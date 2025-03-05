Ben Spencer commits to Bath in long-term deal

Bath captain Ben Spencer has signed a new three-year contract at the club, keeping him at the Rec until the summer of 2028.

The 32-year-old follows his understudy Tom Carr-Smith in signing a new deal, although there had been some uncertainty as to where the scrum-half’s future lay as he has consistently struggled to break into the England team despite signs of promise.

This new deal will ensure Spencer is eligible for England beyond the World Cup in 2027, which will provide more options at No.9 for head coach Steve Borthwick.

Spencer has made 108 appearances for the West Country outfit since joining from Saracens in 2020, and captained the club to the Gallagher Premiership final last season. His side are sitting at the top of the ladder this season with seven rounds of the regular season remaining.

“We have loved our time at Bath so far, as a family we have really settled here,” Spencer said.

“We have a special group of players and staff and I believe we’re only just scratching the surface of what we can achieve. This team has grown hugely over the last couple of seasons and I am excited for what is to come.”

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Ben is not only a world-class player but the leader and captain of our team and a true family man. He has that special game-winning ability that inspires others and brings out the best in the people around him.

“Time and again, Ben has demonstrated he can perform on the biggest stage and is such a huge part of what we are all working towards on our journey at the club.”