Rival says Vern Cotter defection makes Reds 'frightening'

The trans-Tasman “hate” is real and will only ramp up when New Zealand lose another coach to Australia and propel the Queensland Reds to “frightening” heights.

Veteran All Blacks and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu has stoked the fire ahead of title-winning coach Vern Cotter’s final season in charge before a move to Ballymore next year.

The co-hosts will clash in next year’s Rugby World Cup pool stage, with the 30th Super Rugby season viewed as a crucial cog in the runway.

“We’re all good mates, but on the field we just hate each other. That’s what it feels like,” Tuipulotu told AAP of the trans-Tasman rivalry at Wednesday’s competition launch in Auckland.

Australia has not lifted the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

“We feel the want and passion that Aussies have to get the Bledisloe back, and we certainly play on that,” Tuipulotu said.

“But the Wallabies are constantly improving, it’s scary.”

The lock won’t play for the Blues until mid-season after having shoulder surgery in October, but wants to finish on a good note after coach Vern Cotter’s surprise move to Ballymore next year.

“It’ll be weird coming up against him,” Tuipulotu said.

“It’s a hard one, but things change and the good weather, beaches (convinced him).”

He said Cotter, who has also won a title in France, would elevate the Reds’ physicality and collision dominance.

“The calibre of players at the Reds … it’s frightening to say what they’ll be capable of next year,” Tuipulotu said.

“We don’t want to be on the receiving end of that. It’s scary to see where Vern will take that.

“The rivalry is fierce, and with Vern going there, it’ll be even more fierce.”

That chat will be music to Super Rugby boss Jack Mesley, who admits he’s felt pressure to capitalise on big-ticket events such as last year’s British and Irish Lions series and next year’s World Cup.

Further rule tweaks will be added to promote up-tempo rugby this year, but he said larger-scale developments such as expansion were not on the agenda.

“Part of the problem … Super Rugby across 30 years has had so many different guises,” Mesley told AAP.

“Right now, our focus is making sure rugby fans know our teams, players, and competition, as it is right now.

“We’re in no rush to change it again.

“The job’s to solidify … everyone wants to talk about expansion, going to Japan, the US, (but) the job is to cement our competition as it is.”

This year, Christchurch’s new roofed stadium will host Super Round across Anzac weekend, but Mesley said he was in discussions about alternate locations, including Fiji, for future years.

SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE (AUSTRALIAN TEAMS)

February 13: Waratahs v Reds, Highlanders v Crusaders

February 14: Force v ACT Brumbies, Drua v Moana, Blues v Chiefs