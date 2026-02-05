Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Super Rugby Pacific

Ex-SVNS flyer with ‘real X-factor’ among three added to Force squad

Henry Palmer of Australia crosses for a try during the 2024 Perth SVNS men's match between USA and Australia at HBF Park on January 27, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Australia Sevens representative Henry Palmer is among three new additions to the Western Force squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with Irish openside flanker Jack Daly and Tongan tighthead Misinale Epenisa also signing on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmer and Daly have both been with the Force for quite some time already, having represented the club during the inaugural Super Rugby AUS campaign last September and October. Epenisa recently joined the Force Academy after impressing for Manawatu in New Zealand.

Former HSBC SVNS Series flyer Palmer has previously spent time with the ACT Brumbies, having played a part in the club’s run to the Super Rugby Men’s Under-19s title in 2022. Palmer was part of the Eastern Suburbs side that made the Shute Shield Grand Final last season as well.

VIDEO

“Henry has been under a train-and-trial contract for us in the pre-season,” Force coach Simon Cron said in a statement.

“He’s got some real X-factor with his speed. He’s the perfect guy in our environment because he does a lot of work away from the field around trying to plan and prepare for his performance on the field.

“We’ve been really impressed by his professionalism and that combined with his X-factor, we see him as a guy who has potential to play Super Rugby on the wing.”

Daly is another exciting addition to the Force squad for this season, with the loose forward gaining experience over several seasons with Munster in the URC. The 27-year-old is a former Ireland U20 representative, selected to compete at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Away from 15s, Daly has also gained experience in rugby’s other format, having spent time with Ireland Sevens. Daly has since impressed Force coaches during pre-season trials over the last few weeks, earning a contract for the year ahead.

“Jack has had a full pre-season with us. He has a lot of respect from the players around his work ethic and approach to the game,” Cron explained.

“He’s a genuine on-ball seven and we’ve liked what we’ve seen from him. He’ll allow us to grow depth in that position with Carlo Tizzano and Kane Koteka also as options.”

With Tiaan Tauakipulu retiring in December, the Force have promoted Epenisa from the Academy into the top squad. Epenisa has put en to paper on a deal for 2026 and another two years after that, reflecting the front-rower’s potential at Super Rugby level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epenisa made seven appearances for the Manawatu Turbos in last year’s NPC campaign, which included starts against Auckland and Bay of Plenty. It’s been noted the 24-year-old contributed to a Force pushover trial in the pre-season win over the Queensland Reds.

“Misi showed some beautiful green shoots with Manawatu over there. Watching footage of him, we were really impressed with his scrum shape,” Cron added.

“We thought we’d get him over here and give him an opportunity to see how he went with the players. He’s fitted in really well. He’s a good strong body. He’s got really good scrum shape. We think he’ll be a perfect addition to the team.”

Recommended

Rival says Vern Cotter defection makes Reds 'frightening'

Wallabies captain says Fiji loom as genuine Rugby World Cup threat

‘We’re in a different world’: Jilly Collins outlines the Wallaroos’ growth

INTERVIEW

Caelan Doris rattles off grocery list of Ireland shortcomings after Six Nations opener

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath's rivals set to swoop for young flanker Ethan Staddon

2

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

3

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
4

5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

6
5

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
6

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
7

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

2
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

183

Comments on RugbyPass

J
John 23 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

The conversation around Prendergast is overlooking the obvious issue. He has been a fantastic 10 when playing and winning behind a generally dominant pack and going forward. This has been the case since his schools days. He will get there but it’s a completely foreign skill that he has to learn from scratch. Given that - in terms of exposure and development - he's 5 or 6 years ahead of his predecessors and learning on the fly, I think he should continue to be selected. It’s the fastest way to gain the skills and ability to defend the channel. Failing that, maybe the scouts should be looking for similarly talented outhalves from mediocre teams with less dominance where they will have already had that “boot camp”?? That's tosh. A part of the blooding process is getting humbled by better teams. You can't skip that chapter. Forget the 6N title and create more battle-hardened, wiser players for the future and more important objectives

12 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 37 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Be interesting Max to look at 10’s down the ages and see how many were defenders of note, how many were poor in that area. Might be more than 50% poor ?

Great defender 10’s ? Wilkinson certainly near the top, if not the best…certainly the best I can recall in my time in the game.



...

12 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 43 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

“As for Prendgast. Well he’s tall and will bulk out. He is a lot better than last year. He actually made a couple of tackles against France.” He covers the field really well too, tf. Similar to Richie M for the AB’s. And yes, he will add kgs over the next few years. At 1.93m and 91 kgs now at 22, he will probably end up around 100 kgs.

12 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 49 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

It is an age old solution, protect a player who is not a good defender. I watched Naas Botha play at various levels when living in Southern Africa, and he was never asked to be a front line tackler. And why would any coach use such a player in a position where he will be targeted. Totally agree, when Sam plays, take him away from the defensive line.

But imo, he should not be starting as Ireland’s 10 again this year. Let him settle, gain confidence. Crowley for me is the man for 10. But in the longer term it will be Prendergast who starts. That could/should be in maybe 2/3 years time. Both men are good 10’s, Ireland fortunate to have them.



...

12 Go to comments
K
KwAussie 1 hour ago
Report: Fabian Holland's Highlanders season could be over

That’s tough on the guy and let’s hope he recovers well. A great chance for some to step up and show their worth

1 Go to comments
K
KwAussie 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Great to see you back Brett. I think there’s some big asks there and while the Tahs do look strong, that training fight demonstrates to me that they still have a culture issue and I think that’ll hold them back when things get tough like it has for the last few years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Don’t what?

If they didn’t try to catch it that would by cynical play. My preference would be a free kick back at the ruck/kick.



...

183 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yep, i’m only going off the two pairs form from Nov and the weekend.

376 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Oh I feel you there, my team has had that sort of drab attack one out approach for near a decade. As I say, i was a bit of a fan of the contestable kicks in 2024 when it was introduced, but as sides have adapted to greater efficiency (relying less on their own skill in the air and more brute force) it’s got too negative for me and is ultimately flawed in the way it’s ruled a ‘contest’ (too onesided). It was so much fun though that we have been suggesting some ways to bring it back to that one on one contest, in Nicks article.

The article also describes how sides like Ireland have found more fun ways of breaking that one out style, and now France and South Africa are jumping on board with their own. Force the coachs to find another get rich quick stream and end theses lottories.



...

183 Go to comments
M
Max Imus 2 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

O’Gara was a terrible defender, so by that reckoning he is an O'Gara and Sexton didn't play international until he was 24, Prendergast is 22. He certainly didn’t “cost the victory” against France.

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Good post. 👍

183 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

HAHAHA

So thats why you clicked on it! You thought he might have grown a pot belly over the new years?



...

13 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Just listened to The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

They said the Irish were always up for a contrst and all that emotion, energy & desire appears to have gone from the team.



...

183 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the stats say kick it downfield 40 times away from the defenders. 🤣

183 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think most Irish supporters would back that idea HH. 🤣

Scotland want to ban Ferrari’s from the scrum. 🤣



...

183 Go to comments
m
mm 3 hours ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

I can see Ireland falling down to below argies and Australia. With both those two in top 6

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It would be more of a tactical battle based on the ebb & flow of the game if you could only make 5 changes, rather than the pre determined changes decided in the middle of the week and the coach had to decide which changes to implement during the game. That would make it more tactical in nature.

183 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

My comments weren’t to disadvantage a team but keep the spirit of the game as it should be HH.

The role of benches & kicking are changing the game as we know it and I am not convinced that is for the greater good at the moment.



...

183 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Not really, it's been pretty well publicised. I expect that we have shorter gaps between play though.

183 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Take your aggro elsewhere. Nobody is saying that “the T14 sucks.” And it's not “totally false” to say that it has the lowest ball in play time - your own figures prove it.

I was continuing the point I made to Nick elsewhere on this thread about more substitutions reducing the importance of endurance and leading to bigger athletes. In the post to you took exception to, I was replying to Nick's statement that the T14 has more substitutions than anyone else. Combine that with the fact that it has the lowest ball in play time and endurance becomes even less important.



...

183 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT