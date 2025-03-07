Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Blues vs Brumbies takes: Blues crumble, find Akira Ioane heir apparent

By Henry Lee at Eden Park, Auckland
Josh Beehre of the Blues and Blake Schoupp of the Brumbies. Photos by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Eden Park in Auckland hosted the first match of Super Rugby Pacific round four, where the Brumbies closed out a tight contest against the Blues.

Not only are the Blues one win from four games to start the season, their trip down to Hamilton to face the Chiefs next week might have got slightly harder with injuries to star playmaker Beauden Barrett and hooker Ricky Riccitelli.

Blues crumble under pressure Again

It’s the story of the season so far for Vern Cotter and the Blues.

The Brumbies were behind for most of the match before a late penalty by Ryan Lonergan sealed a historic victory for the ACT Brumbies, their first in Auckland since 2013.

Discipline late in the game in their own half cost the Blues, falling to their third defeat in four games to start the 2025 campaign.

The game changed dramatically when Beauden Barrett left the field at halftime, where the Blues’ energy and attacking DNA went out the window with Harry Plummer at first five.

Plummer settled for kicking the ball away, where the Blues struggled to win the ball back in the air. Multiple handling errors in the second half by fullback Cole Forbes put the Blues under unnecessary pressure.

Stephen Larkham’s side held strong, piling the pressure on the Blues scrum twice late in the game. The resulting scrum penalty given by referee James Doleman gifted Lonergan the chance at victory in the very last minute.

Historic Brumbies end 12-year drought

The Stephen Larkham-coached Brumbies conquered the Blues on Eden Park in Auckland, only leading for less than a minute in the game. 

The Brumbies last won in Auckland against the Blues in 2013, amplifying Vern Cotter’s headaches after four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Brumbies never led the round four contest until the last minute, when Ryan Lonergan kicked the winning penalty off the back of a powerful Brumbies scrum. 

When the Blues brought on their first choice props, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Marcel Renata, Cotter would have backed his scrum to do the job in the late stages. However, the spirited Brumbies pack had something to say about that, completely dominating the scrum with two minutes to go.

Larkham’s side kept the home team scoreless for the whole of the second half, edging their way back into the match by kicking easy penalties and capitalizing on the Blues’ needless handling areas from in-play kicks.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
2
1
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
125
Carries
149
9
Line Breaks
3
22
Turnovers Lost
12
8
Turnovers Won
10

Blues find Akira Ioane heir apparent in Cameron Suafoa

Cameron Suafoa’s 2025 has started exactly the way he would have liked, claiming his spot in the Blues loose forward trio after breaking onto the scene as a lock, showcasing his important versatility in the opening four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific. 

The North Harbour forward stripped the ball off a Brumbies player in the ninth minute, breaking away from the Brumbies defence and running a good 40 meters before passing to Finlay Christie in support.

Suafoa then played a hand in a massive hit on Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale in the 30th minute.

Suafoa’s bruising defence in a 69-minute performance was a bright spark in an experienced Blues pack that ultimately failed to fire in the second half. 

Not only was Suafoa’s defence important for Vern Cotter’s side, but he was also on the end of a brilliant breakaway from second-five AJ Lam, before handing it off to Tele’a, who set up Rieko Ioane’s 37th-minute try.

Suafoa’s 20 tackles, 15 carries and two line breaks topped off a stellar performance from the Blues No.8.

All Blacks midfield race heats up

It was an improved performance at Eden Park from All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane, helped by a blockbusting performance from his teammate, AJ Lam.

Lam’s ball running and ability to brush off defenders have been on show for all four of the Blues games this season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Lam played a pivotal role in Ioane’s 37th-minute try, breaking through a couple of defenders and offloading the ball to Cameron Suafoa.

Despite coming off in the 60th minute with a slight niggle, Lam had a game-high two line breaks at the time of being replaced, five defenders beaten and 61 meters gained, influencing the game in more ways than just tries scored.

Lam’s performances so far this season at second five showcase what depth the All Blacks have at the No.12 position, with the likes of Timoci Tavatavanawai and Quinn Tupaea stepping up for their respective teams.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

2

England call up Ollie Lawrence replacement

3

Five options England have to replace Ollie Lawrence

4

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Six Nations as reputations damaged

5

How France, Ireland or England can clinch the Six Nations title

6

Jack Innard quits Exeter for West Country rivals

7

Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

8

Many Ireland fans have the same complaint about Sam Prendergast

A
Andrew Nichols 3 days ago

“Blues find Akira Ioane heir apparent in Cameron Suafoa” No. Suafoa played 80 min of excellent quality. AI could never manage that even if he was on the field for that time. As often as he did something good he would just look dazed and lost.

C
Cantab 3 days ago

Blues are now on the sort of downward spiral experienced by the Crusaders last season. Uneasy the head that wears a crown as your opposition week after week wears you down. High injury lists certainly don’t help but all sides need to cover these.

G
GM 3 days ago

‘The Blues experienced forward pack’???? You’ve got to be kidding. As soon as I saw the team sheets, it was pretty clear the Brumbies, with 5 or 6 Wallabies in their pack, were going to roll over the Blues’ pack. I thought the likes of Beere and Cam Christie and Segner and Suafoa did well enough given the opposition, but they’re babies compared to the men they replaced, like Papali’i, Choat, Ioane, even Darry. The Blues perennial weakness at tight-head also came back to bite them - as it did last year when the Crusaders took their scrum apart. They should try recruiting the Canes excess - Tosi or Mafileo for next year, instead of another glamour back.

d
d 3 days ago

If the Blues first win was unconvincing, this was a showpiece of all that is wrong with the side. nearly all the Brumbies box kicks were knocked on or fumbled by the Blues, and their own box kicks were too inaccurate to be anything but turnovers. Tuipolotu shambles around the field being anything but inspirational, and the Blues suffer from the same issue as the ABs, a lack of a decent #10.

A
Andrew Nichols 3 days ago

Tuipolotu is back to his lost dazed look thst he managed to overcome for parts of last year. Rather sad really.

I
IS 3 days ago

The all blacks have a decent 10 in dmac he was the best 10 in the world last year especially on the statsheet

S
Spew_81 4 days ago

Suafoa is an improvement over A Ioane.


Works hard all day. Can mix it up in tight, he also can cover at lock.

C
Chiefs Mana 3 days ago

Ioane had a very good season for the Blues last year to be fair, Suafua looks to have all the tools though and looked great last night

Load More Comments

18 Go to comments

0 Go to comments

