Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Gallagher Premiership

Phil Dowson expresses his one big concern over Henry Pollock

England's Henry Pollock celebrates scoring his sides second try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Despite having retired nearly a decade ago, Northampton Director of Rugby Phil Dowson is still able to enjoy a ‘relatable’ relationship with his players. At Franklin’s Gardens there isn’t a ‘them and us’ divide between the coaching staff and the playing group. Everyone takes their work seriously, they just don’t take themselves too seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a fun-loving character like Henry Pollock, it is just the sort of environment that allows him to thrive, and the Lions bolter is playing with a smile on his face and loving life at the moment. Dowson has embraced the showmanship and allowed the blonde bombshell flanker to be his unique self. However, Dowson does worry that the 20-year-old could one day become a victim of the British media’s mentality of building someone up only to then knock them down.

“My biggest concern is that he gets burnt and then he retracts and he is not being himself. That would be my biggest issue – that he says something or does something that people really don’t like and the heat becomes a bit more visceral, a bit more personal,” said Dowson.

VIDEO

“He’s a bright lad, he’s not stupid, and he is very driven to get to where he is at the moment. So again, it’s a case of that lecture thing, it’s not going to be somebody sitting down and wagging a finger at him, and saying, ‘don’t do this.’ But he’s more than willing to take advice.

“But at the momnent he is just running around playing rugby and having fun and I don’t need to tell him how to do that. My concern is that the media crushes him at some point and he goes into his shell, which would be sad because he is good for the game and he is what the game needs.”

Related

'Henry Pollock should take heart from naysayers, for only the best are hated'

The English tyro is destroying perceptions and scaling new heights, but his outlandish style was always likely to draw criticism.

Read Now

Dowson, 44, isn’t one to take a dictatorial approach – “we’re not preaching” – but he did offer some advice to England’s rising young star about the importance of striking the right balance between on and off-field matters.

“He gets invited to do a lot of stuff because he is the man of the moment and he’s charismatic and he is obviously very talented. And I just said, you have to be really picky because if you try and be all things to everybody, you end up focusing more on the off-field stuff than the on-field stuff, and the on-field stuff is the foundation of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I just said, about brands, attach yourself to names that are top level, make sure you are not cheapening that name by doing everything, be a little more choosy. So he knocked on my door and came in and said, I’ve got a photoshoot with Burberry’. I said, ‘yeah, that’s pretty good man, you should probably do that.”

Former England back-rower Dowson led Saints to the 2024 Premiership title, as well as a Champions Cup final – proof that success can be achieved by doing things the right way with humanity at the core of the club’s culture.

Life as a Premiership DoR comes with heaps of pressure, though, and he, too, recognises the importance of enjoying what you do, as well as keeping things in perspective.

Speaking to the Coaching Culture YouTube show fronted by former Leicester player Ben Herring, Dowson gave a personal insight into how he came to appreciate how rugby is not the be-all and end-all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We always have a saying that a sense of humour goes a long way. Rugby is pretty mental, 30 games a year, it’s nuts really,” said the former Newcastle, Saints and Worcester player.

“After a loss, or a disappointment, it’s important to make sure you have some context and some perspective and take a step back.

“When my wife worked for the NHS during Covid, it was pretty healthy from my point of view because I would come back and say, ‘we lost 10 lineouts’, and she would say, ‘two patients died today.’ And you’re like, ‘well, we can get better at the lineout, so let’s not worry too much.'”

Related

'Rock star' Henry Pollock given warning by ex-England international

Henry Pollock has been warned he is a “marked man” as the England star looks to build on his stellar debut season.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 8 days ago

You don’t wanna become a Dele Alli.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 15 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 55 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT