Super Rugby Pacific

Fabian Holland injured in Highlanders' preseason win over Moana Pasifika

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 04: Fabian Holland of the Highlanders (L) and Patrick Pellegrini of Moana Pasifika (R) pose during the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific Launch at at the Akarana Marine Sports Centre on February 04, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

After a shaky outing last week in their first Super Rugby preseason game of the year, the Highlanders welcomed Moana Pasifika to the ultra-scenic Queenstown Events Centre for a final hit-out before next week’s opening round.

While a win was registered by the Highlanders, a shoulder injury to star All Black Fabian Holland marred the occasion.

The game started with plenty of pressure from the hosts and a strong ability to capitalise on it by winning field position. Once in Moana’s 22, the recycles were quick and Caleb Tangitau had his third try of the preseason after just four and a half minutes.

Moana utilised the imposing figures of Millennium Sanerivi and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa to win some front-foot ball, and it was the former who had the finishing power to score after a 50/22 from Patrick Pellegrini put them in position to do so.

A Tanielu Tele’a offload put TK Howden in space in the next big play of the game, with a dummy from the blindside flanker opening up the Moana defence before a wrap-around support line from Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens found the perfect angle to run in the try.

Moana’s defence sured up after that, but the Highlanders’ ball retention was on point, and the Southerners persevered until a man advantage was created out wide and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored his second.

The Highlanders backfield had been handling the high ball well throughout the first half, but Cameron Millar gave Moana a prime scoring opportunity when mis-timing his jump just shy of the half-hour mark. William Havili quickly put boot to ball once again and landed a 50/22. Millennium Sanerivi had his second try off the back of the ensuing lineout maul.

Moana then started turning the screws, and the Highlanders began conceding penalties. The hosts quickly found themselves with their backs against the try line once again, and Tupou Ta’eiloa’s power was too much to contain that close to the line, with the powerful No. 8 shrinking the deficit to just two points with a try.

Some chaotic attack came into the game when Chris Apoua dropped the ball cold for Moana, and the Highlanders were again able to inject plenty of pace into their attack. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens kicked the ball through, and Jonah Lowe pounced to ground it over the line.

All Blacks Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland and Timoci Tavatavanawai came into the game in the second half, and the former two were involved as the Highlanders rolled over the tryline with another lineout maul shortly into the second period. Moana looked to strike back in the same fashion, but were held up over the line.

It was a bad sight for both Highlanders and All Blacks fans shortly after the dropout when Holland came away from a clearout reeling, cradling his right arm and collapsing to the ground in pain. The recently crowned World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year gingerly left the field just 10 minutes into his cameo in the game, with Highlanders medical staff helping hold his right arm at a certain angle as the big lock wore a grimace.

Julian savea was in dominant form when coming into the match, winning collisions left and right before Moana Pasifika found space down the left edge and scored near the corner.

The X-factor of Caleb Tangitau was next to feature in the match, with a chip and chase executed to perfection by the speedster, and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was again in support and profited with a try.

Lucas Casey was shown a yellow card for not releasing in the dying minutes of the game, and Malakai Hala-Ngatai made the most of the numerical advantage by rumbling over the try line.

The score was 36-31 with just a minute remaining when Adam Lennox and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens combined down the blindside after a lineout drive, and the speedy halfback scored in the corner to end the game at 41-31.

2 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

Gone are the days where articles of games you cant see were full of wonderful descriptions of plays and moments, form. How it’s just a play by play notepad documentation.

P
PB 4 days ago

Hope it isn’t serious. NZR really need this bloke fit. They have enough trouble as it is. Fine player

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
G
GrahamVF 19 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

What I would like to know is; in a game that developed as a stop start game with exciting flowing moves in between physical confrontations, and was eagerly watched and revered by millions, why has it become a yardstick of excellence for how long it takes to through 20 phases to gain 10 meters?

188 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 28 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is axiomatic that the countries with the most talented athletes will have greater depth. Limiting the bench because not all nations produce lots of high quality players is like saying lets have three runners in a relay so those who only have three top athletes can compete.

188 Go to comments
G
GoTahs 37 minutes ago
Highlanders confirm Fabian Holland will be sidelined until August

That’s a real shame for Holland - and I suppose it will also mean the end of the Tupou Vaa'i at 6 experiment, at least in the short term. With Barret, Vaa’i and Tuipuloto likely to be the 3 locks for the July window.

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Warped logic there. Pollock, Curry and Itoje are not bigger because they sit on the bench. In the RWC final Fourie and Kwagga were not bigger than so called power wingers. If you watch NH rugby you will know this and you will know that this supposed lack of endurance comment about T14 teams is ignorance.

188 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 54 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

🤣

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 58 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

My issue is: that we keep tinkering with the game, the rules - not liking all the consequences of the changes, making more changes.

When does it end and when does rugby evolve into something that is barely recognizable?



...

188 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

3

3 Go to comments
j
jb 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Thinking outside the box, and just throwing it out there; could we limit the number of box kicks by the 9, outside his own 22, to say five per game? That’s a random number that would need thought but it might force some greater tactical thought.

188 Go to comments
R
Rabble 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

The Reds are probably weakest in the back three these days (seems crazy looking at their quality over the years.. Ioane, Latham, Tune, Big Dell, Rocket Rod etc.).

Jock Campbell is a very solid player, but not in the league of those mentioned. Daugunu is a gun - hopefully he can stay injury free. Hopefully Tim Ryan has bulked up over the off season (without losing his pace). Lachy Anderson and Heremaia Murray are also handy - but none except Daugunu are in the A-list of Aussie rugby. Missing an out and out finisher like Jorgo.



...

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Looks a better draw than last years too.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

Ireland have had an absolute pinnicle…Once in a generation, players all come thru with some other nationalities thrown into the mix. They should settle back into their 5-7 ranking shortly. England has far better depth.

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

And You! I blame you. Me to no doubt. Its my fault they are dropping down to below Italy. I did mention they were dropping before the past WC so I probably Jinxed them. Plus my Doll of Sexton still has pins in it. Should I remove them??? Yeah Nah

8 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 50-41

Good to see those 2 Crusader/All Black props already listed in top 50. The powerhouse Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell, the scrummaging maestro. Those two are weapons and give us a real advantage. Then you have a prop as good as George Bower coming on or starting if need be. George has proved his detractors wrong.

4 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

I think everyone has a eye on the Force this season, GTs. There’s a bit of expectation about them, I think..

6 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 2 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Cheers KwAussie, it’s been a busy summer, but February is here and there’s rugby to watch everywhere!

Fair observations about the Tahs, I can imagine they’ll be wanting the start well to show that they can move on from the training stink and prove things are very different. But, as you allude, start a bit shaky, and the questions will keep being asked..



...

6 Go to comments
S
SB 3 hours ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 40-31

Clarke and Sotutu should be higher in the list.

1 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Yes, Wilkinson was a different beast. Maybe Carter too? I’d agree that it’s probably more than 50% of 10s are / were less than satisfactory defenders. Ireland need to decide whether Prendergast has the potential to add more than he takes away. I don’t know at the moment. But I like his attacking style and mentality. I don’t think there's many players like him in rugby. Tackling is a repetitive skill, easy to learn. Prendergast has things that just can't be taught. Ireland should take their medicine this year with a view to gaining longer term benefits of wisdom and experience.

Forgot to include Farrell in the list of Wilko, Carter beasts!



...

13 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

The conversation around Prendergast is overlooking the obvious issue. He has been a fantastic 10 when playing and winning behind a generally dominant pack and going forward. This has been the case since his schools days. He will get there but it’s a completely foreign skill that he has to learn from scratch. Given that - in terms of exposure and development - he's 5 or 6 years ahead of his predecessors and learning on the fly, I think he should continue to be selected. It’s the fastest way to gain the skills and ability to defend the channel. Failing that, maybe the scouts should be looking for similarly talented outhalves from mediocre teams with less dominance where they will have already had that “boot camp”?? That's tosh. A part of the blooding process is getting humbled by better teams. You can't skip that chapter. Forget the 6N title and create more battle-hardened, wiser players for the future and more important objectives

13 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Be interesting Max to look at 10’s down the ages and see how many were defenders of note, how many were poor in that area. Might be more than 50% poor ?

Great defender 10’s ? Wilkinson certainly near the top, if not the best…certainly the best I can recall in my time in the game.



...

13 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

“As for Prendgast. Well he’s tall and will bulk out. He is a lot better than last year. He actually made a couple of tackles against France.” He covers the field really well too, tf. Similar to Richie M for the AB’s. And yes, he will add kgs over the next few years. At 1.93m and 91 kgs now at 22, he will probably end up around 100 kgs.

13 Go to comments
