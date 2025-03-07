Blues vs Brumbies takes: Blues crumble, find Akira Ioane heir apparent

Eden Park in Auckland hosted the first match of Super Rugby Pacific round four, where the Brumbies closed out a tight contest against the Blues.

Not only are the Blues one win from four games to start the season, their trip down to Hamilton to face the Chiefs next week might have got slightly harder with injuries to star playmaker Beauden Barrett and hooker Ricky Riccitelli.

Blues crumble under pressure… Again

It’s the story of the season so far for Vern Cotter and the Blues.

The Brumbies were behind for most of the match before a late penalty by Ryan Lonergan sealed a historic victory for the ACT Brumbies, their first in Auckland since 2013.

Discipline late in the game in their own half cost the Blues, falling to their third defeat in four games to start the 2025 campaign.

The game changed dramatically when Beauden Barrett left the field at halftime, where the Blues’ energy and attacking DNA went out the window with Harry Plummer at first five.

Plummer settled for kicking the ball away, where the Blues struggled to win the ball back in the air. Multiple handling errors in the second half by fullback Cole Forbes put the Blues under unnecessary pressure.

Stephen Larkham’s side held strong, piling the pressure on the Blues scrum twice late in the game. The resulting scrum penalty given by referee James Doleman gifted Lonergan the chance at victory in the very last minute.

Historic Brumbies end 12-year drought

The Stephen Larkham-coached Brumbies conquered the Blues on Eden Park in Auckland, only leading for less than a minute in the game.

The Brumbies last won in Auckland against the Blues in 2013, amplifying Vern Cotter’s headaches after four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Brumbies never led the round four contest until the last minute, when Ryan Lonergan kicked the winning penalty off the back of a powerful Brumbies scrum.

When the Blues brought on their first choice props, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Marcel Renata, Cotter would have backed his scrum to do the job in the late stages. However, the spirited Brumbies pack had something to say about that, completely dominating the scrum with two minutes to go.

Larkham’s side kept the home team scoreless for the whole of the second half, edging their way back into the match by kicking easy penalties and capitalizing on the Blues’ needless handling areas from in-play kicks.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 3 3 Tries 2 1 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 125 Carries 149 9 Line Breaks 3 22 Turnovers Lost 12 8 Turnovers Won 10

Blues find Akira Ioane heir apparent in Cameron Suafoa

Cameron Suafoa’s 2025 has started exactly the way he would have liked, claiming his spot in the Blues loose forward trio after breaking onto the scene as a lock, showcasing his important versatility in the opening four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

The North Harbour forward stripped the ball off a Brumbies player in the ninth minute, breaking away from the Brumbies defence and running a good 40 meters before passing to Finlay Christie in support.

Suafoa then played a hand in a massive hit on Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale in the 30th minute.

Suafoa’s bruising defence in a 69-minute performance was a bright spark in an experienced Blues pack that ultimately failed to fire in the second half.

Not only was Suafoa’s defence important for Vern Cotter’s side, but he was also on the end of a brilliant breakaway from second-five AJ Lam, before handing it off to Tele’a, who set up Rieko Ioane’s 37th-minute try.

Suafoa’s 20 tackles, 15 carries and two line breaks topped off a stellar performance from the Blues No.8.

All Blacks midfield race heats up

It was an improved performance at Eden Park from All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane, helped by a blockbusting performance from his teammate, AJ Lam.

Lam’s ball running and ability to brush off defenders have been on show for all four of the Blues games this season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Lam played a pivotal role in Ioane’s 37th-minute try, breaking through a couple of defenders and offloading the ball to Cameron Suafoa.

Despite coming off in the 60th minute with a slight niggle, Lam had a game-high two line breaks at the time of being replaced, five defenders beaten and 61 meters gained, influencing the game in more ways than just tries scored.

Lam’s performances so far this season at second five showcase what depth the All Blacks have at the No.12 position, with the likes of Timoci Tavatavanawai and Quinn Tupaea stepping up for their respective teams.