Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
Today
10:10
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
08:00
British & Irish Lions 2025

British & Irish Lions vs Wallabies takes: Worst team since 2005, no answer for Skelton

By Ben Smith at Accor Stadium, Sydney
(Photos by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A fired-up Wallabies side provided the last chapter of the 2025 British & Irish Lions series with a 22-12 win in the third Test in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory prevented the Lions from achieving their stated goal of a 3-0 series win, and shines new light over the hard-fought series that was much closer than originally predicted.

The Lions fell short of being the greatest ever, despite coming away as series winners. Here are takes after the third and final Test.

Video Spacer

AUDIO: Rassie Erasmus on the intensity Australia will bring to the Rugby Champs

The intensity and the physicality the Wallabies are experiencing against the British and Irish Lions could put them in good stead for their two-match tour against the Springboks in August.

Video Spacer

AUDIO: Rassie Erasmus on the intensity Australia will bring to the Rugby Champs

The intensity and the physicality the Wallabies are experiencing against the British and Irish Lions could put them in good stead for their two-match tour against the Springboks in August.

Lions lacked bite in finale

These Lions proved to have little bite as talk of 3-0 washed away in the Sydney rain at Accor Stadium. They were battered, bruised and embarrassed as the Wallabies crushed them with wet weather tactics fit for the occasion.

They ended with a series points differential of +1 over the three Tests, lost four of the six halves of rugby, and had to comeback from 23-5 down at the MCG. Let’s not forget the Wallabies team for the first Test was severely undermanned with no Skelton, no Valetini, and no Tupou.

The British & Irish Lions are officially 2-1 series winners but they can’t escape being the worst Lions outfit since 2005.

The brave 2009 side took the Springboks, then World Cup winners, to the edge in the second Test and claimed a valiant third Test win. The 2013 Lions beat a stronger Wallabies team and blew them out in the decider. The 2017 went 1-1-1 against one the greatest All Blacks teams ever. The 2021 side went 1-0 up over the World Cup winners and went close in the third Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Lions are better than the 2005 team that got swept 3-0 in New Zealand, but no better than any of the above. This Lions team came surrounded with expectations, but failed to live up to those lofty ambitions.

Points Flow Chart

Australia win +10
Time in lead
74
Mins in lead
0
93%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
44%
Possession Last 10 min
56%
7
Points Last 10 min
5

There is no answer for Skelton

The Wallaby lock continued to wreck carnage on the Lions in the third and final Test, with his physicality too much for the Lions too handle. There was not a single Lion who could move or do anything to Skelton. The after-the-whistle niggle worked in Skelton’s favour as the biggest player on the field was able to assert his dominance, then follow through, with Skelton battering them with every carry afterward.

The Wallabies are left with many ‘what ifs’ the biggest will be if Skelton was available for the entire series. He was pulled out of the first Test and only played 43 minutes in the second, but he was arguably the most influential player of the series.

With Skelton on the field the Wallabies held a +14 points advantage, outscoring the visitors 38-24. That is some indication that he could’ve swayed the entire series had he played the first Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nic White masterstroke

The perfect No.9 to rile up the Lions, create some spice, and play wet weather rugby, White’s recall was a masterstroke.

He cleared the lines very well and got chirpy with the Lions pack as things got heated midway through the first half. The retiring halfback is renown for his competitiveness and that’s exactly what the Wallabies needed to lift themselves with the series result already determined.

White was involved in multiple scuffles, sparking off with Owen Farrell early in the second half but it left the Lions frustrated and flustered. The errors compounded for the visitors and they couldn’t get their heads in the game.

Kicks

35
Total Kicks
29
1:4.7
Kick To Pass Ratio
1:4.4

Jake Gordon had his moments in the first half of the second Test, but White’s third Test again raises questions on selections for the series.

Pietsch too little, too late

After missing selection for the first two Tests, Pietsch played the house down in Sydney. A brilliant finish to open the scoring included a tough one-hand grab behind his shoulder and a dive for the corner. On defence, Pietsch was a rock, jamming Tommy Freeman inside the Wallabies’ 22 which led to a turnover penalty. On midfield carry by the Lions, Pietsch combined with McReight and a few others to force a collapsed maul turnover.

On the other side, Max Jorgensen continued to shine with multiple breaks down the right side. He ripped off a big try in the second half against the run of play to show the world his class once again. You question where Pietsch was the entire series after dazzling for the Force in the opening game of the tour and then showing in the third Test what the Wallabies were missing out on.

The Wallabies best pair of wingers were on show in the final Test, complementing each other with different skillsets.

Lions players of the series

Finn Russell and Tadhg Beirne were named as the Lions’ player of the series in two different awards. Beirne was far more deserving than Russell, who outside of his pass in the first Test for Sione Tuipulotu had not much else to write home about. His best plays were his touchfinders in the second Test but those were clearly beyond the mark.

Man-of-the-match in the opening Test win, Beirne was valiant in the third Test defeat as the Wallabies turned the heat up a notch. But the player that swung the series across the first two Tests was Tom Curry, he is the only Lion who produced the plays that mattered.

The difficult part of the Lions series win is giving out this award. They lost four of the six halves of rugby. There were plenty of admirable performances and a few strong ones, but the reality is they were outclassed in the series by the Wallabies.

Beirne was a good candidate for their award but Curry was the best candidate.

Australia deserves the series and not the disrespect

The criticism levelled at Australia as a viable host is unwarranted and altogether insulting, and the Wallabies proved to be more than a match for the Lions on the pitch.

With an improved revenue sharing model with the Lions taking a larger share than past series, why would you leave off Australia from the touring list? Commercially that would be a bone-headed move, this tour makes the most of any of the three current destinations.

Australia’s infrastructure is the best of the three destinations as well. The series provided huge crowds at some of the best stadiums in the world, the MCG with 90,000 people will be a memorable night in Test rugby, with a thrilling contest fitting for the occasion.

The Australian series was a winner on and off the pitch.

Recommended

'Utter rubbish': Andy Farrell slams criticism levelled at Lions

'What are you talking about? Did I just watch a different series'

Tom Wright backs Brumbies teammate for Wallabies honours

Joe Schmidt explains exactly why his Wallabies stint won't be extended


News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

1
2

Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

3

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

13
4

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

20
5

The 14 oldest superstars gearing up for the 2025/26 Top 14 season

12
6

The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

1
7

Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

8

Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

60

Comments

19 Comments
J
JH 3 days ago

“The 2017 went 1-1-1 against one the greatest All Blacks teams ever.”


I think you’re thinking of the 2015 side. By 2017 through retirement or injury you were missing Coles, McCaw, Carter, Savea, Nonu, Conard Smith, Milner-Scudder and Ben Smith.


So over half of that great team already not there. 2017 just confirmed the decline.

R
Red and White Dynamight 4 days ago

thin-skinned Bok fans triggered by Ben Smith criticising a team other than theirs.

S
SB 4 days ago

I hardly ever agree with Ben Smith, but he is 100% spot on. This was a fantastic series as a spectacle. Public suggestions, even from the tour captain, to explore France as an alternative tour was simply foolish.


I genuinely feel for the Australians. Key injuries and some questionable selections cost them in the end. But, had they won the series, everyone would have lauded Schmidt for it - such a catch 22.


Still believe that if they could have won in Melbourne, they would win Sydney.

C
CT 4 days ago

Skelton bullied those boys good one

B
BS 5 days ago

Disappointing is the only way to sum it up!


The Wallabies will be disappointed that they did not win the series, certainly having done enough to win the second test. Similarly the BILs will be disappointed with a series where they never really got going and in fact deteriorated as it progressed!


The opener against Argentina kind of set the platform for mediocrity.

t
thewizard 5 days ago

Are you saying that if they had won 3-0 the Lions w would have been the greatest team ever? By beating the Wallabies? Really?

P
PR 5 days ago

Lions were rubbish anybody unless your a liar can see that the few injuries cost Australia or it would have been 3-0 and please 6 nation refs get it into your dumb heads porter can't scrum he has been boring in sideways for years and a scrum penalty on the half way line becomes a line out maul 5 yards out and a try and that's why unless the ref is any good rugby turns into a joke

j
jc 4 days ago

The Lions had key injuries too both in previous tests and during the third test. Daly and Cowan Dickie would have strengthened the bench and made a real difference when Freeman got injured early jn the match and with Sheehan struggling with his arrows. The loss of Itoje early also can’t be underestimated but all you guys can do is talk about how injuries weakened the Wallabies. You deserved to win the third test but lost the series. Get over it.

S
SB 4 days ago

Been saying that about Porter for years! Over here in SA, he's been analysed many times. He simply cannot scrum legally.

Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

That 2017 series still annoys Christ out of me.

I can live with my team losing through an awful refereeing decision; it’s rugby. Suck it up, that’s the sport.

But it was the response from World Rugby: “It was the wrong decision but right result.”

You absolute thunder See You Next Tuesdays.

R
Red and White Dynamight 4 days ago

it was “justice” said Poite, the ‘referee’.

B
BG 5 days ago

Judging by the tone in this report the Wallabies must have won the series 3-0.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

They say you're judged by the strength of your enemy.


With a rebuilding Wallabies it needed to be a clean sweep to live up to their billing.


They were lucky to even win the series.

J
JJ 5 days ago

The 2009 Lions lost 2-0 and the Boks put out their reserves for the 3rd test. The 2013 Lions played an Australian team that had lost 0-3 at home to england, yet the Lions never fired a shot until Alun Wyn Jones took over as captain. Both those teams were far worse than this current team.

S
SC 6 days ago

Just as well Nik White has retired the way he conducted himself during the match was a disgrace. What we call in the trade an ‘orrible c××t…ps dont care about comparisons lions won the series job done.

M
MB 5 days ago

Very one-eyed. Whatever you label him, you have to label Tom Curry as well.


His conduct was worse (this is coming from a South African with no dog in the fight - in fact if anything I'm very anti-White too!). Both teams had plenty of carry-on - good on them! Skelton and Itoje carried on a lot too - loved it!

K
Ken Behren 5 days ago

We’re not playing tiddlywinks

A
AB 5 days ago

Aww did he upset you a bit

M
Mark 6 days ago

The parallels with the 2005 Lions team is an apt one, like the 2005 squad chosen by Woodward, Farrells lions were picked predominantly from a national team 2yrs past their best.

Farrell compounded that error yesterday by not giving the young tyros a run at the wallabies.

The lions looked jaded and largely disinterested yesterday and were comprehensively beaten in all departments.

The "Expert” pundits who have been calling for a rethink about future tours to Australia might want a rethink of careers!!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

England supplied 10 Test Lions but strong displays by other players in Argentina gave Steve Borthwick food for thought.

21
LONG READ

Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour

The Ireland head coach has played a smart hand in Australia but there are question marks over the longevity of some of his trusted lieutenants

12
LONG READ

Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Comparisons between Lions players and teams across different decades is difficult given the huge changes the game has undergone.

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 46 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 50 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 53 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 56 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black named in Wallabies squad for Rugby Championship Ex-All Black named in Wallabies squad