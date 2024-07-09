The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Junior Wallabies head coach Nathan Grey said his players were “shattered” by Tuesday’s decision to cancel the Australia versus Ireland match at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aussies went into match day three at the tournament in Cape Town knowing they needed to beat the Irish to qualify for next Sunday’s semi-finals as the winners of Pool B.

However, they were denied the opportunity to play Ireland as the wet weather in the Cape Town region rendered the Athlone pitch unplayable by the time of the scheduled 2pm local time kick-off. That left tournament officials deciding to cancel the match and award each team two points.

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

That decision allowed Ireland to make the semi-finals as the pool winners and left Australia fuming that they didn’t get the opportunity to have their fate in the competition decided on the pitch.

Speaking to RugbyPass shortly after the decision had been relayed to both teams in the stadium tunnel in Athlone, Grey said: “Bitterly disappointed for the players, the staff and everyone. The decision has been taken out of our hands and we don’t get the opportunity to play Ireland and finish on top of our pool.”

Grey had the chance himself to inspect the pitch and he insisted it was playable. “We played two games in the Rugby Championship this year, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa and ourselves in much worse conditions but a strong push from the Irish doctor seemed to work with World Rugby around cancelling the game.

“Look, it is what it is, the decision has been taken out our hands and we are just going to have to cop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boys are shattered. We were very well prepared for this game, had a great week training. Trained in worse conditions two days ago at False Bay and the boys were well prepared to play, so it’s an opportunity that has been taken out of their hands. I am sure World Rugby are doing it for the right reasons, I just hope they are true.”

What would Grey have preferred to have seen happen? “Look, play the game. The conditions are fine. The surface water is not really that bad. Yeah, it’s boggy, it’s wet but no worse than any conditions Ireland have played in before and certainly we have played in before.

“The conditions were probably better than what we played our game against Italy (on match day two last Thursday), in so it’s a bit confusing.”

Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal