Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Super Rugby Pacific

Blues outclass Crusaders in high-scoring Onewa Domain pre-season clash

By Henry Lee reporting from Auckland
Blues take on the Crusaders at Onewa Domain in Takapuna, Auckland – Photo/RugbyPass
The Super Rugby Pacific pre-season for 2026 has concluded for both the Blues and the Crusaders at Onewa Domain in Auckland, where the Blues have defeated the Crusaders, 45-24.

The club rugby ground on the North Shore was packed with fans supporting both sides, on the Waitangi Day public holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rico Simpson and Pita Ahki were the standouts for the Auckland-based franchise in the first half, while Jae Broomfield and Leicester Fainga’anuku were among the away side’s best.

Stephen Perofeta played a key part in the Blues’ second-half performance, alongside All Black loose forward Dalton Papalii, who was strong on defence.

Rob Penney’s side started with a hiss and a roar on Friday afternoon, opening the scoring within the first three minutes.

Crusaders winger Jae Broomfield put a nice kick in behind the Blues defence, where he regathered and fired a pass to Kyle Preston. Preston sprinted under the posts to score before Rivez Reihana added the extras.

Vern Cotter’s side then managed to finally get their hands on the ball, hitting back after nine minutes.

Young Blues first-five Rico Simpson had the initiative to shuffle the ball onto Pita Ahki close to the line, who bundled his way over to tie the game at seven a-piece.

VIDEO

Fainga’anuku then flexed his muscles in the 18th minute, breaking the Blues defensive line.

The away side then had a couple of attempts close to the line, before Fainga’anuku showed his class, powering his way over the line from close range.

Two minutes after the restart, Simpson got his hands on the ball, stepped off his right foot and burst through a gap in the Crusaders defence.

Simpson looked to link up with support, but his kick in behind only forced a five meter scrum.

The resulting scrum created another opportunity for the Blues, where the home side fired a cutout ball to Harlyn Saunoa, who went in untouched. Simpson added the conversion from the sideline to take the lead, 14-12.

Leicester’s brother, Tima, who started on the left-wing for the Blues, then picked up the ball and crossed in the corner after the Crusaders made an unforced error deep inside their own half.

Simpson continued his fine-form off the boot, converting the try to extend the lead to 21-12.

Penney’s side then immediately hit back through Fainga’anuku again, almost a carbon copy of his first. 21-19 to the Blues, after 32 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-scoring first half continued with a couple of minutes left, with Leo Gordon finishing off some brilliant attacking play by the Blues to go in for his first try of the afternoon.

In his last touch of the afternoon, Simpson converted from out in front, taking the Blues to a 28-19 lead at halftime.

Related

Fabian Holland injured in Highlanders' preseason win over Moana Pasifika

After a shaky outing last week in their first Super Rugby preseason game of the year, the Highlanders welcomed Moana Pasifika to the ultra-scenic Queenstown Events Centre for a final hit-out before next week's opening round.

Read Now

The home side we’re quick to extend their nine-point lead in the second half, with Joshua Fusitu’a going over almost immediately.

The All Black XV prop was too big, too strong, close to the line. Stephen Perofeta had no trouble converting the try from under the posts, giving the Blues a 35-19 lead.

A swift backline move off the back of two solid Blues scrums, saw the home side in for all money, before a low pass from Zarn Sullivan bombed a certain Cole Forbes try.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next 15 minutes passed without any points, before an accurate left-to-right long ball from Perofeta put AJ Lam in for his first try. Perofeta missed the conversion from 15 meters in from the sideline, keeping the score at 40-19.

Penney’s side then scored with a late try of their own, with Oli Mathis playing a huge part.

Mathis was in support before he passed the ball on the inside to Kurtis Macdonald, who beat two defenders close to the line.

The Blues then finished proceedings with a Perofeta try close to the final hooter, bundling over the line late on.

FT: 45-24 to the Blues at Onewa Domain.

The Crusaders open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign next Friday night against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Cotter’s Blues will host the Chiefs on Saturday evening at Eden Park, the exact same fixture from round one in 2025.

Recommended

Ex-SVNS flyer with ‘real X-factor’ among three added to Force squad

Rival says Vern Cotter defection makes Reds 'frightening'

Wallabies captain says Fiji loom as genuine Rugby World Cup threat

‘We’re in a different world’: Jilly Collins outlines the Wallaroos’ growth

INTERVIEW

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath's rivals set to swoop for young flanker Ethan Staddon

2

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

3

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
4

5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

6
5

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
6

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
7

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

11 Comments
G
GP 4 days ago

Leicester Fainga’anuku obviously played a blinder for the Crusaders and great seeing him back.2023 last season he was here as article says. Blues lock Sam Darry who plays for Canterbury I have a lot of time for , obviously made a big impact. Competition opening round next week is when it really counts.

N
Nickers 4 days ago

Thankfully no injuries. That is the only thing that can be taken away from these games.


NZ rugby is in a constant injury crisis recently, these pointless games in summer on hard ground should be scrapped. The first round or 2 of SR might be scrappy but everyone will be in the same boat.

J
JW 4 days ago

Pre season games aren’t pointless, they need more of them in fact.


But yes, they shouldn’t be starting Super so early.

P
PB 4 days ago

Injuries are always a possibility. Pity about Fabian Hollands injury. Hope he is back to his best soon.

P
PB 4 days ago

What we all want to know is who is going to fix the mess that Kirk has dumped the AB’s in?

A
Andrew Nichols 4 days ago

Give it a rest.

S
SB 4 days ago

Nice to read that Pita Ahki is doing well.

J
JW 4 days ago

I think it was Pita that the Blues insta showed having a lovely pair of hands fending off right and left by switching the ball into the other arm while still fending.


Video might be slightly sped up though.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

This game should not be taken as an indicator for the season proper as the Crusaders were not at full strength and don’t focus too much on the preseason anyway.

I
Icefarrow 4 days ago

Don’t be a sore loser. Not a single pre-season game is indicative of any team’s overall quality.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

6
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

189

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GrahamVF 19 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

What I would like to know is; in a game that developed as a stop start game with exciting flowing moves in between physical confrontations, and was eagerly watched and revered by millions, why has it become a yardstick of excellence for how long it takes to through 20 phases to gain 10 meters?

188 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is axiomatic that the countries with the most talented athletes will have greater depth. Limiting the bench because not all nations produce lots of high quality players is like saying lets have three runners in a relay so those who only have three top athletes can compete.

188 Go to comments
G
GoTahs 37 minutes ago
Highlanders confirm Fabian Holland will be sidelined until August

That’s a real shame for Holland - and I suppose it will also mean the end of the Tupou Vaa'i at 6 experiment, at least in the short term. With Barret, Vaa’i and Tuipuloto likely to be the 3 locks for the July window.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Warped logic there. Pollock, Curry and Itoje are not bigger because they sit on the bench. In the RWC final Fourie and Kwagga were not bigger than so called power wingers. If you watch NH rugby you will know this and you will know that this supposed lack of endurance comment about T14 teams is ignorance.

188 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 53 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

🤣

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 58 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

My issue is: that we keep tinkering with the game, the rules - not liking all the consequences of the changes, making more changes.

When does it end and when does rugby evolve into something that is barely recognizable?



...

188 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

3

3 Go to comments
j
jb 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Thinking outside the box, and just throwing it out there; could we limit the number of box kicks by the 9, outside his own 22, to say five per game? That’s a random number that would need thought but it might force some greater tactical thought.

188 Go to comments
R
Rabble 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

The Reds are probably weakest in the back three these days (seems crazy looking at their quality over the years.. Ioane, Latham, Tune, Big Dell, Rocket Rod etc.).

Jock Campbell is a very solid player, but not in the league of those mentioned. Daugunu is a gun - hopefully he can stay injury free. Hopefully Tim Ryan has bulked up over the off season (without losing his pace). Lachy Anderson and Heremaia Murray are also handy - but none except Daugunu are in the A-list of Aussie rugby. Missing an out and out finisher like Jorgo.



...

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Looks a better draw than last years too.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Ireland have had an absolute pinnicle…Once in a generation, players all come thru with some other nationalities thrown into the mix. They should settle back into their 5-7 ranking shortly. England has far better depth.

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

And You! I blame you. Me to no doubt. Its my fault they are dropping down to below Italy. I did mention they were dropping before the past WC so I probably Jinxed them. Plus my Doll of Sexton still has pins in it. Should I remove them??? Yeah Nah

8 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 50-41

Good to see those 2 Crusader/All Black props already listed in top 50. The powerhouse Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell, the scrummaging maestro. Those two are weapons and give us a real advantage. Then you have a prop as good as George Bower coming on or starting if need be. George has proved his detractors wrong.

4 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

I think everyone has a eye on the Force this season, GTs. There’s a bit of expectation about them, I think..

6 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Cheers KwAussie, it’s been a busy summer, but February is here and there’s rugby to watch everywhere!

Fair observations about the Tahs, I can imagine they’ll be wanting the start well to show that they can move on from the training stink and prove things are very different. But, as you allude, start a bit shaky, and the questions will keep being asked..



...

6 Go to comments
S
SB 3 hours ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 40-31

Clarke and Sotutu should be higher in the list.

1 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Yes, Wilkinson was a different beast. Maybe Carter too? I’d agree that it’s probably more than 50% of 10s are / were less than satisfactory defenders. Ireland need to decide whether Prendergast has the potential to add more than he takes away. I don’t know at the moment. But I like his attacking style and mentality. I don’t think there's many players like him in rugby. Tackling is a repetitive skill, easy to learn. Prendergast has things that just can't be taught. Ireland should take their medicine this year with a view to gaining longer term benefits of wisdom and experience.

Forgot to include Farrell in the list of Wilko, Carter beasts!



...

13 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

The conversation around Prendergast is overlooking the obvious issue. He has been a fantastic 10 when playing and winning behind a generally dominant pack and going forward. This has been the case since his schools days. He will get there but it’s a completely foreign skill that he has to learn from scratch. Given that - in terms of exposure and development - he's 5 or 6 years ahead of his predecessors and learning on the fly, I think he should continue to be selected. It’s the fastest way to gain the skills and ability to defend the channel. Failing that, maybe the scouts should be looking for similarly talented outhalves from mediocre teams with less dominance where they will have already had that “boot camp”?? That's tosh. A part of the blooding process is getting humbled by better teams. You can't skip that chapter. Forget the 6N title and create more battle-hardened, wiser players for the future and more important objectives

13 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Be interesting Max to look at 10’s down the ages and see how many were defenders of note, how many were poor in that area. Might be more than 50% poor ?

Great defender 10’s ? Wilkinson certainly near the top, if not the best…certainly the best I can recall in my time in the game.



...

13 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

“As for Prendgast. Well he’s tall and will bulk out. He is a lot better than last year. He actually made a couple of tackles against France.” He covers the field really well too, tf. Similar to Richie M for the AB’s. And yes, he will add kgs over the next few years. At 1.93m and 91 kgs now at 22, he will probably end up around 100 kgs.

13 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT