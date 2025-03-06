Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
52 - 15
FT
38 - 5
FT
WOMENS
42 - 26
FT
32 - 24
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Hong Kong
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
03:35
Tomorrow
13:00
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:45
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:00
WOMENS
Sunday
14:05
Premiership Cup

Cup heroics and student drinking – the double life of Bath's Arthur Green

BATH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Arthur Green of Bath Rugby with the ball faces off against Jarrod Evans of Harlequins during the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter final between Bath Rugby and Harlequins at Recreation Ground on February 28, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Ever the model young professional, Arthur Green sat down dutifully for his first proper media session on Tuesday fresh from a Man of the Match performance in Bath’s tremendous comeback win against Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was perhaps not how he envisaged spending his 21st birthday, but with nothing more riotous than a family meal later that evening planned, and when all he was hoping for was a new jumper as a present, he had no qualms chewing the fat with blokes of a similar age to his dad Will, the former England prop.

Green junior, a barnstorming back-rower, was born a couple of months before his old man propped up the Wasps scrum in the epic 2004 Heineken Cup final win against Toulouse at Twickenham. If Will told you he marked that equally special occasion by wearing a new jumper, he’d have been pulling the wool over your eyes as well as his.

Back then, the rugby landscape was very different. Whilst professionalism was starting to take effect, post-match beers by the bucketful were still a thing. But at present, the only sessions Green is concerned with are those in the gym, or involve the people that he’s been busy interviewing for a 10,000 word dissertation on student drinking habits as part of his Durham University Sociology degree. With a Cup semi-final against Newcastle on Friday, Bath’s coaches will be pleased to know that the research was all theory-based and not practical.

“A few people who’ve done Sociology before have done that, so I am just following in their footsteps. I interviewed five people who drink and five people who don’t. I’ve got to hand in my dissertation in about 10 days. I am doing a bit of work after training and then a couple more essays. I’d like to come out with a 2:1 but I’d settle for a 2:2 as well,” the Sherborne-educated Green said.

Some might be dismissive that his degree is only ‘an ‘ology’ (older RugbyPass readers will get the reference to a BT ad from the 1980s) but as Green points out, balancing studying with playing full-time comes with challenges of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is pretty stressful, but it has been worth doing,” he said.

“Durham have been very accommodating with me not being there during these Prem Cup campaigns.

“I have had to keep a strong link with my professors to make sure they don’t get angry with me.

“But it’s been quite good sometimes to be able to switch off from rugby and put my brain power somewhere else. Being a bit more rounded will probably benefit me on the rugby pitch.”

Green’s housemate in Durham and a few university pals will make the short trip up to Newcastle from Durham to watch Green and Bath attempt to make it through to the Premiership Rugby Cup final.

Bath looked for all the world like they were going out in the quarter-finals when they trailed Harlequins 21-0 after 15 minutes, before they unleashed their ‘bomb squad’ at half-time and turned the match around to win, 39-28.

Green was outstanding in the 52 minutes he was on the pitch, scoring a try and making some big carries, including the biggest hand-off on a referee in a Bath match since Neil Back famously pushed Steve Lander over in the 1996 Pilkington Cup Final. Anthony Woodthorpe was sent skittling when he got in Green’s way and felt the full force of the back-rower.

“I did say sorry to him as I was running by. He was in a pretty inconvenient place at that moment and I was worried that he would bring it back,” said Green.

“I was very fortunate to get my hands on the ball as much as I did and, luckily, I had that line break.”

Taking out an official was a first for him in his short professional life, and Green says Quins’ blitzkrieg start was something else that he’d never experienced before.

“The intensity of Harlequins’ start was something I had never experienced before, the first 20 minutes of that game. Whilst I was playing, I was shocked in terms of this is the next step up, and then also what I learnt, when we were under the sticks for the third time in the space of 21 minutes, was the composure of the senior lads. They didn’t lose their heads.

“The likes of Ross Molony were telling everyone to stay calm and focus on the next job. That’s something I did pick up on: to perform at that level you can’t afford to lose your head, otherwise that could then turn into 28-0 and so on.”

A product of the Bath academy, Green admits he has still got plenty of learning in him, even if his degree course is just a matter of weeks away from running its course. On the playing side, he has identified his defence as a big work-on.

“I got caught out a few times. Their second try was kind of down to my decision making, my defensive reads. So that’s a big thing, and the tackle itself, I have been working with the academy coaches here, Mark Lills (Lilley) and Luke Charteris, trying to get that better technically and also tactically, knowing when to go around the corner or stay. So those are the areas I am really trying to push on in.”

Related

Disappointed Newcastle confirm Guy Pepper exit: 'Life goes on'

Newcastle Falcons have confirmed that star flanker Guy Pepper will leave the club in the summer to join Gallagher Premiership rivals Bath.

Read Now

Friday night’s clash with Newcastle pits together two teams looking to end long waits for silverware. Newcastle haven’t won anything since they brought the Powergen Cup back to the north east in 2004, while 17 years have passed since Bath added the European Challenge Cup, to the 10 Cups, six league titles and the Heineken Cup that they won between 1984 and 1998. That is where the similarity ends.

While Newcastle are running a threadbare squad on half the salary cap, Bath have an embarrassment of riches, as highlighted by their bench against Harlequins, which included England internationals Tom Dunn and Beno Obano and Springbok World Cup winner Thomas du Toit in the front row alone.

Falcons boss Steve Diamond has trotted out his favourite ‘Galacticos’ line in the build-up to the semi-final, and Green knows his unfancied team will be massively up for the fight.

“Andy (Robinson, Bath’s Cup coach) says every time you pull on a Bath jersey it comes with an expectation, to be physical and up front. So I feel like Newcastle will try and disrupt us in the small areas as well, with how we exit. Going up there is a big challenge, but I feel we’ll be ready to go, mentally we will be there on Friday night.”

If Bath do make it past the Falcons, they will face Exeter or Ealing Trailfinders in the final. To win things, like his dad, is one of Green’s key drivers. “That’s the dream.”

Related

Where are they now? The Bath 1988/89 Courage League title winners

The West Country giants currently have six titles to their name – the same as Saracens and Wasps – but are still five short of the most successful team, Leicester Tigers, who won their 11th crown in 2022.

Read Now

Win British & Irish Lions Merchandise! We have Replica Jerseys, Backpacks, Caps, Bobble Hats and Scarves up for grabs. Enter now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester lose out on first-choice Michael Cheika replacement

2

Aaron Smith and ‘three or four other All Blacks’ keen to play for AUNZ XV

3

USA make decision on Ilona Maher as they name player pool

4

Montpellier set to lose Test star to open door for All Blacks hopeful

5

English-qualified Amena Caqusau agrees Premiership switch from Glasgow

6

Andy Farrell drafts 75-man Lions squad with blunt message to players

7

Departing Quins boss Billy Millard in talks over huge Test job

8

Famous club back in National Leagues after 5th promotion in 7 seasons

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

Even though Matt Sherratt wasn't able to engineer a win, he showed tentative signs of a new Welsh way that could make them more competitive

LONG READ

Alex Masibaka: 'I was on a stag do in Barcelona when Gregor Townsend called'

The Angouleme bulldozer has charted a remarkable voyage from Western Australia to the senior Scotland squad.

LONG READ

‘You feel the interest, that motivates you too’: Guido Petti wooed by Quins' personal touch

The Pumas lock will be living in Twickenham and playing big games there later this year, but wants to leave Bordeaux on a high.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 33 minutes ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

No chance of prom/rel from REC, none whatsoever. The financial jeopardy is too great, existential for Irish, Scots and welsh unions. The rewards from REC promotion are negligible for current 6N unions and the team closest in competitive terms has serious political instability from Putin threat. SA want the rewards now that are available via 7N and so do the current 6N unions, only a matter of time with the success of the URC. You can see the ground being prepared with the move away from RC years for SA already. NZ future is Pacific 6N with Japan and they should crack on to make it happen before they fall any further behind.

95 Go to comments
T
Teddy 41 minutes ago
Andy Farrell confirms Lions coaching team

‘Rassie-dazzie’ and Gatland conspired to kill it back in 2021. It was a joyless experience to watch.

4 Go to comments
T
Teddy 52 minutes ago
The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

I think they need a coach first. Then work on clearing their unions £20 million debt. Then somehow build for the future without player academies and within tight salary caps.


Good luck to them.

1 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 57 minutes ago
Drought-busting win over Brumbies gives Waratahs platform to build on

You made me want to take a look JD, and it’s well… a bit grim 😞

11 Go to comments
M
MS 1 hour ago
The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

Has anyone else read this and feel able to summarise what the advertised ‘technical tweaks’ actually are?


Short of ‘get Pacific Islanders to play for Wales’, it would appear there’s virtually nothing here. Pointless ‘article’ - and certainly no analysis either.

1 Go to comments
L
LE 1 hour ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

Sing is a great player with far more than place kicking to her game. She is strong aerially, has good field positioning, good tackler, powerful ball carrier and a good ball passer. She would walk into the first XV of almost any other nation.

For me Ellie is still first choice due to the way she reads the games and sees space. As well as being a dynamic attacker Ellie’s defence has improved a lot and she is good at securing the ball when the backs get isolated from the forwards in the wide channels.

All I can say is it is great to blessed with such strong competiton for places and it will push the players to perform their best week on week

4 Go to comments
L
LE 1 hour ago
Six Nations column: Maud's Tours, family reunion, and a solid start

I thought you were very unlucky not to get player of the match against Italy it was an excellent performance where you were involved in all the good things England were doing. Didn’t realise you had taken on the lineout calls but that only adds to my opinion that you should have been PotM.

Keep up the good work Rosie

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Average is a kind understatement….

But if Farrell father is seeking for a player who will not be tired in july, it's the good choice…

4 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Courtney Lawes is doing a good job for Brive, but yes it's ProD2.

4 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
How centurion Sara Barattin helped propel Italy to new heights

It’s fascinating how all 6N teams think they are really improving. It is making for some great matches. Barattin has been a great servant and role model through thick and thin during her career.

2 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

Yes, I’ve read those plaudits too and along with many others who have also commented on various sites cannot understand it. She played ok but seems to have become the darling of the media perhaps because she is a good player who would be picked in most teams but is down the pecking order for the Red Roses. Sing would be much easier to shut down than EK due to her lesser speed. My understudy for EK is Helena Rowland, very talented and as quick as Dow, and after that Dow herself. Perhaps though Rowland will have nailed down another starting position by RWC. She can play 12, 13 and 15 with equal aplomb and would do so at 10 given a run of matches. I cannot see the logic for breaking up the best back 3 in the world to accommodate a good kicker but lesser all round player. I can understand having to make a tough choice between MacDonald and Breach but EK’s potency would be much reduced if put out on the wing. Still we are all entitled to our opinion and we can agree to differ. I just want the very best as I see it for the Red Roses and although Sing wouldn’t let them down there are better options. I have faith in Mitchell now (after being a sceptic) to make the right calls.

4 Go to comments
M
MS 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

I can understand negotiations for Kinghorn, White, and Ribbans. All three are playing very, very well at the current time. Kinghorn has been a leading contended for some time now; Ribbans looks as powerful as he’s ever been; while on the evidence of the most recent Six Nations, White benches behind JGP at Scrumhalf.


However, noone in their right mind should be considering Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, nor Owen Farrell. Sinckler looks unfit and can barely move around the field with any great urgency. He would be a liability on tour to Australia. Lawes is clearly ‘enjoying life’ in ProD2, and his rugby looks every bit second tier level now.


As for Farrell, not only has he been plagued by poor form and injury since moving to Racing, even the much vaunted ‘kicking record’ has long since been debunked as a USP with a percentage that simply does not stand up to scrutiny. That leaves only the intangible (desperate…) claim he would add ‘leadership’, which in a Lions squad resplendent with talent and international caps is I’m afraid, much like Farrell, a complete non-starter.


Willis is the elephant in the room…a leader and standout option for one of the best club teams in the World. Yet still a relative unknown at Test Match level. I could well see him being included on the tour - and it would prove quite the headache for the RFU if he delivers. But Back Row is so competitive across all three positions, and with genuine World Class talent there too. I’m just not sure the Lions need him.

4 Go to comments
C
CV 2 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Football always had ‘detached’ leagues. So do most other sports. Unions or federations never dictated who plays and how often like in NZ. Would be unheard of. You need independent clubs that really compete with each other in NZ but that would never happen because NZR would have to relinquish control over players. Rugby’s model is an exception in professional sport, not the rule.


SA in the 6N? Never. Most want promotion/relegation to the REC and many want to keep it as it is. Much better for the game here when countries can finally get into the 6N. It will lead to more investment in REC nations because they can finally get ahead. Tier 1 nations do very little to grow the game outside their countries.


SA should grow the game in Africa. Plenty of potential there.

95 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Touring NZ is a golden opportunity for every one of the French players that take the field to nail themselves into the squad. What better opportunity is there than to stand out for all the right reasons than a Test match in NZ? Any that manage to achieve that will only enhance the pool of talent available for ‘27.

95 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

NZR knew exactly when the Top14 final was when they signed the tour contract.

95 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
How centurion Sara Barattin helped propel Italy to new heights

Lovely, lovely player. At her peak she was dynamic and difficult and always played with a smile. You got the feeling that as well as her teammates the opposition also respected her.

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Partially correct. NZ needs to get on with being the lead in developing the Pacific 6N and monetising Japan - and developing their competitiveness. That will enable all the financial support you mention.


As for France, it’s not about “caring”, it’s about money and the club owners provide their money to drive their club agenda. Period. French rugby is a beast and your JIFF point is well made but SA is a beast also that’s now awake and England is a sleeping beast that is financially stricken. SA will make up a 7N and that will drive all 3 to new levels. The Irish, Scottish and welsh clubs are all union owned and will continue to struggle keeping up but the 7N revenue boost will help, as the SA involvement in the URC is doing currently.


EPL is entirely different, football has followed its own path in allowing the league to detach and is an extreme example of what happens when the clubs are allowed to call the shots across the board. Not a path that rugby will follow fortunately.

95 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

I’m not sure many agree with you on this one, Rugby Pass made her their player of the match last week and the comments on the BBC website, although mixed, were lauding her attributes. Her running lines are really good and incisive, very good passing range and her defence is better than ok. I do like her as an option and she would probably go to the RWC as a specialist FB and understudy. EK struggled against Canada at WXV because they doubled up on her every time and took away her space, why not give teams something different to defend?

4 Go to comments
D
DH 4 hours ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Kinghorn and Willis should join after the Top14 final. O Farrell has been average all year and RC92 wants rid of him, he has no pace and is too dominant a character (like Ford) without the skills to back it up. Take the two Finns and Blair Kinghorn and all will be good.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Started well but wobbled when you mentioned Irish club money (it’s all union owned with state help) and lost it completely talking about offshore accounts.


That said, NZ have been phenomenally good at what they’ve done but it’s become a lot more difficult to be out in front and that isn’t going to change for them. They need to focus on the pacific 6N and monetise Japan but SA are the powerhouse and will stay that way when they monetise their certain involvement in a 7N comp, which will also boost English and French resources!

95 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Morgane Bourgeois’ Women's Six Nations notebook: The first edition Morgane Bourgeois’ Women's Six Nations notebook: The first edition
Search