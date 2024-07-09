U20 champions France see off Wales to keep their title defence alive

Defending champions France have kept alive their bid to win a fourth World Rugby U20 Championship in a row by defeating Wales 29-11 at Athlone with a four-try bonus point.

With Pool A leaders New Zealand expected to run up a big score in the 7pm kick-off in Stellenbosch and progress with a total of 15 match points, the French had a head-to-head shootout with the Welsh to decide second place in the pool.

They went into the 4:30pm game thankful that tournament officials had passed the pitch in Athlone playable just two and a half hours after the scheduled 2pm kick-off featuring Ireland and Australia to decide the Pool B winners was cancelled due to the inclement weather.

With conditions having improved by the time of their late afternoon kick-off, the French knew that a bonus point win would lift them to 11 match points, a total that the Pool B and C runners-up would not be able to match.

While Wales were sticky opposition in the early exchanges, even taking a fourth-minute lead through a Harri Ford penalty and later closing to just 7-6 behind, France led 21-6 at the interval thanks two tries from Hoani Bosmorin (eight and 37 minutes) and Thomas Lacombre (33).

Within seconds of Wales suffering a 44th-minute yellow card to Isaac Young, the French grabbed their bonus score through Mathis Castro-Ferreira. Welsh heads didn’t drop, and they hit back with a 71st-minute Morgan Morse try, but it was France’s night.

