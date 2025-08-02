Joe Schmidt explains exactly why his Wallabies stint won't be extended
Joe Schmidt has ruled out extending his Wallabies coaching tenure, despite presiding over one of Australia’s headiest Test wins since the glory days of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.
Schmidt must have been tempted to ask Rugby Australia about staying on until the 2027 global showpiece on Australian shores after gracious British and Irish coach Andy Farrell heaped stunning praise on the Wallabies after falling 22-12 to the inspired hosts on Saturday night.
But the committed family man insists he won’t entertain any such idea, saying his priority after this year’s Rugby Championship will be caring for his ailing son Luke, who has severe epilepsy.
Queensland Reds mentor Les Kiss will take over from Schmidt after the 2026 Super Rugby season – and the New Zealander remains comfortable with that.
“I’m looking forward to Les Kiss coming in and taking over,” Schmidt said.
“I actually apologised to the players a little while ago. I bit one of their heads off. My son had had a bad day, and I can normally separate the two things, but it does impact me when he’s had a bad day.
“And so I know that I have a short enough shelf life and need to be more present at home.
“I haven’t been home for two months, so as much as I just think they’re a great group of young men, there’s other things that I need to make sure I tick off.”
While it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since taking over from Eddie Jones last year, the Wallabies’ progression under Schmidt has been obvious. If not for a controversial no-penalty in the last-minute 29-26 second-Test loss to the Lions in Melbourne, the Wallabies would have won the series instead of losing it 2-1.
The Wallabies’ stirring victory at Accor Stadium was the perfect precursor for a gruelling start to the Rugby Championship.
Schmidt’s side heads to South Africa for back-to-back Tests against the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg and Cape Town on August 17 and 24.
“Hopefully we’re on the way and now we go to South Africa to verse the best team in the world,” said Wallabies captain Harry Wilson.
“So we’ve got another epic battle ahead of us, and the one thing we will take from tonight is a lot of confidence, and probably from last week too.”
As a South African, Australia had much better warm up games against the B&I Lions vs the Springboks, hence I’m a bit nervous over the next 2 upcoming tests lol.
Yea scary hope theyre worn out by the time Bledisloe comes around lol
It actually shows that whilst Fozzie has not decent coaching records to speak of that it was a master stroke to get Joe and Jase on board
The ABs turned around almost instantly
That the ABs nearly won the World Cup with 14 was astounding too
It worries me that Jason Holland I imagine is the attack coach and there is absolutely nothing discernible attack wise with players doing their own thing?
I mean the French made nearly 300 tackles in the last test which tells me the ABs are finding players and not space
The 1st & 3rd FRA tests we dominated the stats but not the scoreboard. The 2nd test the stats were even but we thrashed them. So probably cohesion issues with new combos in tests 1 & 3 to explain the poor finishing.
The first game of the 2022 series against Ireland was all Joe with foster isolating with COVID. It was closer than the scoreline but it was 6/6 on the AB tries and 3/6 on the Irish tries. Schmidt took their gain line advantage away and it rocked them. They'd no answer.
2nd test Foster is back and hooks off Ardie not realising it's permanent as he literally didn't understand the new laws around tactical subs.
One is a king and one is a clown.
Hansen is unfortunately the attack coach
When Joe is ready, I’m sure NZR will gladly have Joe back in the fold be it as a Consultant or whatever he wants, maybe as an apprentice ‘Professor’…
You'd think it could only work with ABs with his home set up. There must be options for remote working and lending a hand.
His big beautiful brain is too valuable.
Total respect though for putting his family first.
Yes it’s a shame the wallabies came in pretty cold with one fortunate win over Fiji
They looked passive in the first test, were a minute away from winning the second then finally got it right and smashed the lions