting cancelled while New Zealand versus Spain, the third match on the Stellenbosch programme, being abandoned at half-time.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.2
14
Entries

However, the Athlone pitch became playable for its second match, a 29-11 bonus point win for France versus Wales that qualified the defending champions for the semi-final as the best runner-up from the three pools. They now play New Zealand, whom they lost to 26-27 last Thursday in Stellenbosch.

South Africa took a seventh-minute lead versus England through a converted Zach Porthen try, but the English hit back to pull level with a 27th-minute Finn Carnduff try and it remained level through to the interval.

Joe Bailey got England ahead with an unconverted 45th-minute try following a huge effort from his fellow forwards, but South Africa were level at 12-all six minutes later with Likhona Finca scoring.

From here, the soft pitch and wet ball continued to influence the evenness of the exchanges and it boiled down to one well-executed English lineout play in the sixth minute of added time.

1 Comment
N
NeilB_Denver 35 mins ago

The England U20s are continuing to grind out wins. Let’s hope the seniors take note!

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MattJH 8 minutes ago
Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

Common sense. Kickers will just have to adjust to kicking with thousands of people counting down the seconds for them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 10 minutes ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

“England kept things exceptionally tight in their 15-16 defeat to the All Blacks in Dunedin, moving just 3% of their possession 20 metres or more away from the ruck” Thats what you get with Marcus Smith! Hes not doing a bad job, but we would really benefit from Ford being fit, or from Fin Smith developing into an international player.

9 Go to comments
C
Charlie 25 minutes ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Nathan Gray - cry some more. You were a cheating thug when you played (just ask the Lions and Richard Hill). Karma is a wonderful thing.

4 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 35 minutes ago
An 86th-minute try clinches England U20s the win over South Africa

The England U20s are continuing to grind out wins. Let’s hope the seniors take note!

1 Go to comments
B
Brian 35 minutes ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

The pitches in South Africa for this WC are a disgrace. We have bad weather in the UK but the pitches are now largely first class.

4 Go to comments
J
J Marc 38 minutes ago
U20 champions France see off Wales to keep their title defence alive

Nathan Bollengier didn't play this afternoon, I think it's a picture of Maxence Biazotto.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Australia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

How can one game be cancellrd ???

1 Go to comments
K
Kevin 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

why does it say full time when they only played 40mins? was the match abandoned or smth?

5 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Smart move by Highlanders and mature response from Dermody to accept the change. JJ has a lot to offer the development of these players and in moving the team into the top tier. Some recruitment may still be required but players languishing elsewhere will be more excited by an invitation with JJ at HC. Big boost for NZ rugby.

2 Go to comments
R
Reuben 1 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Yeah except you missed the fact their wide running game is shit.

9 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Experienced Springboks unchanged as they chase Ireland series win

Why the Fvck was loud music blasted out on the PA in Loftus while a player was lying unconcsious and seriusly injured and medics were aattending him? Was that some kind of sick joke? Does it mean you owned us, having hurt one of our players, like whatever the weird playing of Zombie is supposed to mean? Do you think any other host Nation would be that respectful if a SA player was seriously injured? What actual fvck is wrong with ye?

14 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

In the earth shattering tackles ofcourse no mention of Snyman’s dangerous and cowardly ‘tackle’ on Casey resulting in what should for Casey’s wellbeing be a career ending injury. The quid pro quo of playing all that ‘wide’ rugby at altitude is you need to finish your opponents off before oxygen debt catches up with no oxygen rich air to recover with. The guys forgot to note that for all SAs attck they failed to score for 40 misn in the middle of the game, the only two entries into Ireland’s 22 were the two tries, boith gifts from Ireland. Ireland looked like they could score at will towards the end of the game and had two genuine tries dissallowed. Any of the 14 gifted to SA or the 14 taken from Ireland and there is a different result. Ireland will be kicking themselves after that: SA were finished after 50 mins bar the gifts from Ireland. Snyman needs to come to a reckoning for what he did to Casey. That can’t be let go, but I think Ireland can take the win also (please for the love of fvck don’t call me ‘arrogant’ for saying that)

9 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

The Irish just could not match the Boks physicality. De Allende and Kolisi ran through Irish tackles at will. Even the smallest man in the Bok team Kolbe bumped of several tacklers. I really think Ireland were flattered by the score.

6 Go to comments
N
Naïm 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

vamos españa

5 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Hamilton Boys farewell one of the great coaches in New Zealand schoolboy rugby

That’s quite a legacy. They can add his son to the list of ABs now.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Sickening.

4 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Yes, so that French tour trucks on just swell. First Jaminet, now those two. What’s next? If there’s an adult with them out there, that could possibly rein that band of rogues in a notch, now’d be the ideal time.

4 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

In what universe was Calvin “the Invisible” Nash better than Lowe? Sure, Lowe had a handful of blunders, but that’s because he tried and got involved. More than can be said about Nash, who was a background noise in the picture of the game. Also, Crowley kicked even worse than Pollard, yet got 6.5 points? How does that make any sense.

8 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
Experienced Springboks unchanged as they chase Ireland series win

My two favourite moments in the game were POM’s backside bouncing a foot off the turf when he tried to tackle DdA and the sight of the Irish pack going backwards faster than most of them can run forwards. Memorable moments.

14 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Rugby incident much bigger man tackles smaller man

70 Go to comments
