‘What it’s all about’: SVNS stars giving back to community in Perth

Several Australian stars like Maurice Longbottom, James Turner and Michael Icely are set to spend a busy week giving back to the Perth community as the HSBC SVNS Series rolls into the West Australian capital.

Taking time off a busy preparation schedule, the players spent the day running a rugby clinic at Cottesloe Primary School, using the Australian leg of the tour as a great opportunity to introduce kids to the shorter format of the game.

“It’s been awesome to come out here,” Longbottom said to reporters.

“[To] come out, play some games with the kids, run amok, see them smile, that’s what it’s all about.

‘There’s nothing better than a home tournament, playing on home soil. Family and friends in the crowd, we’re lucky enough to come out and do amazing events like this. It’s very special.”

Both the Australian Men’s and Women’s Sevens sides will be involved in events all around the city in the lead-up to the Perth SVNS at HBF Park.

With the Perth SVNS being the only chance for fans to see the Australians playing on home soil, Longbottom hopes to use the week as a great opportunity to encourage more fans to get behind the SVNS series.

“There are a lot of events, we’re pretty excited about it,” Longbottom added.

“Seeing the kids have so much fun, the laughs, the smiles, the giggles. Hopefully, we can keep doing that throughout the week.”

While Longbottom is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is on track to play in Vancouver, it has been a busy time for the Australian veteran as the hosts look to win their second title on home soil.

Perth has been a case of so close but so far for the men, making the final in consecutive years but going down to Argentina at the last hurdle in 2024 and 2025.

However, with Hadley Tonga coming back into the squad, Harry Wilson, Will Cartwright and Ethan McFarland all playing on home soil for the first time, and Western Force flyer Wallace Charlie lighting up the Sevens across Dubai, Cape Town and Singapore, Longbottom believes the hosts have enough firepower to go one better this weekend.

“It’s awesome to be around the boys, get them ready for their week ahead,” he added.

“No doubt they’ll be looking to come out and right some wrongs [after Singapore and Cape Town]. Hopefully, we can add some value around the group and help take some pressure off where we can.

“One hundred per cent [we can win]. We always wanna go out and achieve the best.

“Last week the boys had a good couple of games, [but] fell away a bit.”

