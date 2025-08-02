Joe Schmidt explains exactly why his Wallabies stint won't be extended

Joe Schmidt has ruled out extending his Wallabies coaching tenure, despite presiding over one of Australia’s headiest Test wins since the glory days of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Schmidt must have been tempted to ask Rugby Australia about staying on until the 2027 global showpiece on Australian shores after gracious British and Irish coach Andy Farrell heaped stunning praise on the Wallabies after falling 22-12 to the inspired hosts on Saturday night.

But the committed family man insists he won’t entertain any such idea, saying his priority after this year’s Rugby Championship will be caring for his ailing son Luke, who has severe epilepsy.

Queensland Reds mentor Les Kiss will take over from Schmidt after the 2026 Super Rugby season – and the New Zealander remains comfortable with that.

“I’m looking forward to Les Kiss coming in and taking over,” Schmidt said.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 124 Carries 94 4 Line Breaks 4 11 Turnovers Lost 13 8 Turnovers Won 4

“I actually apologised to the players a little while ago. I bit one of their heads off. My son had had a bad day, and I can normally separate the two things, but it does impact me when he’s had a bad day.

“And so I know that I have a short enough shelf life and need to be more present at home.

“I haven’t been home for two months, so as much as I just think they’re a great group of young men, there’s other things that I need to make sure I tick off.”

While it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since taking over from Eddie Jones last year, the Wallabies’ progression under Schmidt has been obvious. If not for a controversial no-penalty in the last-minute 29-26 second-Test loss to the Lions in Melbourne, the Wallabies would have won the series instead of losing it 2-1.

The Wallabies’ stirring victory at Accor Stadium was the perfect precursor for a gruelling start to the Rugby Championship.

Schmidt’s side heads to South Africa for back-to-back Tests against the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg and Cape Town on August 17 and 24.

“Hopefully we’re on the way and now we go to South Africa to verse the best team in the world,” said Wallabies captain Harry Wilson.

“So we’ve got another epic battle ahead of us, and the one thing we will take from tonight is a lot of confidence, and probably from last week too.”