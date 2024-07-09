Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

U20 champions France see off Wales to keep their title defence alive

By Liam Heagney
France's Nathan Bollengier goes on the attack versus Wales in Athlone (Photo by Carl Fourie/World Rugby)

Defending champions France have kept alive their bid to win a fourth World Rugby U20 Championship in a row by defeating Wales 29-11 at Athlone with a four-try bonus point.

With Pool A leaders New Zealand expected to run up a big score in the 7pm kick-off in Stellenbosch and progress with a total of 15 match points, the French had a head-to-head shootout with the Welsh to decide second place in the pool.

They went into the 4:30pm game thankful that tournament officials had passed the pitch in Athlone playable just two and a half hours after the scheduled 2pm kick-off featuring Ireland and Australia to decide the Pool B winners was cancelled due to the inclement weather.

With conditions having improved by the time of their late afternoon kick-off, the French knew that a bonus point win would lift them to 11 match points, a total that the Pool B and C runners-up would not be able to match.

While Wales were sticky opposition in the early exchanges, even taking a fourth-minute lead through a Harri Ford penalty and later closing to just 7-6 behind, France led 21-6 at the interval thanks two tries from Hoani Bosmorin (eight and 37 minutes) and Thomas Lacombre (33).

Within seconds of Wales suffering a 44th-minute yellow card to Isaac Young, the French grabbed their bonus score through Mathis Castro-Ferreira. Welsh heads didn’t drop, and they hit back with a 71st-minute Morgan Morse try, but it was France’s night.

The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

The Aussies went into match day three at the tournament in Cape Town knowing they needed to beat the Irish to qualify for next Sunday’s semi-finals as the winners of Pool B.

Read Now
