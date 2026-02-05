Blues outclass Crusaders in high-scoring Onewa Domain pre-season clash
The club rugby ground on the North Shore was packed with fans supporting both sides, on the Waitangi Day public holiday.
Rico Simpson and Pita Ahki were the standouts for the Auckland-based franchise in the first half, while Jae Broomfield and Leicester Fainga’anuku were among the away side’s best.
Rob Penney’s side started with a hiss and a roar on Friday afternoon, opening the scoring within the first three minutes.
Vern Cotter’s side then managed to finally get their hands on the ball, hitting back after nine minutes.
Young Blues first-five Rico Simpson had the initiative to shuffle the ball onto Pita Ahki close to the line, who bundled his way over to tie the game at seven a-piece.
Fainga’anuku then flexed his muscles in the 18th minute, breaking the Blues defensive line.
The away side then had a couple of attempts close to the line, before Fainga’anuku showed his class, powering his way over the line from close range.
Two minutes after the restart, Simpson got his hands on the ball, stepped off his right foot and burst through a gap in the Crusaders defence.
Simpson looked to link up with support, but his kick in behind only forced a five meter scrum.
Leicester’s brother, Tima, who started on the left-wing for the Blues, then picked up the ball and crossed in the corner after the Crusaders made an unforced error deep inside their own half.
Simpson continued his fine-form off the boot, converting the try to extend the lead to 21-12.
Penney’s side then immediately hit back through Fainga’anuku again, almost a carbon copy of his first. 21-19 to the Blues, after 32 minutes.
The high-scoring first half continued with a couple of minutes left, with Leo Gordon finishing off some brilliant attacking play by the Blues to go in for his first try of the afternoon.
In his last touch of the afternoon, Simpson converted from out in front, taking the Blues to a 28-19 lead at halftime.
The home side we’re quick to extend their nine-point lead in the second half, with Joshua Fusitu’a going over almost immediately.
A swift backline move off the back of two solid Blues scrums, saw the home side in for all money, before a low pass from Zarn Sullivan bombed a certain Cole Forbes try.
The next 15 minutes passed without any points, before an accurate left-to-right long ball from Perofeta put AJ Lam in for his first try. Perofeta missed the conversion from 15 meters in from the sideline, keeping the score at 40-19.
Penney’s side then scored with a late try of their own, with Oli Mathis playing a huge part.
Mathis was in support before he passed the ball on the inside to Kurtis Macdonald, who beat two defenders close to the line.
The Blues then finished proceedings with a Perofeta try close to the final hooter, bundling over the line late on.
FT: 45-24 to the Blues at Onewa Domain.
The Crusaders open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign next Friday night against the Highlanders in Dunedin.
Cotter’s Blues will host the Chiefs on Saturday evening at Eden Park, the exact same fixture from round one in 2025.
Leicester Fainga’anuku obviously played a blinder for the Crusaders and great seeing him back.2023 last season he was here as article says. Blues lock Sam Darry who plays for Canterbury I have a lot of time for , obviously made a big impact. Competition opening round next week is when it really counts.
Thankfully no injuries. That is the only thing that can be taken away from these games.
NZ rugby is in a constant injury crisis recently, these pointless games in summer on hard ground should be scrapped. The first round or 2 of SR might be scrappy but everyone will be in the same boat.
Pre season games aren’t pointless, they need more of them in fact.
But yes, they shouldn’t be starting Super so early.
Injuries are always a possibility. Pity about Fabian Hollands injury. Hope he is back to his best soon.
What we all want to know is who is going to fix the mess that Kirk has dumped the AB’s in?
Give it a rest.
Nice to read that Pita Ahki is doing well.
I think it was Pita that the Blues insta showed having a lovely pair of hands fending off right and left by switching the ball into the other arm while still fending.
Video might be slightly sped up though.
This game should not be taken as an indicator for the season proper as the Crusaders were not at full strength and don’t focus too much on the preseason anyway.
Don’t be a sore loser. Not a single pre-season game is indicative of any team’s overall quality.