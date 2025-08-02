Northern Edition
International

Joe Schmidt explains exactly why his Wallabies stint won't be extended

Joe Schmidt, Head Coach of the Wallabies interacts with Harry Wilson after the team's victory in the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Joe Schmidt has ruled out extending his Wallabies coaching tenure, despite presiding over one of Australia’s headiest Test wins since the glory days of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Schmidt must have been tempted to ask Rugby Australia about staying on until the 2027 global showpiece on Australian shores after gracious British and Irish coach Andy Farrell heaped stunning praise on the Wallabies after falling 22-12 to the inspired hosts on Saturday night.

But the committed family man insists he won’t entertain any such idea, saying his priority after this year’s Rugby Championship will be caring for his ailing son Luke, who has severe epilepsy.

Queensland Reds mentor Les Kiss will take over from Schmidt after the 2026 Super Rugby season – and the New Zealander remains comfortable with that.

“I’m looking forward to Les Kiss coming in and taking over,” Schmidt said.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
124
Carries
94
4
Line Breaks
4
11
Turnovers Lost
13
8
Turnovers Won
4

“I actually apologised to the players a little while ago. I bit one of their heads off. My son had had a bad day, and I can normally separate the two things, but it does impact me when he’s had a bad day.

“And so I know that I have a short enough shelf life and need to be more present at home.

“I haven’t been home for two months, so as much as I just think they’re a great group of young men, there’s other things that I need to make sure I tick off.”

While it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since taking over from Eddie Jones last year, the Wallabies’ progression under Schmidt has been obvious. If not for a controversial no-penalty in the last-minute 29-26 second-Test loss to the Lions in Melbourne, the Wallabies would have won the series instead of losing it 2-1.

The Wallabies’ stirring victory at Accor Stadium was the perfect precursor for a gruelling start to the Rugby Championship.

Schmidt’s side heads to South Africa for back-to-back Tests against the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg and Cape Town on August 17 and 24.

“Hopefully we’re on the way and now we go to South Africa to verse the best team in the world,” said Wallabies captain Harry Wilson.

“So we’ve got another epic battle ahead of us, and the one thing we will take from tonight is a lot of confidence, and probably from last week too.”

'Utter rubbish': Andy Farrell slams criticism levelled at Lions

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has slammed any suggestions of player complacency as "completely, utter rubbish" in the aftermath of a "bittersweet" third-Test loss to the Wallabies.

Read Now


L
LS 5 days ago

As a South African, Australia had much better warm up games against the B&I Lions vs the Springboks, hence I’m a bit nervous over the next 2 upcoming tests lol.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yea scary hope theyre worn out by the time Bledisloe comes around lol

T
Toaster 6 days ago

It actually shows that whilst Fozzie has not decent coaching records to speak of that it was a master stroke to get Joe and Jase on board


The ABs turned around almost instantly

That the ABs nearly won the World Cup with 14 was astounding too


It worries me that Jason Holland I imagine is the attack coach and there is absolutely nothing discernible attack wise with players doing their own thing?


I mean the French made nearly 300 tackles in the last test which tells me the ABs are finding players and not space

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

The 1st & 3rd FRA tests we dominated the stats but not the scoreboard. The 2nd test the stats were even but we thrashed them. So probably cohesion issues with new combos in tests 1 & 3 to explain the poor finishing.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

The first game of the 2022 series against Ireland was all Joe with foster isolating with COVID. It was closer than the scoreline but it was 6/6 on the AB tries and 3/6 on the Irish tries. Schmidt took their gain line advantage away and it rocked them. They'd no answer.


2nd test Foster is back and hooks off Ardie not realising it's permanent as he literally didn't understand the new laws around tactical subs.


One is a king and one is a clown.

M
MDL 5 days ago

Hansen is unfortunately the attack coach

D
DJ 6 days ago

When Joe is ready, I’m sure NZR will gladly have Joe back in the fold be it as a Consultant or whatever he wants, maybe as an apprentice ‘Professor’…

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

You'd think it could only work with ABs with his home set up. There must be options for remote working and lending a hand.


His big beautiful brain is too valuable.


Total respect though for putting his family first.

T
Toaster 6 days ago

Yes it’s a shame the wallabies came in pretty cold with one fortunate win over Fiji


They looked passive in the first test, were a minute away from winning the second then finally got it right and smashed the lions

H
Hellhound 49 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 54 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 57 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 59 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Squads & Team Sheets | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
