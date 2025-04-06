Toulouse player ratings vs Sale Sharks | 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup

Toulouse player ratings: The red and blacks rode out a spirited challenge from Sale Sharks to book their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 38-15 win at the Stadium de Toulouse.

The game may be remembered for the bizarre sight of the skydiver that got caught on the roof of the stadium and delayed the match by 30 minutes, but there was plenty to enjoy on the field of play from a Toulouse point of view, with a number of potential British & Irish Lions putting their hand up in the process.

Here’s how we rated Toulouse:

1. David Ainu’u – 6

The 122kg loosehead just about survived the scrums before making way just after halftime. Got around the park efficiently and provided a bit of support in contact.

2. Julien Marchand – 7.5

Made the most of Ntamack’s sublime 50:22 to rumble over from the resulting lineout, swinging momentum firmly Toulouse’s way. Reliable at the set piece and meaty in defence.

Set Plays 8 Scrums 5 83% Scrum Win % 100% 16 Lineout 15 100% Lineout Win % 87% 7 Restarts Received 7 100% Restarts Received Win % 87%

3. Dorian Aldegheri – 4

A torrid outing for the tighthead. Penalised repeatedly, particularly at scrum time where Simon McIntyre had the better of him. Replaced after 48 minutes.

4. Thibaud Flament – 7

Quietly effective. Put in a shift at the lineout and covered plenty of ground. Not as eye-catching as others, but never let his standards drop.

5. Emmanuel Meafou – 8.5

A massive presence as ever. Dominated collisions, secured clean ball and made hard yards throughout. Toulouse lost some ballast when his 142kg frame departed.

6. Francois Cros – 8

Absolutely ferocious at the breakdown. Scored a try from close range and never stopped harassing Sale’s carriers and clearouts. A menace.

7. Jack Willis – 8.5

Outstanding. Scored an early try and was in the thick of the action all game. Had a fiery, physical tussle with both Curry brothers and never backed down, though did fall off a few tackles.

8. Alexandre Roumat – 8

Ruled the skies. A commanding presence in the lineout and gave Toulouse control in the air. Industrious and intelligent throughout.

9. Paul Graou – 6.5

Some lovely touches, including a few outrageous offloads, but his decision-making was inconsistent and he coughed up possession too often under pressure.

Ruck Speed 76% 67% 0-3 secs 13% 15% 3-6 secs 12% 18% 6+ secs 92 92 Rucks Won 63

10. Romain Ntamack – 8

His superbly judged 50:22 was a moment of real class and led directly to Marchand’s key second-half try. Linked neatly with the backline before going off just after the hour.

11. Blair Kinghorn – 8.5

Electric in the opening stages, bursting through the line to set the tone. Threatened every time he had the ball in space.

12. Pita Ahki – 7

Physical in defence and made the most of his limited attacking opportunities. Played a key role in keeping Sale’s midfield pairing to just 17 metres between them.

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi – 8

Showed lovely footwork and awareness to exploit a defensive lapse for his try. Reliable in defence and sharp in transition.

Attack 188 Passes 124 133 Ball Carries 77 311m Post Contact Metres 151m 8 Line Breaks 2

14. Ange Capuozzo – 9

Il magnifico. Scored a sensational solo try that lit up the game. Electric every time he touched the ball and left the field to a deserved ovation when stretchered off after landing awkwardly in the act of scoring.

15. Thomas Ramos – 7

Landed five kicks from the tee and was steady at the back. Not his most influential game, but a calm head when needed.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Guillaume Cramont – 7

Applied the finishing touch with a late score to put the game beyond doubt.

17. Rodrigue Neti – 7

Brought some much-needed stability to the scrum when he came on. Solid impact.

18. Joel Merkler – 8

Shored up the set piece noticeably and added a real carrying presence. One of the more impressive bench contributions.

19. Clement Verge – 6

The 6’7, 123kg got stuck in with little fanfare.

20. Anthony Jelonch – 7

Carried hard and defended with venom in the closing stages. Brought extra edge when he came on.

21. Mathis Castro-Ferreira – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

22. Juan Cruz Mallia – 7

Covered well at the back and showed good composure under the high ball.

23. Paul Costes – N/A

Not on long enough to warrant a rating.