Tom Wright backs Brumbies teammate for Wallabies honours

Tom Wright believes ACT Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan is ready to play international rugby for the Wallabies, after the scrum-half joined the squad in Sydney ahead of Saturday’s final Test against the British & Irish Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Wallabies’ 23 to tackle the Lions posed for team photos ahead of their captain’s run on Friday morning, Lonergan was seen standing to the side on the turf at Accor Stadium – draped in Australia’s golden training kit while talking to club teammate Corey Toole.

While Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott and Nic White have been the three go-to halfbacks during Joe Schmidt’s time in charge, Lonergan has continued to push for higher honours, even captaining the Australia XV against England A last November.

Nkosi on Lions’ discipline Nkosi on Lions’ discipline

Lonergan was named as a wider training squad member ahead of Australia’s clash with Fiji last month, while White remained on the west coast to prepare for the Force’s match against the Lions at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

With White retiring from Wallabies duty after Saturday’s 22-12 win over the Lions – although the door remains ajar for an immediate return – and Gordon currently out injured, an opportunity for a new halfback to step up during The Rugby Championship seems to be on the cards.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 124 Carries 94 4 Line Breaks 4 11 Turnovers Lost 13 8 Turnovers Won 4

“He’s been around the environment on a number of occasions,” Wright told reporters.

“He was obviously up with us in Newcastle in preparation for the Fiji Test earlier this year, and has been obviously had dribs and drabs again through parts of last year as well.

“I think his Super Rugby form speaks for itself. The class in him suits Test rugby. I think he’s going to be ready to take his opportunity whenever it comes. It’s a matter of when not if I believe, in my opinion. Certainly a name that wouldn’t look out of character in a Wallaby jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lonergan watched on from the stands, the Wallabies put on a clinic in tough conditions, beating the Lions in the third and final Test – bringing the tourists’ quest for an unbeaten run to Australia to an end at the final hurdle.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii set up Dylan Pietsch for the opener early on, before Max Jorgensen and McDermott crossed for five-pointers during the second term. In an eventful Test that included a lightning delay, the Wallabies gave their fans plenty to cheer about.

“The result itself was massive. We knew we’re going to have three really big games… we took them one by one by one,” Wright reflected.

“Really disappointed at the end of Melbourne. We knew we had to lick our wounds and quickly get back on the horse..

ADVERTISEMENT

“Little bit of confidence coming out of this evening, even though the conditions were pretty treacherous – dare say guys [in] in jerseys one through one are going to be a little bit sorer than guys nine through to 15.

“We had a number of guys out obviously too so guys had to step into the limelight a little bit and a number of guys took their opportunity. I thought, as I mentioned, our pack was phenomenal tonight.”