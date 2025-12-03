Bristol player praised for 'not milking' incident as Todaro cops two-match ban

Italian winger Edoardo Todaro will miss the opening two rounds of Northampton’s 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup campaign after being hit with a two-match ban.

The teenage speedster was given a red card for a reckless challenge on Bristol fly-half Sam Worsley whilst competing for the ball in the air during Saints’ round six defeat at Ashton Gate.

Todaro, who made his Italy Test debut against Chile last month, admitted his guilt and was given a two-match ban. He will sit out the games against Pau and the Bulls.

Saints’ breakthrough star and Worlsey were both complemented in the RFU report for their actions in the aftermath of the incident which happened a minute into the match.

A passage from the full written judgement, said: “In no way did Mr Worsley seek to gain further advantage or ‘milk’ the situation, as so often we sadly see now. Mr Todaro immediately approached his opponent and made his apologies known in an

entirely appropriate manner. As regrettable as this particular instance of foul play was, it was refreshing to see rugby players behaving with such appropriate decorum.”