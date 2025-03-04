Ben Spencer's understudy commits to Bath

Bath have announced that Tom Carr-Smith has penned a new deal at his boyhood club, but there is still no confirmation yet as to whether first-choice scrum-half and captain Ben Spencer is staying beyond the end of the current season.

Spencer said back in October that he would love to re-sign with Bath, where he has become a talisman through the leadership and direction that he gives to the title-chasing team.

But with Steve Borthwick continually overlooking him for England, there are fears amongst the Rec faithful that their captain might be looking at his options overseas.

It would be hard to see the 32-year-old former Saracen leaving, given his brilliant relationship with Head of Rugby Johann van Graan and club owner, Bruce Craig, and the fact that Bath appear on the cusp of finally winning some silverware.

But, for now, Bath fans will have to be content with the knowledge that the man being groomed to replace him in the long term has signed a two-year extension to his contract at the club.

Carr-Smith, who joined the club’s academy aged 13, has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, playing a central role in Bath’s progress to the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The 23-year-old previously represented England at youth level, earning caps for the England U20 side and was part of the team that won the U20 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2021.

On signing his new deal, Carr-Smith said: “I’m so happy to be continuing my journey with my boyhood club. I just want to get better and work with great people which is why I am super excited to see where this group can go.”

Speaking at the end of November, Carr-Smith outlined his immediate ambitions. “Every weekend, every game is a chance to try and push to become the number two and eventually become the number one. Ultimately it is my goal to become the number one. That is a big motivator of mine.”

Carr-Smith is now starting to overtake Louis Schreuder as Spencer’s main understudy and Bath’s Head of Rugby, Johann van Graan, is delighted to have him on board again next season. He said: “Tom has developed really well over the last two-and-a-half seasons into a running nine, who plays at speed and can control the game. He is homegrown and has helped to shape our unique culture with purpose. I am really excited to see Tom in the Bath jersey over the coming year.”