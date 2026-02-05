Ex-SVNS flyer with ‘real X-factor’ among three added to Force squad

Australia Sevens representative Henry Palmer is among three new additions to the Western Force squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with Irish openside flanker Jack Daly and Tongan tighthead Misinale Epenisa also signing on.

Palmer and Daly have both been with the Force for quite some time already, having represented the club during the inaugural Super Rugby AUS campaign last September and October. Epenisa recently joined the Force Academy after impressing for Manawatu in New Zealand.

Former HSBC SVNS Series flyer Palmer has previously spent time with the ACT Brumbies, having played a part in the club’s run to the Super Rugby Men’s Under-19s title in 2022. Palmer was part of the Eastern Suburbs side that made the Shute Shield Grand Final last season as well.

“Henry has been under a train-and-trial contract for us in the pre-season,” Force coach Simon Cron said in a statement.

“He’s got some real X-factor with his speed. He’s the perfect guy in our environment because he does a lot of work away from the field around trying to plan and prepare for his performance on the field.

“We’ve been really impressed by his professionalism and that combined with his X-factor, we see him as a guy who has potential to play Super Rugby on the wing.”

Daly is another exciting addition to the Force squad for this season, with the loose forward gaining experience over several seasons with Munster in the URC. The 27-year-old is a former Ireland U20 representative, selected to compete at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2018.

Away from 15s, Daly has also gained experience in rugby’s other format, having spent time with Ireland Sevens. Daly has since impressed Force coaches during pre-season trials over the last few weeks, earning a contract for the year ahead.

“Jack has had a full pre-season with us. He has a lot of respect from the players around his work ethic and approach to the game,” Cron explained.

“He’s a genuine on-ball seven and we’ve liked what we’ve seen from him. He’ll allow us to grow depth in that position with Carlo Tizzano and Kane Koteka also as options.”

With Tiaan Tauakipulu retiring in December, the Force have promoted Epenisa from the Academy into the top squad. Epenisa has put en to paper on a deal for 2026 and another two years after that, reflecting the front-rower’s potential at Super Rugby level.

Epenisa made seven appearances for the Manawatu Turbos in last year’s NPC campaign, which included starts against Auckland and Bay of Plenty. It’s been noted the 24-year-old contributed to a Force pushover trial in the pre-season win over the Queensland Reds.

“Misi showed some beautiful green shoots with Manawatu over there. Watching footage of him, we were really impressed with his scrum shape,” Cron added.

“We thought we’d get him over here and give him an opportunity to see how he went with the players. He’s fitted in really well. He’s a good strong body. He’s got really good scrum shape. We think he’ll be a perfect addition to the team.”