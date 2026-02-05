Fabian Holland injured in Highlanders' preseason win over Moana Pasifika

After a shaky outing last week in their first Super Rugby preseason game of the year, the Highlanders welcomed Moana Pasifika to the ultra-scenic Queenstown Events Centre for a final hit-out before next week’s opening round.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a win was registered by the Highlanders, a shoulder injury to star All Black Fabian Holland marred the occasion.

The game started with plenty of pressure from the hosts and a strong ability to capitalise on it by winning field position. Once in Moana’s 22, the recycles were quick and Caleb Tangitau had his third try of the preseason after just four and a half minutes.

VIDEO

Moana utilised the imposing figures of Millennium Sanerivi and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa to win some front-foot ball, and it was the former who had the finishing power to score after a 50/22 from Patrick Pellegrini put them in position to do so.

A Tanielu Tele’a offload put TK Howden in space in the next big play of the game, with a dummy from the blindside flanker opening up the Moana defence before a wrap-around support line from Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens found the perfect angle to run in the try.

Moana’s defence sured up after that, but the Highlanders’ ball retention was on point, and the Southerners persevered until a man advantage was created out wide and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored his second.

The Highlanders backfield had been handling the high ball well throughout the first half, but Cameron Millar gave Moana a prime scoring opportunity when mis-timing his jump just shy of the half-hour mark. William Havili quickly put boot to ball once again and landed a 50/22. Millennium Sanerivi had his second try off the back of the ensuing lineout maul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moana then started turning the screws, and the Highlanders began conceding penalties. The hosts quickly found themselves with their backs against the try line once again, and Tupou Ta’eiloa’s power was too much to contain that close to the line, with the powerful No. 8 shrinking the deficit to just two points with a try.

Some chaotic attack came into the game when Chris Apoua dropped the ball cold for Moana, and the Highlanders were again able to inject plenty of pace into their attack. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens kicked the ball through, and Jonah Lowe pounced to ground it over the line.

All Blacks Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland and Timoci Tavatavanawai came into the game in the second half, and the former two were involved as the Highlanders rolled over the tryline with another lineout maul shortly into the second period. Moana looked to strike back in the same fashion, but were held up over the line.

It was a bad sight for both Highlanders and All Blacks fans shortly after the dropout when Holland came away from a clearout reeling, cradling his right arm and collapsing to the ground in pain. The recently crowned World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year gingerly left the field just 10 minutes into his cameo in the game, with Highlanders medical staff helping hold his right arm at a certain angle as the big lock wore a grimace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julian savea was in dominant form when coming into the match, winning collisions left and right before Moana Pasifika found space down the left edge and scored near the corner.

The X-factor of Caleb Tangitau was next to feature in the match, with a chip and chase executed to perfection by the speedster, and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was again in support and profited with a try.

Lucas Casey was shown a yellow card for not releasing in the dying minutes of the game, and Malakai Hala-Ngatai made the most of the numerical advantage by rumbling over the try line.

The score was 36-31 with just a minute remaining when Adam Lennox and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens combined down the blindside after a lineout drive, and the speedy halfback scored in the corner to end the game at 41-31.